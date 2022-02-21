There was no shortage of Frisco ISD representation at the state swimming and diving championships, which took place on Friday and Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center on the campus of the University of Texas.
Nearly 100 FISD athletes made the trip to represent the district, and while there were plenty of standout performances, it was once again the Wakeland boys that took center stage, as they captured the team championship for the second consecutive year.
A year ago, the Wolverines edged Georgetown by eight points for the team crown, but this weekend did not feature the same degree of suspense, as Wakeland’s total of 259.5 bested Georgetown (171) by 88.5 points.
Wakeland senior Conor McKenna was of the stars of the meet. McKenna claimed gold in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:37.92, which was more than a second-and-a-half faster than the rest of the field.
McKenna added a silver in the 100 butterfly and joined Jonathan Michaels, Alexander Udrys and Matthew Beard on the second-place medley relay and then returned for the final event of the competition, teaming up with Tate Bladon, Michaels and Aiden Tenkhoff on the runner-up 400 freestyle relay.
Bladon added a second silver medal in the 50 freestyle, Jackson Armour earned bronze in the 100 breaststroke and Armour, Beard, Tenkhoff and Bladen took third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Though they finished just off the medal stand, Wakeland also picked up valuable points as Armour took fourth in both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Bladon was fourth in the 100 freestyle and Lukas Vetkoette and Udrys placed fifth in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively.
Frisco’s Jon VanZandt was a dual medalist.
VanZandt earned silver in the 100 freestyle in a time of 45.04 seconds and finished just behind Bladon to claim bronze in the 50 freestyle.
VanZandt helped Frisco to finish with a total of 68 points, which put the Raccoons in 12th place in the team standings, followed by Reedy (52) in 15th, Heritage (28) in 24th, Centennial (26.5) in 27th and Lebanon Trail (24) in 28th.
The Titans also featured a swimmer that reached the medal stand, as Travis Gulledge touched third in the 100 breaststroke.
Independence senior Sienna Schellenger took center stage among FISD girls competitors, as she returned from Austin with a pair of gold medals.
Schellenger pulled away from the field to win the 50 freestyle in a time of 22.76, which was nearly a half-second faster than runner-up K.K. LeBlanc of Friendswood. She later added another convincing victory in the 100 freestyle, touching the wall in 49.73 seconds.
Wakeland’s Logan Morris earned a silver medal in the 500 freestyle, as her time of 4:58.56 was .49 seconds off the winning pace.
FISD also had a pair of medal winners in diving, as Memorial’s Peyton Guziec placed second, followed by Centennial’s Olivia Nelson in third.
Lubbock claimed the girls team championship, with Reedy (78) in 11th place, Wakeland (75) in 12th, Independence (40) and Memorial (40) tied for 22nd, Liberty (20) in 32nd and Centennial (19) in 33rd.
