There are times when the University Interscholastic League’s biennial reclassification and realignment can be cruel.
Due to a variety of factors, schools might fall into a group where travel seems excessive, especially for a Tuesday night game.
And there are times they might be placed with what some call “districts of doom”, due to the top-to-bottom talent within the group.
At other times, though, it can open doors, and that is what Mesquite ISD and Frisco ISD saw once again unfold during the softball and baseball seasons.
Poteet and West Mesquite have long been the 5A representatives for MISD over the years.
The Pirates have built their own tradition in both softball and baseball, with both teams having made trips to the state tournament.
But recently, it has been tough enough just making it out of their own district with various groups that have included perennial postseason teams in Highland Park, the two Forney schools and Royse City.
This season, the Pirates and Wranglers were joined in 5A by North Mesquite, which has seen its enrollment fall in recent years, forcing it to drop down from 6A.
That trio embarked on a new landscape with five Dallas ISD programs and they took advantage by making some history.
MISD had not had four softball teams make the playoffs in the same season since 2010, but that changed this season, with 6A Horn joining the 12-5A trio that swept the district's top three spots.
For Poteet, it marked a return to where it feels it belongs, as it was the first trip back since making it in 2019, which was the end of a run that saw the Pirates make the playoffs in 21 of 24 seasons.
Poteet finished third behind North Mesquite and West Mesquite, which shared the district championship.
The Stallions were back in the postseason for the first time since 2018 and its last district title came back in 2008.
For the Wranglers, the drought had been even longer. West Mesquite’s most recent playoff berth came all the way back in 2001 and the district crown was its first since the last millennium back in 1996.
As icing on the cake, all three teams advanced in the playoffs, which was the first time Poteet had achieved the feat since 2017. North Mesquite’s postseason win was its first since 2008 and West Mesquite’s last win was 26 years ago.
Their road came to an end in the area round at the hands of a trio of FISD teams, who have been flexing their muscles this season.
While MISD had to contend with surrounding powers, FISD playoff teams had to overcome the overall depth within the school district.
Because they have been grouped together, many postseason-worthy teams have been left out in the cold because only the top four, the cream of the crop, could go.
With the growth to 12 high schools, it separated the dozen into three different districts and it cracked the door for more FISD teams to made an impact and they busted it down, sending a record eight teams to the playoffs.
The school district was guaranteed four teams out of the all-Frisco 10-5A, the FISD quartet in 9-5A claimed three of the top four spots, and for good measure, first-year Panther Creek made history by qualifying in its inaugural campaign.
After a one-year absence, Wakeland returned to the playoffs and it captured its first district championship in five years, while Heritage captured the crown in 10-5A to give it back-to-back titles for the first time ever.
Lebanon Trail and Liberty also made history, as each qualified for the playoffs for the first time in their respective histories.
There was one caveat in splitting the FISD teams into two districts and that was they had to square off in the bi-district round, meaning half of them would be eliminated.
But in a further testament to its overall strength, the four bi-district winners all advanced through the area round, putting four FISD teams in the regional quarterfinals for the first time
And heading into this week, FISD will still have a pair of teams heading into the final four of the Region II bracket, as Lone Star battled Reedy and Heritage took on Wakeland on Thursday through Saturday.
Whoever makes it through, it will mark the first time since 2011 that FISD will have two representatives advance four rounds deep.
The storyline has been similar in baseball.
Poteet qualified for the first time in four years and advanced for the first time since 2016, North Mesquite’s last playoff appearance prior to this year was 2017 and West Mesquite was a couple of close losses away from qualifying for the first time since 1996.
FISD baseball matched the softball’s record of eight teams in the playoffs, as the four teams in 9-5A swept the top spots to join the quartet from 10-5A.
As the teams battled in the area round this weekend, FISD had a chance to send the remaining four—Wakeland, Reedy, Liberty and Lone Star--to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.