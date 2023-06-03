Reedy wins!

Frisco Reedy celebrates Saturday's 1-0 win over Frisco Wakeland, winning Game 3 of the Region II-5A finals and qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament for the first time in program history.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

FRISCO — The Reedy baseball team isn't done making history just yet.

The past two weeks have been a series of firsts for the Lions, who hadn't advanced past the area round of the playoffs prior to this year.

Reedy Jack Jorgenson

Reedy sophomore Jack Jorgenson pitched a complete-game shutout on Saturday to help send the Lions to the Class 5A state tournament.
Wakeland Will Jamison

Wakeland sophomore Will Jamison celebrates a double during Saturday's regional final against Reedy.
Reedy team pic

The Reedy baseball team poses for a picture following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Wakeland.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments