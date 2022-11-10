REEDY FOOTBALL DENNIS MOODY

Reedy running back Dennis Moody rushed for three touchdowns as the Lions rolled to a 50-14 victory over W.T. White in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game on Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star.

 Photo Courtesy of Cody Thorn

Reedy put together one of the best regular seasons in the program’s young history, posting an undefeated 10-0 record for the second time ever.

But the Lions understand that for all their prior success during the last three months, it would lose some of its luster if they were unable to make some noise in the playoffs.

