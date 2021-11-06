After a tough round of bi-district play, Reedy and Wakeland were the lone survivors out of 9-5A after picking up victories earlier in the week.
While the stakes were higher, both teams continued their playoff journeys with victories on Friday.
The Lions cruised into the regional quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive season with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-18 sweep of Lancaster on Friday at Forester Field House.
Reedy (30-6) advances to the regional quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last six years and will look to take the next step for the first time, but it will not be easy when it takes on McKinney North (26-7) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Curtis Culwell Center.
The Wolverines rolled to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Carrollton Newman Smith in a 5A area round match at The Colony High School.
Elyse Neimann paced the offense with 12 kills, with Jessica Jones adding nine.
Madison Demauro was strong behind the service line with four aces, Samantha Ivie had a team-high seven digs and Audrey Clark recorded 20 assists.
Wakeland’s (22-14) reward is a date with defending state champion Lovejoy (37-6) with that match slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prosper Rock Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.