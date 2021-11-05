Frisco Reedy head football coach Chad Cole called the final week of last season “stressful.”
The Lions were coming off a 35-33 loss to Frisco Centennial the previous week – a contest that Reedy led 24-7 in the second quarter and would have clinched a playoff berth with a win. Then, after losing 31-14 to The Colony in the final game of the regular season, a coin toss to break a tie for the final two playoff spots in District 5-5A Division I was held. Reedy lost the coin flip and fell short of making the postseason.
Fast-forward to Friday night and it was a much happier locker room postgame for Reedy.
Lions senior quarterback AJ Padgett threw for two touchdowns, junior Kaleb Smith rushed for a score and Reedy’s defense held The Colony without an offensive touchdown in a 37-7 victory at David Kuykendall Stadium. Reedy (5-5 overall, 5-3 district) clinches fourth place in the district and will play Lancaster in a Class 5A Div. I bi-district playoff next week. The Colony ends its season at 4-6, 4-4.
“It was tough to swallow everything that hit us last year,” Cole said. “We used that as motivation this year to make sure that we weren’t in the same spot.”
Reedy’s defense was sharp all night, limiting The Colony to 210 total yards and 10 first downs. The Cougars also hurt themselves with penalties. The Colony was flagged 13 times for 85 yards. That’s in addition to being stopped on two fourth-down runs inside their own territory.
“(Reedy) made plays all night,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “It felt like we were running into a brick wall for a minute. They did a good job. We had a couple of short-yardage situations early. We really felt like our defense was playing well. I took chances, but they made plays. They made more plays than we did. At the end of the day, they’re going on and we’re going home.”
The Colony defense did its part, holding Reedy to 274 yards. But the Lions capitalized on short fields, had an interception deep inside Cougar territory lead to a touchdown and also scored two points on a safety.
Reedy needed just two plays to open the scoring. Smith lined up in the Wildcat formation, took the snap and weaved his way through defenders for a 76-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage for a 7-0 Reedy lead just 40 seconds into the game.
The Colony defense generated a score shortly thereafter.
After a Cougar punt, the Lions were pinned deep in their own territory. A holding call backed Reedy even further. The Cougars proceeded to get a defensive touchdown on an 8-yard scoop-and-recovery by senior Trevor Surgeson to tie the score at 7 with 7:01 left in the first quarter.
“The crazy thing is that Trevor hadn’t been feeling well,” Rangel said. “He’s a great kid, a great team player. I’m just happy for him in general.”
Junior Kamden Wesley led The Colony in rushing with 95 yards on 18 carries. Quarterback Dylan Corbin completed 11-of-19 for 86 yards. Senior Shafiq Taylor rushed for 50 yards on three carries and caught six balls for 58 yards.
Reedy answered with a methodical 14-play, six-minute drive to retake the lead. The Lions did a majority of the damage on the ground. Junior Aaron Daniels did the heavy lifting with back-to-back runs of 13 and 12 yards as he overcame an early fumble. Padgett did the rest, finding senior Erik Barr on an inside route for a nine-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Padgett completed 7-of-15 passes for 70 yards. Smith led all rushers with 95 yards on just five carries. Daniels was the workhorse, carrying 23 times for 85 yards.
“Our defense played outstanding,” Cole said. “Our offense had to work through a lot of things. They gave us a lot of different looks and we had to sort through it. I was really proud of keeping their heads up and hopefully that sets us up for good things to happen.”
Reedy’s lead grew to 21-7 after a 5-yard run by Daniels. The play was set up by an interception by Lions senior defensive tackle Joseph Duffey.
Sophomore linebacker Khalil Smith created another big play for the Reedy defense. He backed The Colony senior quarterback Dylan Corbin into the end zone. Corbin threw the ball, but was flagged for intentional grounding, resulting in a safety.
The safety gave Reedy a 23-7 lead with 2:08 left in the first half.
The Lions are 5-2 in their last seven games after a 0-3 start and are getting healthier. Padgett played in his third straight game after missing four games to injury. Smith and center Rhett Jackson are also back for Reedy. Running back Dennis Moody is expected to return for bi-district against Lancaster.
