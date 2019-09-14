FRISCO — Jalen Kitna threw for two scores and ran for another to lead Frisco Reedy to a 27-20 victory over Lake Dallas in the District 7-5A Division II opener for both teams at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
The Lions grabbed momentum early when Kitna found a wide-open Karim Muhammad for a 62-yard gain. Two plays later, Kitna’s one-yard quarterback sneak put Reedy (2-1, 1-0) on top, 7-0.
Lake Dallas was looking to answer on the ensuing possession, but on fourth-and-short deep in Reedy territory, Peyton Beck’s sack thwarted the drive and gave the ball back to the Lions.
Reedy sustained a long drive of its own after the turnover on downs, and Will Harbour’s 35-yard field goal increased the lead to 10-0 midway through the second quarter.
After forcing a punt with just over five minutes remaining the first half, the Lions extended the lead to 17-0 when Kitna connected on the first of two touchdown passes to Josh Hernandez, this one from 37 yards out on a deep post.
Beck, a senior defensive end, was in the backfield the entire night, and his two sacks on the Falcons’ (1-2, 0-1) next possession forced another Lake Dallas punt deep in its own territory.
“In the first half, our defense made its mark against a very talented Lake Dallas offense,” said Chad Cole, Reedy head coach. “Peyton was the unsung hero of the game”.
The home team put together another sustained drive late in the half behind the running of senior Karston Farragut, and it appeared as though Reedy was cruising after Harbour’s second 35-yard field goal with 1:17 left in the half put the Lions on top 20-0.
But the Falcons came out re-energized in the second half.
On third-and-long, Christian Crawford’s sack forced a Reedy punt. On the next play, Kobee Minor took a sweep 74 yards for the Falcons’ first score. Anthony Patti’s extra point made the score 20-7 with 8:08 remaining the third quarter.
The Lake Dallas defense forced a three-and-out on Reedy’s next possession, and the Falcons gained favorable field position after a short punt. But with 5:57 left in the third quarter, Darius Jackson intercepted a tipped pass deep in Lion territory.
Lake Dallas’ defense again stood strong, and on fourth-and-10, Junior Flores blocked a Reedy punt and decreased the lead to 20-13 when Kelvin Ukah recovered the loose ball in the end zone.
“We’re a resilient group,” said Michael Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “I told them at intermission to forget about the score and just play football”.
Reedy would answer.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Hernandez took a short pass from Kitna and raced 26 yards for a touchdown, putting the Lions back on top by two scores.
Lake Dallas was driving midway through the quarter when on third-and-long when Beck recorded his fifth sack of the game, forcing the visitors to punt.
“I love the sacks,” Beck said. “But I have to give credit to the interior guys who opened it up for me”.
Farragut was the workhorse on the ground for Reedy, grinding out 83 yards on 23 carries.
“They were crashing down on the inside,” he said. “I was able to find some openings off tackle and in the fourth quarter we were trying to wear them down”.
Lake Dallas scored with 36 seconds remaining in the game when Moon connected with Jaden McGrew on a 32-yard strike, cutting the lead to 27-21.
But Harbour recovered the ensuing onside kick and the Lions were able to run out the clock to preserve the victory.
Kitna threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while Muhammad led all receivers with 93 yards. Minor led all rushers with 106 yards on the ground.
Lake Dallas plays Princeton at 7 p.m. Friday, while Reedy travels to Denison for Week Two of district games.
