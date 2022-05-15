Wakeland has carried the banner for Frisco ISD baseball for more than a decade.
So with two FISD teams already into the regional quarterfinals, it only made sense that the Wolverines join them.
Wakeland made quick work of W.T. White in its Class 5A area round best-of-3 series, completing the sweep with a 14-2 run-rule victory on Saturday.
The Wolverines return to the regional quarterfinals where they will see a familiar face in Independence, who rallied from a one-game deficit to top Woodrow Wilson in their best-of-3 series.
The two teams split the two games during the 9-5A season, and bragging rights will come later this week at a time and place to be determined.
The Wakeland pitching staff allowed only three runs in two games in the bi-district series against Denison and it was again stifling, yielding just a pair in each of the two games.
Carson Priebe struck out five in three perfect innings, with Sam Friedman and Sam Pyland each coming on for scoreless frames of relief on Saturday.
The Wolverines manufactured a run in the top of the second inning when Dylan Snead walked, moved into scoring position on a sacrifice by Jack Bryan and scored on a base hit by Mason Priebe.
However, Wakeland found itself trailing after W.T. White took advantage of some uncharacteristic mistakes to score twice in the bottom of the frame to take a 2-1 lead.
It was short-lived.
The Wolverines immediately regained momentum with a five-run rally in the top of the third inning.
The rally started much like the previous inning as Jackson Dillingham singled, moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Conner Cassano and scored on a base hit by Carson Priebe.
But Wakeland was just getting started.
Addison Brown singled and Dylan Snead was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A walk to Jack Bryan forced in a run and Mason Priebe and Owen Cassano drove in runs as the Wolverines walked out of the inning with a 6-2 lead.
Wakeland blew it open in the fourth with an eight-run outburst.
Dillingham drew a free pass, Conner Cassano singled and Carson Priebe followed with a RBI double.
Brown and Snead had run-scoring base hits and the rally continued when Bryan walked to reload the bases.
Mason Priebe plated a run with a sacrifice fly, Alex Cruz, Cooper Huff and Dillingham had RBI singles and Conner Cassano drove in another run to make it 14-2 and that was where it would end.
It was a similar story in Game 1 on Friday, as Wakeland cruised to a 8-2 victory.
Holden Yaksick allowed just one hit through five innings to pick up the win on the mound, with Jacob Koczo coming on in a dominant relief appearance, fanning four in two hitless frames.
The Wolverines took control with a three-run first inning. Dillingham singled, Conner Cassano reached on an error and Brown walked to load the bases.
Snead plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Owen Cassano had a two-run single to stake them to a 3-0 lead.
Conner Cassano added a RBI single in the bottom of the second to make it 4-0 and it remained that way until the fifth.
After W.T. White scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the frame, Wakeland immediately answered, as Carson Priebe, Brown and Snead strung together consecutive doubles as part of a three-run rally to push the lead to 7-2.
Brown tacked on a RBI double in the eighth to provide an insurance run and the Wolverines would ride the momentum of that 8-2 win to the series sweep.
