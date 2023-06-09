Prior to this season, Reedy had never advanced beyond the second round of the baseball playoffs.
But this year’s group of Lions was determined to make history, and they did just that, finding a way time and time again as they made their way all the way to the Class 5A state baseball tournament.
But on Thursday, Reedy ran into a puzzle it could not solve in the form of Magnolia West pitcher James Ellwanger.
Like many who had faced the tall right-hander, who is headed to Dallas Baptist if he does not take a likely Major League Baseball draft offer, the Lions were left guessing, as he struck out 17 over six-and-two-thirds inning as Magnolia West claimed a 3-0 victory in their 5A state semifinal clash at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Magnolia West pushed across two runs in the bottom of the third inning and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth to provide the final margin.
Typifying its run through the playoffs, Reedy did not go down without a fight. In the top of the seventh, with two outs, Caleb Jones broke up Ellwanger’s no-hit bid with a single to center and Gavin Barker was hit by a pitch to bring the tying run to the plate.
Ellwanger gave way to the bullpen, but the result for the Lions was all too familiar, as Caylon Dygert came on in relief and struck out the next hitter to close out the victory.
It was a tough loss, as any is at this stage, but it does not take away from what Reedy was able to do during the course of this playoff run.
The Lions earned their spot at the state tournament by outlasting district rival Wakeland, which was seeking its second straight trip to Round Rock, in a best-of-3 series last weekend.
"I don't know what to think yet. You're not supposed to do this. First year at the helm, you're not supposed to be here," said Reedy head coach Mickey Sepanek, who's in his first year as a head coach following six seasons as an assistant at nearby Liberty, after the Wakeland series. "I'm excited for the chance and I'm excited for these guys. There's no turning back now, so why not go try and win two more and see if we can put a stamp on it?"
Reedy might not have completed the ultimate dream run this season, but given the strides they have made under a first-year head coach, this might just be the beginning.
