Reedy to face tougher test in The Colony

With just one true starter returning back on offense for the Reedy football team this season, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Lions struggle at times consistently moving the football.
But not many folks expected Reedy to be as sluggish as it was last week in its season opener at home against Plano West.
West, which hasn’t won a game in over two years, gave the Lions all they could handle and nearly pulled off the upset after losing to them by 32 points a year ago.
In fact, the Wolves even led 7-3 at the half before the Reedy offense woke up and put 14 points up on the board in the second half to escape with a 17-7 victory.
Luckily the Lions defense buckled down and stifled the West offense down the stretch, but the going gets much tougher this week when Reedy hits the road to take on The Colony.
The Cougars are known for their high-powered offense, led by a trio of senior stars in quarterback Mikey Harrington and receivers Keith Miller and Myles Price.
Price is one of the shiftier and more elusive offensive players in all of Class 5A, but the District 5-5A Division I MVP was held in check in last week’s 24-2 win over North Crowley for just 37 total yards and a touchdown.
On the other hand, Miller exploded for 96 yards and started the game off with an 84-yard touchdown catch to get The Colony on the board first.
Both Miller and Price are primed for huge performances this week and just containing those two speedsters, specifically early on, will be key for Reedy.
Also, Lions head coach Chad Cole believes playing this showdown on the road gives The Colony the edge, but the fact that he and his guys were able to venture over to Tommy Briggs Stadium in The Colony for last week’s game should help.
“Getting to go over there and watch them play in their home field was good for us because that’s the same environment we’re heading into,” he said. “It’s going to be a test for our young dudes, and if we can’t push passed that intensity that The Colony brings then it could be a long night for us.
“Even though Lewisville ISD is a multi-high school district, you get that one high school-town feeling there. All of their facilities are right in the heart of their town and it won’t be easy to go in there.”
These two juggernauts squared off in Week Two of last season at the Ford Center at The Star, a game in which went down to the wire before Reedy held on for a 33-24 victory.
With that said, the rematch could feature a completely different outcome with a plethora of new faces on both sides of the ball for Reedy, but if the Lions offense can move the chains and go toe-to-toe with the Cougars offensively, this one could be another barnburner.
Kickoff between Reedy and The Colony is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Tommy Briggs Stadium in The Colony.
Prediction: The Colony 38, Reedy 28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.