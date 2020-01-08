Reedy routs Raccoons to stay in playoff hunt

FRISCO - The Reedy girls basketball team has some marquee wins this season, including a five-point victory over district title contender Memorial, along with an overtime thriller against Lovejoy.
The Lions hit a bit of a rough patch heading into the holidays with district losses to juggernauts Liberty and Lone Star but have picked up the pace as of late with back-to-back victories.
The latest triumph for the young program came Tuesday night in a must-win matchup with Frisco, as Reedy took care of business in a 46-23 pounding over the Raccoons.
More importantly, the result keeps the Lions well in the hunt for a postseason berth and in the mix with Memorial, which also has six wins, and Centennial, which is right behind the two in fifth place with a 5-3 record.
“Every game really counts at this point with five teams that all very well could make the playoffs,” said Ryan Woodworth, Reedy head coach. “Tonight was a huge win for us.”
Frisco entered Tuesday fresh off of some daunting defeats in tournament play, as well as a heartbreaking 43-40 defeat at the hands of Lebanon Trail just before the break.
It appeared as if the Lady Raccoons were going to possibly buck that trend when they started things off in the first few seconds with a quick layup by freshman guard Merrick Lewis and managed to hold Reedy to just seven points in the first quarter.
The bad news, however, was that the Frisco offense also sputtered after the early bucket from Lewis and was limited to just five first-quarter points.
The beginning of the second stanza wasn’t ideal for the Lady Raccoons either after a 3-pointer and floater by Reedy senior guard Katelyn Cheedie sparked an 8-1 run to give Reedy the cushion it needed going into the half.
Although the Lions mustered just 17 points in the first half, the defense did their job by holding Frisco to just two made field goals and forced a whopping 16 turnovers.
“We pride ourselves on defense, and we’re known as the defensive team in the district,” Woodworth said. “We thrive on forcing turnovers and how we get into transition basketball.”
Both offenses received a jolt coming out of the break, as each side picked up the pace with some thrilling back-and-forth action.
Reedy’s underclassmen, spearheaded by freshmen guards Olivia Flory and Ainslee Padgett and sophomore forward Harley Harbour, paved the way in the third while nearly matching their first-half total with 15 points in the frame.
Then, to begin the fourth with a comfortable 32-21 advantage, one of Reedy’s senior leaders, Cheedie, once again came through with six unanswered points on a shot from downtown and an and-one play to put things away for good at 38-21 just moments into the final quarter.
All in all, seven Lions scored in the victory with Flory leading the way with 10, Cheedie not far behind with nine, Padgett with eight and Harbour and senior Hayden Bevenue each with six.
