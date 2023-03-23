Winning a state championship is never easy, but there is no arguing that some roads are tougher than others.

That certainly appears the case for area soccer teams looking at navigating the Class 5A minefield in search of a trip to the state tournament.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments