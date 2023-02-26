Frisco ISD has built a tradition of excellence in the sport of wrestling, with a number of individual and state champions.
Last weekend, Memorial senior Caitlyn Flaherty added her own story to the FISD success story.
Flaherty made history in the girls 165-pound division, becoming the Warriors’ first student-athlete to bring home a gold medal at the state wrestling meet.
Though Flaherty entered the event with confidence, having posted a 36-4 record leading up to the event, making her way to the medal stand would be no easy matter.
After a pinfall victory in the opening round, she drew McAllen Memorial senior Eternity De La Garza in the quarterfinals. De La Garza was a state finalist last year, but Flaherty was able to earn her second consecutive pinfall win.
The semifinals pitted her against Canyon Randall senior J’Nessa Reynoso, who won the gold medal in the 185-pound division a year ago and was looking for another after dropping down in classification, but Flaherty again rose to the occasion, winning a 9-6 decision.
The final match was against Midlothian senior Madeline Hodges, a fifth-place finisher a year ago who was undefeated on the season.
It was yet another tough challenge, but Flaherty seized the moment, earning a 5-2 decision to capture the gold.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Flaherty talks about getting involved in wrestling, what she enjoys doing away from the sport and what winning the gold medal means to her.
SLM: How long have you been competing in wrestling and what got you interested in the sport?
CF: I’m in my fourth year right now. It’s kind of funny because I did not want to join at first, partly because I didn’t know exactly what it was because I was never really exposed to it. But the reason I ended up doing it was because some of my football teammates convinced me to.
SLM: Was wrestling something that came naturally to you, or did it take some time to get acclimated with the sport?
CF: Kind of both. I grew up playing very physical sports, so learning how to wrestle wasn’t as difficult as for some other people. However, I did take a lot of lumps, in the beginning, especially my freshman and sophomore years. But I was always raised believing the saying ‘hardwork beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard’. So every time I would lose, it just fueled me into working even harder.
SLM: Have you competed in or do you still compete in any other sports? If so, what made you focus on wrestling?
CF: I played football my freshman and sophomore year, but I quit my junior year because I just wanted to focus on wrestling and powerlifting. And I've been a powerlifter up until this year, but I wanted to be at my 100% this season for wrestling, and I couldn’t do that while still competing in powerlifting because the seasons are at the same time.
SLM: When did you first realize this was something you could be successful in?
CF: I would say at the end of my sophomore year when I was invited to be on the Wrestle Like A Girl team for a national dual tournament in Jacksonville, FL. After competing in that and beating girls from different states, I had a reality check of what I just did and made me realize that I can go somewhere with it, and it wasn’t just a high school sport that you just do to keep busy.
SLM: Wrestling is still a growing sport. What have you told friends and other interested people about it?
CF: I would say that wrestling is really fun, and in my opinion one of the most rewarding sports, both mentally and physically. You get in the best shape of your life and you grow as a person. That being said, wrestling is a commitment and you have to work really hard. It’s something where you can’t be half in and half out with. So if you're looking to have fun, be challenged, and grow as a person, then go for it.
SLM: What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?
CF: In my spare time, I’m usually sleeping, watching Netflix, and/or hanging out with friends.
SLM: What were your expectations going into the season?
CF: I expected this season to be my best because of all of the hard work and preparation I had going into it. But I didn’t really look ahead too much this year, because I knew if I had I would’ve gotten into my head, like I did last year. So I just took one tournament and one match at a time.
SLM: What did it mean to you to take the path that you did and come home with the gold medal?
CF: It meant/ means everything to me. It showed me that all my hard work finally paid off. That all of my blood, sweat, and tears, my internal and external problems I went through and overcame, it was all worth it. But what means the most to me is that I showed myself that I actually could do it. That no matter what adversity and setbacks were thrown my way, I pushed through and accomplished my goal. And that I am so grateful for all of the adversity that was thrown my way because without it I wouldn't have learned all of the life lessons that I have, and will use for the rest of my life.
SLM: What are your future plans?
CF: My future plan is to wrestle in college, and someday be an Olympic athlete.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.