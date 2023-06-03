FRISCO — The Reedy baseball team isn't done making history just yet.
The past two weeks have been a series of firsts for the Lions, who hadn't advanced past the area round of the playoffs prior to this year.
FRISCO — The Reedy baseball team isn't done making history just yet.
The past two weeks have been a series of firsts for the Lions, who hadn't advanced past the area round of the playoffs prior to this year.
After Saturday, Reedy's historic postseason now includes a berth in the Class 5A state tournament — a goal the program realized after edging rival Wakeland 1-0 in Game 3 of the Region II-5A finals at Prosper Rock Hill.
"This is crazy. I'm so glad that we made it," said Jack Jorgenson, Reedy sophomore. "Before the year started, if you had told us that we'd go this far I don't think anyone would have believed it. But as the year went on, we really felt like we had a shot. We came together, bonded and really made a run."
FINAL: Reedy 1, Wakeland 0@ReedyBaseball IS GOING TO STATE!!! Complete-game shutout for pitcher Jack Jorgenson gets it done. Ryan Alexander's RBI single in the 3rd inning marks the lone run, as Reedy wins the rubber match and is headed to state for the 1st time ever!!! pic.twitter.com/I3OlkpKClx— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) June 3, 2023
That it came down to a Game 3 against Wakeland was only fitting. The two 9-5A rivals split their head-to-head series during district play and did the same through the first two games of the regional finals — Reedy opened the series on Thursday with a 10-0 victory before the Wolverines returned fire on Friday with a 10-5 win.
Saturday's rubber match took on a much more defensive feel, one that Lions head coach Mickey Sepanek likened to the teams' district matchup on April 21. The Wolverines overcame a complete-game effort by Jorgenson to earn a 1-0 victory in a contest that produced just two hits for each team.
"The last time Jack pitched against Wakeland, it was a 1-0 ballgame in the other direction," Sepanek said. "We knew all we had to do was get one and we felt like he'd be able to handle whatever they threw at him. He has been nails since he has come on into the starting role, and he's taken it and run with it. We knew one would be enough with him on the mound."
Some timely hitting in Saturday's third inning gave the Lions that exact cushion. Senior Brandon Huff got on base with a fielder's choice and later managed to steal second with two outs. Senior Ryan Alexander came through with an RBI single to center field, scoring Huff for a 1-0 lead.
"Ryan is the straw that stirs the drink. As he goes, we go," Sepanek said. "We know we've got a shot with him and with a runner at second base, we always feel like we've got a chance to get a run in. The ball scooted by and we've been aggressive in that situation. We trust our base-runners to make good decisions and we were waving that one the whole way."
Scoring chances were far and few between on an afternoon dictated largely by pitching and defense.
Following Thursday's Game 1 win, Sepanek and his staff made the call to hold Jorgenson until a potential Game 3. The right-hander turned in another complete-game effort against the Wolverines, pitching seven innings of shutout ball while surrendering five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
"I felt like I had my curveball working pretty well today," Jorgenson said. "I lost my fastball early on, the (velocity) wasn't there late in the game, but I was able to command by curveball and my change-up to help get those outs."
Wakeland kept pace behind six innings from senior Sam Friedman, who limited Reedy to just three hits and five total base-runners all afternoon. Two of those hits came from Alexander, while senior Dylan Snead paced the Wolverines' offense with two hits of his own.
"I think there's some familiarity," Sepanek said. "I think Game 3s are tough with a bit of a change in routine with it being at 1 p.m. But we stayed on top of the bats. We were barreling some balls up and didn't give away any outs. It was just tough to find some holes and I think some of that comes down to familiarity and things like scouting reports and spray charts."
Seldom as scoring chances were on Saturday, Wakeland had its moments. The Wolverines put their first two batters of the afternoon on base, including an early single from senior Carson Priebe. Later in the fifth inning, sophomore Will Jamison ripped a grounder down the third-base line for a double with one out.
But Jorgenson and Co. responded to each threat.
"I've got a lot of respect for them, but every time I come out there I'm trying to do my best and want to prove that Reedy is that school in Frisco," Jorgenson said.
Wakeland closes out its season at 27-14-3, parlaying a fourth-place finish in 9-5A into the team's third consecutive trip to the regional finals. The Wolverines were a state semifinalist in 2022.
For this season at least, that torch was passed to Reedy, which turns its sights to next week and Thursday's 5A state semifinal from Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The Lions' opponent and game time will be announced by the UIL before end of the weekend.
"I don't know what to think yet. You're not supposed to do this. First year at the helm, you're not supposed to be here," said Sepanek, who's in his first year as a head coach following six seasons as an assistant at nearby Liberty. "I'm excited for the chance and I'm excited for these guys. There's no turning back now, so why not go try and win two more and see if we can put a stamp on it?"
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.