There were won’t be a coin flip at David Kuykendall Stadium on Friday night.
One year after The Colony defeated Frisco Reedy 31-14 but missed out on the postseason after a coin flip was held to break a four-way tie for the last two playoff berths in District 5-5A Division I, the formula for reaching the postseason this year for the Cougars and Lions is simple: Win and you’re in. The winner of Friday’s game will play Lancaster in the first round of the Class 5A Div. I playoffs. The loser will see its season end.
The Colony (4-5 overall, 2-3 district) lost 49-6 to Frisco Lone Star last week, but that was only a minor hiccup in what has been an overall strong second half of the season for a Cougar team that seeks its eighth playoff appearance over the last nine seasons.
A big reason behind The Colony’s strong play of late has been junior running back Kan Wesley. Wesley recently returned from an injury and has looked strong. In back-to-back games against Frisco Heritage and Frisco Independence, he rushed for 602 yards and 10 total touchdowns – both wins for the Cougars.
Davonta Dunn and Caden Chaulk have also rushed for more than 370 yards this season for The Colony. Dunn has recorded 497 yards and three touchdowns. Chaulk has 370 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, senior outside linebacker Khylon Whitehurst has been a force for the Cougars and he leads the team in tackles with 66.
Reedy (4-5, 2-3), like The Colony, has rebounded nicely after a slow start to the season.
The Lions have overcome three straight losses to commence the season to position the team for a chance at a playoff berth. But all three games came down to the wire. Reedy lost 50-49 to Frisco Liberty in week one after taking a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter. Frisco outscored Reedy by 13 points in the final frame after the score was tied at the end of the third quarter in a week-two tilt. The following week, Reedy trailed defending state champion Denton Ryan by just 11 points entering the final 12 minutes of play before the Raiders tacked on a late touchdown to walk away with a 28-10 win.
But Reedy has since won four of its last six games, including a 41-7 rout of Frisco Centennial last week. The Lions held the Titans to 167 total yards. Quarterback AJ Padgett threw for 307 yards with four total touchdowns. Kaleb Smith caught seven passes for 119 yards in the win.
Padgett returned to Reedy’s lineup two weeks ago after missing four straight games and has passed for 658 yards and seven touchdowns in games against Frisco Wakeland and Frisco Centennial.
Reedy last made the playoffs in 2019.
