This has been a season of firsts for the Independence baseball team.
The Knights battled through a wild 9-5A race to emerge with a playoff berth for the first time in their short history.
Independence got a quick dose of the potential finality of the postseason when it dropped the opener to Wylie East in the bi-district round, but it was able to rally in the final two games to advance to the area finals.
Though this is their inaugural journey through the playoffs, the Knights were able to call on their experience against Woodrow Wilson.
Independence once again dropped the opener of its best-of-3 series, but as was the case a week ago, rallied to win the final two games, capping it with a 8-4 win on Saturday, to continue its history-making run.
The Knights advance to the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals, and while they are in uncharted waters, they will see a familiar face, as they take on Wakeland next week at a time and place to be determined.
The two teams split the series in the regular season, with the Wolverines taking the first meeting, 8-2, and Independence bouncing back to claim the second by a 13-2 count.
Runs were tough to come by for both teams in the area round through the first two games, but the Knights were able to put together a six-run rally in the top of the fourth inning on Saturday and that proved to be the difference in the series.
Independence had not gotten much going through the first three frames and faced a 1-0 deficit when it doubled the number of runs it had scored in the first two games combined.
The Knights took advantage of what the Wildcats gave them, as Wyatt Sanford walked, Jake Maronry was hit by a pitch and Parker Herlehy reached on an error, with a run scoring on the play.
Luke Visser gave them the lead with a RBI double and Syver Bakken followed with a two-run base hit to make it 4-1.
Hayden O’Neil kept the rally going with a single and Luke Noack plated a run with another. Following a walk to Jackson Parsley, Sanford delivered a sacrifice fly to stake Independence to a 6-1 lead.
The Knights tacked on two more in the top of the sixth, again taking advantage of what Woodrow Wilson gave them. O’Neil walked, Noack was hit by a pitch and Sanford singled to load the bases.
With two outs, Maronry forced in a run with a walk and Herlehy did the same when he was hit by a pitch to make it 8-1.
The Wildcats refused to go away, scoring twice in the bottom of the frame and adding a run in the seventh. But Hunter Norris, who pitched five strong innings after Jordan Bedell logged the first two, was able to close it out and send Independence to the third round.
That finale would not have even been played had the Knights not been able to pull off a 1-0 walk-off victory on Friday.
Herlehy turned in a sterling effort on the mound, striking out four and scattering four hits in a complete-game shutout effort.
However, the Wildcats’ Ben Smith matched that for much of the night, striking out 10 and allowing only three hits through six innings, but with his pitch count rising, Woodrow Wilson had to go to the bullpen and Independence seized its chance.
O’Neil led off with a walk, Noack followed with another and Parsley singled to load the bases with nobody out.
Sanford then set off the celebration, as his base hit plated the game-winner to extend the series.
The Wildcats had claimed a 5-2 win in the series opener on Thursday.
Independence hurt itself with three errors, as only one of the five runs it surrendered was earned.
Down 1-0 heading to the fifth inning, the Knights drew even when Bakken walked and Herlehy followed with a RBI double.
However, the Wildcats countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 3-1 lead.
Independence made it a one-run game in the top of the sixth, as Parsley was hit by a pitch, moved to third on a base hit by Sanford and scored on an error.
But Woodrow Wilson again came back with a two-run rally to push the lead back to 5-2 and that is the way it would end.
The Wildcats were in the driver’s seat, but with their backs against the wall, the Knights once again came through in the clutch to extend their season.
