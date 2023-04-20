Frisco Roughriders File

The Frisco RoughRiders used a power-ridden third inning, with five extra-base hits and two home runs, to take a 9-5 win on Wednesday night over the Arkansas Travelers at Riders Field.

With five runs in the third, Frisco (6-5) took its first lead of the series. Arkansas (8-3) never came back to tie.

