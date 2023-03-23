Winning a state championship is never easy, but there is no arguing that some roads are tougher than others.
That certainly appears the case for area soccer teams looking at navigating the Class 5A minefield in search of a trip to the state tournament.
Mesquite ISD got a shakeup in realignment and has made the most of it, sending three girls teams and a pair of boys teams to the playoffs.
Frisco ISD has arguably been the best top-to-bottom school district for soccer in Texas during the last decade and it boasts two defending state champions with the Wakeland girls and boys.
Due to the continued growth of the school district, FISD was expanded into three different districts, and it took advantage of the additional opportunities by sending eight girls and eight boys teams to the playoffs.
The trade-off, however, is that those FISD meet in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week, meaning half of them will meet an early exit.
Here is a quick look at the upcoming Class 5A Region II field:
Girls
Frisco emerged from arguably the best district in the state to win the district title a year ago and defended its 9-5A championship again this season.
The Raccoons, ranked No. 1 in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer Class 5A Region II poll, are coming off a trip to the regional semifinals a season ago.
Frisco has a number of different offensive weapons and is led by Lexi Lee, who ranks among the area leaders with 26 goals and 11 assists.
London Young is right off that pace with 18 goals and 11 helpers, while Luci Rodriguez has a team-high 15 assists.
The Raccoons will open the playoffs against Liberty, the fourth seed out of 10-5A, with that game slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Lebanon Trail.
The Redhawks have been one of the victims to playing in one of the deepest districts in the state in recent years and are making their first playoff appearance since 2018.
Though they might not have the same level of recent success, and they are the fourth seed, they still did enough during the course of the season to be ranked 14th in the regional poll.
The winner of that match faces a potentially intriguing area round battle against North Mesquite.
The runner-up out of 12-5A, the Stallions are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and ready to make some noise.
North Mesquite features one of the most dynamic scorers in the state in Amalia Lopez, who has tallied 38 goals and 10 assists.
Fatima Castro has 10 goals and four assists, Jennifer Ramirez has dealt out 14 assists and Melanie Rodriguez, Alyssa Cervantes, Abigail Ortega, Alexis Segovia and Elizabeth Alvarez all have five goals or more.
The Stallions meet W.T. White in the bi-district round at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.
The other side of the quadrant features 10-5A champion Lebanon Trail, who opens its playoff road against Lone Star, the fourth-place team out of 9-5A, at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kuykendall Stadium.
The Trail Blazers entered the season with just one playoff berth in their short history back in 2019, but not only added a second, but did so with the program’s first district championship.
Lebanon Trail enters the match ranked 10th in the regional poll, but in a testament to the strength of 9-5A, the Rangers are right behind them at No. 11.
At the top of the other side of the bracket is Poteet, who is not only back in the playoffs after a one-year absence, but rolled undefeated through 12-5A to capture its first district championship since 2016, as it prepares to take on Sunset at 7 p.m. Friday at Sprague Stadium.
The Pirates have a number of different options on offense, led by senior Desiree Narvez, who leads the team with 25 goals and 17 assists.
Jasmine Porras has tallied 19 goals and nine helpers and Karly Munoz and freshman Kristin Alcaraz have each added 11 scores.
The area round match-up could feature the Pirates, the No. 19 team in the regional rankings, taking on either No. 5 Reedy or No. 16 Memorial, as those two square off at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kuykendall Staidum.
The Lions, making their third consecutive playoff appearance, finished second in 9-5A and are coming off a huge 3-1 win over district champion Frisco.
Deze Scott leads the team with 12 goals and two assists, but Reedy also has several other scoring options with the likes of Reganne Morris, Haley Humphrey, Olivia Flory, Sayer Taylor and Emma Taylor.
The Warriors have just one playoff appearance in their young history, but there are players remaining from that 2021 team that advanced to the regional tournament.
On the other side of that quadrant is 10-5A runner-up Independence, which opens the playoffs against the team nobody wants to face in defending state champion Wakeland, with that bi-district match slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Independence.
The Knights, ranked seventh in the regional poll, are making just the second postseason appearance in program history, joining the 2019 team.
Independence features big-time playmakers in Charli Harris, who has 20 goals and 12 assists, and Camdyn Wood, who has recorded 16 goals and 11 helpers.
Molly Teed has a dozen goals, Ainslie Hutchinson has six goals and eight assists and Ava Bradford and Sophia Ortiz each have nine assists.
Though they finished third in the district, the Wolverines are still ranked No. 3 in the regional poll.
Wakeland has made 14 consecutive playoff appearances, and during that run, has made four trips to the state tournament, bringing home three championships, including last season.
Among the offensive players to watch are Ava Yocum, Lillie Grace Moncrief, Audrey Gilbert, Dayleigh Bos, Lauren Vacek and Katy Gregson.
The winner of that match could potentially face West Mesquite in the area round, as it meets Hillcrest at 6 p.m. Friday at Hillcrest Stadium.
The Wranglers are making just the third playoff appearance in program history, and first since 2013, but in each of the prior two, they did win their bi-district match.
Daniella Martinez leads West Mesquite with 10 goals and three assists, while Itzel Reyes has scored five times.
BOYS
The Region II boys bracket has just as many potentially explosive match-ups as the girls, and one of those is at the very top.
West Mesquite rolled to the 12-5A championship and is ranked fourth in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer boys 5A poll.
The Wranglers, who meet South Oak Cliff in the bi-district round at 8 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, are led by Christian Cabrera and Estevan Aguirre, who each have recorded 16 goals.
Aaron Zamora has nine goals and three assists, Romario Luviano has a team-high 14 assists and Alex Valdez has added six goals and seven assists.
If West Mesquite can advance, it could potentially face the defending state champions in the area round, as Wakeland finished as the 9-5A runner-up.
The Wolverines, who are No. 5 in the regional rankings, might have a number of different faces, but have they have shown time and time again, they just reload, which is why they are making their 14th straight playoff appearance and are looking for their third consecutive state title and sixth in program history.
But first, Wakeland must get past Centennial, who used a late surge to finish third in 10-5A, with that match-up scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Independence.
Reedy, the third seed out of 9-5A, opens the playoffs against 10-5A runner-up Independence, with those teams ranked 12th and 20th, respectively, in the regional poll. That game is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Reedy.
The Lions are coming off a trip to the regional quarterfinals and feature a top scorer in Jacobo Betancourt, as well as playmakers in Adric Rosario, Isaac Contreras and Albi Xhafa.
The Knights, meanwhile, are in uncharted waters, but they are riding a wave of momentum after having qualified for the playoffs for the first time in program history.
The winner of this match could potentially face a dangerous North Mesquite team.
The Stallions are making their ninth playoff appearance in the last 10 attempts. After a slow start, North Mesquite was undefeated in its last six matches to rise to No. 13 in the regional poll and it will look to continue that streak against W.T. White at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.
On the other side of the bracket, 10-5A champion Heritage, the No. 1 team in the regional rankings, squares off with Frisco in the bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium.
The Coyotes are making their first playoff appearance since 2017 and looking to make some noise, as Omar Solarzano has 15 goals and four assists, Jacob Culpepper has scored a dozen goals with five helpers and Jorge Torres has 10 goals and 10 assists.
Heritage cannot afford to look ahead, though, as the fourth-seeded Raccoons are still ranked 17th in the region.
And not to be overlooked is Lone Star, who emerged from arguably the toughest district in the state as the 9-5A champions for the second straight year.
The Rangers, who are ranked second in the region behind only Heritage and are coming off a trip to the regional finals, have a pair of dynamic scorers in Bartek Zabek, who has 17 goals and nine assists, and Tucker Eason, who has 14 goals and seven helpers, and several other players can contribute at a given moment.
The Rangers will look to take the first step toward returning to the regional tournament against Memorial, who was bumped down to the fourth seed on the final day of the 10-5A season, but is still dangerous and ranked 19th in the regional poll.
Lone Star and Memorial will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kuykendall Stadium.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.