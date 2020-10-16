With Frisco Heritage stacking the box to account for Frisco Reedy junior running back Jacob Smith, that presented plenty of opportunities for junior quarterback A.J. Padgett to launch the ball down the field.
And launch he did.
Padgett led seven consecutive scoring drives and finished 7-of-8 passing for 231 yards with four total touchdowns before the Lions inserted their reserves a few minutes into the third quarter as Reedy cruised to a 55-21 win over Heritage at the Ford Center on Thursday night.
“They played some zero coverage, so I just had to tell A.J. to keep his eyes up and he did a really good job of not throwing it to the defense and throwing it to our guys,” said Chad Cole, Frisco Reedy head coach.
Reedy (3-1 overall, 2-0 District 5-5A Div. I) built a commanding 41-0 lead on the power of a 27-point second quarter.
Six of Padgett’s completions traveled more than 20 yards, including touchdown passes of 28 and 50 yards to senior Jaylen Fuksa. Fuksa was a big contributor on both sides of the ball for the Lions. He scored the game’s first touchdown on a 28-yard pass play from Padgett for a 7-0 lead. Moments later, he hauled in an interception that led to Reedy’s second score.
Sam Noskin ran from the Heritage 1 with 1:07 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 Lions lead.
“We love everything that Fuksa can do,” Cole said. “He’s our punt returner and is very versatile. He can come out on offense after being on defense. He’s quiet, but he makes plays on the field.”
Things only got worse for Heritage (2-2, 0-2) in the second quarter.
The Lions blew the game wide open with four more touchdowns. Padgett had a 5-yard run for a 20-0 lead. He threw a 50-yard bomb to Fuska on a play in which the Coyotes lined up in the neutral zone on the snap. Padgett’s third touchdown pass of the first half was a 27-yard strike to senior Jakobi Alvin. Smith put the bow on a dominant quarter for the Lions with a 4-yard run.
“We needed that,” Cole said. “We had sputtered in our previous contest, so it was good to get some consistency and some flow from our offense, because our defense had been playing strong all year. To help those guys out was a good building block as we get into the heart of our season.”
Heritage also helped Reedy’s cause with two punts that traveled less than 10 yards.
But, the Coyotes weren’t without their chances.
Heritage started the game with the ball and put together a promising drive.
The Coyotes ran 13 plays and used almost five minutes of the clock to march to the Reedy 27-yard line. Junior quarterback Easton Swetnam completed a 16-yard pass to junior Shawn Wara on fourth-and-five at the Reedy 41 to extend the drive. But, after a sack by Reedy senior Brooks Griffith on the next play, Heritage’s drive stalled.
Griffith collected his second sack in the opening minute of the second quarter to force the Coyotes into an eventual punt.
Reedy held Heritage to 137 yards of offense in the first half, with 37 of that total coming on a desperation heave near the left sideline on the final play of the half.
The Coyotes found the end zone three times in the second half. Wara ended the shutout with a 28-yard run and later caught passes of 15 and 11 yards from Swetnam. Wara rushed 23 times for a game-high 124 yards. Swetnam completed 23-of-35 passes for 180 yards.
Box score
R 14 27 7 7 – 55
H 0 0 14 7 – 21
Scoring summary
First Quarter
R – Jaylen Fuksa 28 pass from AJ Padgett (Bryan Schulze kick), 3:18
R – Sam Noskin 1 run (Schulze kick), 1:07
Second Quarter
R – Padgett 5 run (kick failed), 8:51
R – Fuksa 50 pass from Padgett (Schulze kick), 6:16
R— Jakobi Alvin 27 pass from Padgett (Schulze kick), 3:47
R – Jacob Smith 4 run (Schulze kick), 1:40
Third Quarter
R – Noskin 5 run (Schulze kick), 10:54
H – Shawn Wara 28 run (Bailey Stewart kick), 9:19
H – Wara 15 pass from Easton Swetnam (Stewart kick), 6:21
Fourth Quarter
R – Terrin Burdine 20 run (Schulze kick), 8:08
H – Wara 11 pass from Swetnam (Stewart kick), 0:16
