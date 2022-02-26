GARLAND—The debate over who was the better girls basketball team—Memorial or Liberty—has been going on since the start of the season.
A pair of meetings in tournament championship games back in November could not settle it.
Nor could their two district meetings.
After sharing the 9-5A championship with identical district and overall records, the state-ranked rivals were placed on opposite ends of the bracket, and the talk started of a potential fifth meeting.
The Warriors and Redhawks each took care of their respective business during the first four rounds of the postseason to set the stage for Saturday, when they would indeed lock horns for a fifth time, only on this occasion, there was far more than bragging rights on the line.
The game followed a familiar script between two of the best defensive teams in the state, as they traded momentum and the lead through four quarters.
Down to potentially the final eight minutes of the season, it was Memorial that looked the part of the seasoned veterans, as it closed the game on a 15-4 run to rally for a 43-35 victory in the Class 5A Region 2 championship game at the Curtis Culwell Center.
The Warriors (36-5), the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, win their first regional championship and will make their inaugural appearance at next week’s state tournament.
The Redhawks, the No. 4 team in the state rankings, saw its streak of three consecutive trips to the state tournament come to an end, as they finish the season with a 35-6 record.
“The good thing about playing Liberty five times is the familiarity … knowing each other so well, both teams had to make plays, so we told our kids it is going to come down to the team that is most composed,” Memorial head coach Rochelle Vaughn said. “We knew how they play defense, they know how we play defense, so we just stepped up and made some plays at the end."
During its recent runs to the state tournament, highlighted by its 2020 Class 5A championship campaign, Liberty had found a way to win the fourth quarter time and time again.
The Warriors turned the tables down the stretch on Saturday.
Memorial trailed 31-28 at the start of the final frame, but it did not last long, as Jasmyn Lott drained a 3-pointer to tie it up and Falyn Lott followed with a pair of free throws to give the Warriors a 33-31 lead.
Memorial then got back-to-back layups from Falyn Lott and Jasmyn Lott to push the advantage to 37-31 with 4:30 left.
Kamon Wong sliced the Liberty deficit in half with a 3-pointer with 2:58 remaining, but that would be the only field goal the Warriors would allow in the fourth quarter.
With time winding down, the Redhawks were forced to foul. Memorial put the ball in the hands of its best player and Jasmyn Lott delivered, calmly going 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final 95 seconds to secure the victory. Jasmyn Lott hit all eight of her free throws on the afternoon and the Warriors were a perfect 13-of-13 as a team.
As she did in the regional semifinal win over North Forney on Friday, Jasmyn Lott saved her best for the big moments, scoring 11 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.
While Jasmyn Lott took over late, Vaughn said the early emphasis was getting the ball inside and Brynn Lusby helped set the tone, scoring eight of her 10 points in the first half.
That included six in the first quarter, and her turnaround jumper gave the Warriors an 11-6 lead.
Just as Lusby was hot early, so too was Liberty’s Ashley Anderson, who tallied all eight of her points in the first half, and her jumper and two free throws made it a one-point game.
Jasmyn Lott hit a pair from the charity stripe to give Memorial a 13-10 lead at the end of one quarter and a three-point play by Makayla Vation made it 16-12.
As expected, the Redhawks were not going anywhere, as Keyera Roseby knocked down a trey and Jazzy Owens-Barnett, who had a team-high 13 points, got to the basket for a layup and then drained a 3-pointer to cut it to 22-20 at the half.
The Warriors led 26-22 after a jumper by Jasmyn Lott early in the third quarter, but Liberty held them without a field goal for the next four minutes, during which time they put together a 9-0 run.
Roseby made an 8-footer, Owens-Barnett hit a turnaround jumper, Wong sank a pair of free throws and Roseby got inside for a score and the Redhawks suddenly had their largest lead of the game at 31-26 with 2:05 left in the third quarter.
Memorial finally broke the drought on a layup by Falyn Lott and that would provide a spark, as it would hold Liberty scoreless for nearly eight minutes as part of a 11-0 run that would prove to be the difference in the game.
“Hats off to Liberty, they’ve been here three or four straight years, and this is our first time here, so we told our kids we have to be composed,” Vaughn said. “To be a champion, you have to knock out the champion and in this case that was Liberty.”
Memorial has enjoyed a steep improvement curve in its four years as a program.
It broke through and made the playoffs in its first season in 2019 and won its first playoff game last year.
This season has been a historical campaign that has seen the Warriors their first district title, and now, the regional championship, and ironically, it was a loss to Liberty back in November that set them on their course.
“When we made the run at the Frisco tournament … we knew we had a shot to be decent and be competitive, but I don’t think our kids really believed it until we got to that championship game,” Vaughn said. “And then after losing to Liberty (43-41) in that championship game, I told the kids, we’re going to see them again when it matters and we’re going to be ready. I think that growth from November to now, our kids stepped up, the freshman have stepped up, the sophomores have stepped up and our seniors have carried us. I’m just so proud and happy for them.”
As Memorial players and coaches hoisted the regional championship trophy, it served as a symbol for what they have worked for. But for all the firsts and all they have achieved, they also understand the season is not over and there are more heights to reach in San Antonio at the state tournament next week.
“I think about how hard our kids have played and worked, from boot camp at the beginning of the year, buying into what it meant to be a part of our program,” Vaughn said. “This is only year four for us, but our seniors wanted to leave a legacy. I think we are a true family, with everything we have experienced this year, all the obstacles and adversity they have overcome, and that is a testament to these young ladies, how they much they’ve grown from year one to year four.”
