Redhawks cruise to seventh straight win

After starting the district slate in 9-5A with five straight losses, the Liberty boys basketball team is all of a sudden not just in the mix for a playoff berth, but is also now vying for a potential third straight district crown.
That’s because the Redhawks are currently riding a seven-game district winning streak with their most recent victory coming Tuesday night against Memorial.
Despite a late charge from the Warriors, Liberty never trailed after the first quarter and held on for a 64-60 victory to snag a three-way tie for fourth place at 7-5.
“This was huge,” said Stephen Friar, Liberty head coach. “Beating Wakeland was a big win that got us going, but this one is bigger because we’re neck and neck with them in the standings.”
Following the abysmal five-game start, Liberty is now just two games back of Independence and Centennial, who are tied for first, and just one back from Wakeland in what should be a heated race throughout the second half of district action.
“We’re looking to try and close that gap and tonight helped,” Friar said. “This is the best this district has been since I’ve been in Frisco, and it’s so competitive from top to bottom.”
Memorial also entered this week on a tear, riding a three-game winning streak but had no answer for the Redhawks’ red-hot shooting from outside.
The long ball for Liberty helped set the tone early, as the Redhawks splashed home four shots from downtown in the first quarter alone, including back-to-back triples from senior guard Terry Moss to give his squad a quick 8-5 advantage that it would not let slip away the rest of the game.
Moss wasn’t done there — he went on to sink two more from deep, as well as a pair of free throws late in the second quarter, which handed Liberty its largest lead of the night at 32-16 just before the half.
Despite trailing by double digits for a majority of the third quarter as well, Memorial simply would not go away largely in part to the fierce inside presence of junior forward Shannon Lowery.
Lowery scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the third frame and even cut the deficit to just six points on multiple occasions.
However, Liberty’s star forward, senior Micaiah Abii, also came alive in the third and got buckets in a variety of fashions, whether it was off the dribble or from the outside. The Liberty University commit poured in nine of his team-high 20, including an and-one in the final moments of the quarter to extend the Liberty lead back to double digits at 54-42.
“What’s crazy is we have had to scale [Abii] back because early on in the season he thought he had to put the entire team on his back,” Friar said. “We talked to him about relaxing and letting the game come to him, but it’s always good knowing we have his ability to really bring in our back pocket.”
The mood to start the fourth shifted in a hurry with Memorial kicking things off with a 12-2 run behind stellar play from Lowery, freshman guard Drew Steffe and senior guard Daylen Stewart, and what was once a 16-point advantage turned to just three at 57-54.
A free-throw fest ensued with every point from then on out coming from the charity stripe, as a couple of key misses from the line by Memorial, as well as a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from Steffe in the final minute aided in the Redhawks hanging on for the crucial victory.
Memorial now hopes to regroup on the road Friday against Heritage, while Liberty looks for win No. 8 against Independence.
