The Frisco RoughRiders used a power-ridden third inning, with five extra-base hits and two home runs, to take a 9-5 win on Wednesday night over the Arkansas Travelers at Riders Field.
With five runs in the third, Frisco (6-5) took its first lead of the series. Arkansas (8-3) never came back to tie.
Owen White (1-0) logged his longest start of the season, going five innings to collect the win. White allowed three runs, all earned, and struck out three. The RoughRiders notched nine hits off of Arkansas starter Bryce Miller (0-2), who allowed six earned runs and was saddled with the loss.
The RoughRiders totaled 12 hits in the contest with four doubles and three home runs. Dio Arias got his first two homers of the year, while Chris Seise launched his first. Seise led off the five-run third inning with a solo homer to right field while Arias added a two-run homer later that inning to take the lead and a second two-run homer in the seventh inning to extend it.
Eight different Frisco hitters recorded a base hit. Only Dustin Harris went hitless, but he walked twice and added a sacrifice fly.
Arkansas scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning to pull within 9-5, but Marc Church entered out of the bullpen to close the seventh. He went 1.1 innings before Triston Polley pitched the ninth inning with both relievers holding Arkansas scoreless.
Luisangel Acuña kept rallies going in the third and fourth innings, doubling for a run batted in each frame. The 21-year-old is now riding a seven-game hit streak.
Game three of the series is Thursday, April 20th at 6:35 p.m. in Frisco. RHP Nick Krauth (1-1, 3.00 ERA) will start for the RoughRiders, opposite RHP Emerson Hancock (1-0, 1.00 ERA) for the Travelers.
Thursday's game is the first Bark in the Park of the season. Dogs get in free with their human companion and can pick up a treat bag at the gate, provided by Piper's Puporium. Drink specials will also be available throughout the ballpark for Thirsty Thursday, as well as $2 drinks at the Lazy River for those who purchase a Rowdy at the River ticket. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.