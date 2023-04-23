FRISCO LONE STAR SOCCER BARTEK ZABEK

Lone Star senior Bartek Zabek was named 9-5A most valuable player for his work during the regular season, and Class 5A state tournament MVP as the Rangers captured the 5A championship.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

These past few weeks will be remembered by those associated with the Lone Star boys soccer program forever.

Last season, the Rangers believed they were primed for a run to the state championship, and they were.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments