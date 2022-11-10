Reedy running back Dennis Moody rushed for three touchdowns as the Lions rolled to a 50-14 victory over W.T. White in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game on Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star.
Reedy put together one of the best regular seasons in the program’s young history, posting an undefeated 10-0 record for the second time ever.
But the Lions understand that for all their prior success during the last three months, it would lose some of its luster if they were unable to make some noise in the playoffs.
Reedy entered its postseason opener as a heavy favorite, but it showed from the start, it was not overlooking anything, as it rolled to a 50-14 victory over W.T. White on Thursday in a 5A Division I bi-district playoff game at The Ford Center at The Star.
The Lions stay perfect at 11-0 and advance to the area finals where they will take on the winner of the Lancaster/Kingwood Park game next week at a time and place to be determined.
Caleb Deal threw three touchdown passes and Dennis Moody rushed for a trio of scores as Reedy raced to a 36-0 halftime lead and put it in cruise control from there.
The Lions scored on their first four possessions, starting with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Deal to Kaleb Smith.
Deal hooked up with Triston Farragut on a 8-yard scoring strike and then it was Moody’s turn, as he found the end zone on touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards to open a 29-0 cushion.
In the final minute of the half, Reedy tacked on one more score with Deal finding A.J. Jayroe for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 36-0.
Early in the third quarter, Moody broke free for a 36-yard scoring run to essentially put an end to his night.
The Longhorns broke the shutout attempt later in the third, but the Lions came right back, getting a 2-yard touchdown run from Aaron Daniels to push the advantage to 50-7 and it was all academic from there.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
