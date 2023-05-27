FRISCO—A three-run, seventh-inning rally by the Frisco Reedy baseball team fell one run short in Game 1 of the regional semifinals against Longview on Thursday, which put the Lions at a series deficit for the first time all postseason.
But with potentially two games looming back on their home field, the Lions were upbeat heading into Saturday's series finale.
"We felt really good getting back home," said Mickey Sepanek, Reedy head coach. "We know this park and we play well here. We're aggressive, and that's kind of what ran us out of that last inning, but when we looked at the guys we knew that's how we play. We stuck with that approach and we knew that we would show up and do the same thing, and that's what we did today."
FINAL: Frisco Reedy 13, Longview 5Resounding finish to the regional semifinals for @ReedyBaseball! Lions erupt in Game 3 for the 2nd straight series and punch their ticket to the regional finals after winning Games 2 and 3 today. They'll get either Wakeland or Whitehouse. pic.twitter.com/xBCESsTVrq— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 28, 2023
The Lions' optimism wasn't unfounded, leaning on pitching and defense to knot the best-of-3 series with a 4-1 victory on Saturday and then riding the offense's third-highest scoring performance of the season in a 13-5 win a few hours later to advance in the Class 5A playoffs.
It has been a week of firsts for the Lions, who hadn't gone beyond the area round in their history. Reedy has since added two more rounds onto its 2023 postseason ledger, qualifying for the Region II-5A finals and moving within earshot of a trip to the state tournament.
"To me, it's very surreal. Coming in first year here and seeing the success these guys are having," Sepanek said. "I just get to sit back and watch the games. They practice hard and they're seeing the fruits of their labor."
For the second straight series, the Lions' offense caught fire in Game 3. One week removed from ousting Frisco Liberty 10-0 in the third leg of the regional quarterfinals, Reedy's bats barnstormed Longview for at least two runs scored over each of the final five innings in Saturday's finale.
The Lobos capitalized on some early defensive miscues to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Reedy fired back with four runs in the third. The Lions did so on four hits, pulling even thanks to an RBI triple from sophomore Ethan Downum and an RBI single by junior Braden Hernandez. Senior Caden Jones then followed with a two-run homer for a 4-2 lead that Reedy wouldn't relinquish.
Mid 3: Reedy 4, Longview 2Make it a four-run 3rd inning for @ReedyBaseball!! Caden Jones goes yard for a two-run HR and the Lions take a 4-2 lead on Longview. pic.twitter.com/QFlZuvZAv6— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 27, 2023
The Lions added three more runs one inning later, aided by consecutive singles from seniors Cole Fujita and Ryan Alexander, plus Downum, to force the Lobos into their bullpen. Senior Jalen Stringfellow plated a run on a bases-loaded groundout, and Alexander came around to score following an error by the Lobos on an attempted chase-down on the base paths.
Reedy's aggression on the bases has been a constant during its hallmark season and that held true on Saturday with a combined nine steals between Games 2 and 3, including three from Alexander.
"That's been years in the making, even before my time here. These guys really bought into that process early," Sepanek said. "We have a very athletic team. They really bought into the idea of, 'We're not going to yell at you. If you get thrown out, that's on us and we'll wear it.' They really excel at it and communicate well on what the pitchers and catchers are doing and can take advantage of mistakes."
That aggression was evident at the plate as well, as Reedy totaled 15 hits in Game 3 opposite four different Longview pitchers. Fujita, Alexander and Downum—the lineup's 9-1-2 combo—all had three hits apiece in Game 3, while Hernandez and Jones both had two hits. Five different Reedy players logged two RBIs.
"The players do a really good job of communicating with each other and getting their work in on their own," Sepanek said. "They don't complain about how we get our work in, we show up and get it done. We do it a lot of different ways, whether it's our bunt game, our run game or our bats coming alive. We saw it a little bit in Games 1 and 3. In Game 2, we went about it a little differently but still got a good win."
Senior Kurtis Margraves, meanwhile, stepped up to pitch 6.1 innings in Game 3. He held Longview to four unearned runs on two hits to go along with eight strikeouts and two walks before giving way to senior Brandon Huff in the seventh.
It was a worthy follow-up to a complete-game effort on the mound from sophomore Jack Jorgenson, who helped Reedy tie the series with a seven-inning, two-hit performance in Game 2 earlier in the afternoon. Jorgenson surrendered a lead-off single in the first inning and didn't allow another hit until there were two outs in the seventh.
"Jack has done that day in and day out. The past couple weeks, he has been lights out on the mound and very good for just a sophomore," Sepanek said. "Kurtis coming in, we were looking to break up our right-handers and get someone between Jack and Huff, and he just kept going and going and going. He kept coming off the field saying, 'You're not taking me out.' We let him do his thing and he competed very well."
Mid 3: Reedy 2, Longview 0Another two-strikeout inning for @ReedyBaseball's Jack Jorgenson. He has retired 9 straight batters since Longview's leadoff single in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/OH759BKLxE— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 27, 2023
The Reedy offense aided Jorgenson's gem by building a 4-0 lead. Hernandez plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and one frame later Fujita knocked in another off an RBI double. Alexander singled in a run in the fifth inning, and Huff punctuated the win with a solo homer in the sixth.
Saturday continued a landmark run for the Lions, who entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed from 9-5A. Fittingly enough, it'll take knocking off a district rival for Reedy to continue its dream postseason with a regional final series against Wakeland looming next week at a time and place to be determined.
The Wolverines finished fourth in the district, including a series split in two games played against Reedy, before capturing their playoff form just in time. Wakeland is making its third straight appearance in the regional finals, advancing all the way to the state semifinals last year.
"It's a long time coming and they know what they're looking to do," Sepanek said. "We're not turning back any time soon."
