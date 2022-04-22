FRISCO — The Frisco RoughRiders scored a season-high 12 runs on 13 hits over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, winning 12-2 at Riders Field on Thursday night. Dio Arias recorded his first career multi-home run game, while Justin Foscue knocked the team’s first grand slam of the season and finished the night with five RBIs.
Frisco (10-2) sent 12 batters to the plate in the third to score seven and added five more runs in the seventh to finish their scoring. Northwest Arkansas (4-8) scored both runs on solo home runs, finishing with two hits and hitless after the fourth inning.
Frisco bounced back with their largest winning margin of the season after having their seven-game win streak ended a night ago. Nick Starr (1-0) inherited the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning and ended the Naturals threat with his first of a two-strikeout night.
After a scoreless inning from Chase Lee, Riders pitcher Sean Chandler made his Double-A debut with a clean ninth inning, striking out two batters.
Dustin Harris extended his hit streak to nine games with a 1-for-4 outing, knocking in a run on a single in the third. Ezequiel Duran increased his league-best doubles tally to nine and came into score on both.
Jonathan Ornelas led the Riders with three hits, tying a season best. Four different Riders finished with a multi-hit night.
The Riders take on the Naturals for game four of the six-game series at Riders Field on Friday, April 22nd at 6:35 p.m. A Riders win ensures at least a split in the home series against the Naturals. Frisco’s LHP Cody Bradford (1-0, 3.86) makes his third start of the season Friday night. Northwest Arkansas tabs their third consecutive lefty with LHP Angel Zerpa (0-1, 10.50) penciled to make the start in game four.
Friday at Riders Field is iHeartFrisco Night, featuring Frisco-themed giveaways all game long, sponsored by Visit Frisco. Friday’s game is also the return of Fireworks Friday, with fireworks due after every home game on Fridays and Saturdays this season.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
