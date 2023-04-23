These past few weeks will be remembered by those associated with the Lone Star boys soccer program forever.
Last season, the Rangers believed they were primed for a run to the state championship, and they were.
After emerging from one of, if not the toughest districts in the state with the 9-5A championship, Lone Star not only won the program’s first playoff game, it advanced all the way to the Region II championship game.
There, the Rangers saw a familiar face in Wakeland, in a match many thought would ultimately decide the 5A championship.
Perhaps drawing on their extensive experience advantage, the Wolverines were able to outlast Lone Star in a shootout before going on to win two matches much more comfortably on their way to their fourth state championship.
Though a disappointing end, the Rangers returned to the pitch this season determined that the experience would only make them stronger.
Lone Star defended its 9-5A championship and among those leading the way was senior Bartek Zabek, who was selected as the district most valuable player.
But the Rangers were not merely interested in regular season trophies, as they had much higher goals on their list.
Zabek assisted on a pair of goals in a bi-district win over Memorial, scored twice in a 7-0 rout of Bryan Adams, and logged an assist in a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory against Heritage in the regional quarterfinals.
Lone Star displayed a flair for the dramatic at the Region II tournament.
First, they rallied from a second-half deficit to claim a 2-1 win over Forney. To top that, the Rangers trailed McKinney North with time winding down, but J.T. Sheppard tied it with just 1:06 left to play, and Zabek took a great feed from Tucker Eason and buried the game-winner in overtime to pull out the 2-1 victory to advance to the state tournament for the first time.
In Georgetown, Lone Star would not be denied, as Zabek scored one of three second-half goals in the 3-0 semifinal win over Pflugerville Connally, and found the back of the net twice in the 4-0 victory against El Paso Bel Air in the finals as he was named tournament most valuable player.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Zabek talks about Lone Star’s historical season, his influences in the sport, and what it means to be a state champion.
SLM: Has it sunk in yet that y’all are state champions?
BZ: Yes. Finally!
SLM: Last season, Lone Star came so close before the tough loss to Wakeland in the regional finals. How much of a motivation was that coming into this season?
BZ: It was heartbreaking and a huge driving force for us to get to that point again, and to get redemption. We knew we had the team to get there again, and this time not be denied.
SLM: Frisco ISD has an argument for being home to the best soccer in the state. How does that help prepare a team when the playoffs roll around?
BZ: We play against some of the best competition in the state, so the district games are a good preparation for the playoffs.
SLM: The team’s goal was to win a state championship. Was there a particular moment or match during the season where you knew that goal could become a reality?
BZ: The regional final against McKinney North. After winning that game we knew we would win the whole thing.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a player in terms of what you bring to the team?
BZ: I feel that I can be an offensive threat. I think I have individual skill and speed that helps toward that threat. I also think I have experience at playing at a high level and created good chemistry with my teammates.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your leadership on the team?
BZ: I am not very vocal, but I feel I do encourage my teammates on the field. Mostly I try to lead by example.
SLM: When did you get your start playing the sport?
BZ: 4 years old
SLM: Did you play other sports, and if so, what stands out about soccer?
BZ: No
SLM: Who are some soccer players, or other athletes, you have looked up to?
BZ: Messi and Neymar
SLM: What do you enjoy during away from the sport?
BZ: Being with family and friends
SLM: Now that it has been a few days, can you describe what winning the state championship means to yourself and your teammates?
BZ: There's really only one answer. GREAT!
