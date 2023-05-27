Reedy baseball

Frisco Reedy senior Brandon Huff celebrates a solo home run hit in Game 2 of the Lions' regional semifinal series on Saturday against Longview.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

FRISCO—A three-run, seventh-inning rally by the Frisco Reedy baseball team fell one run short in Game 1 of the regional semifinals against Longview on Thursday, which put the Lions at a series deficit for the first time all postseason.

But with potentially two games looming back on their home field, the Lions were upbeat heading into Saturday's series finale.

