Running to the record books: Frisco’s Kevin Curry looking for standout sophomore year

The Warren Sports Complex in Frisco has been the local stomping grounds for various elite runners throughout the area because of its natural terrain and trails for optimal training.
A number of athletes from across Frisco ISD have spent a significant amount of time over the years putting in the hours to prepare for races and meets at the popular Frisco park.
One of the more notable names to train there was former Independence superstar Carter Blunt, arguably the most successful distance runner to come out of FISD.
Blunt, who is now competing against the nation’s best at UCLA, was often spotted there in the early-to-mid 2010s and was even seen running in combat boots to help strengthen his legs and improve his already mind-blowing times.
One of the longtime Frisco residents to notice Blunt and his unique training style was Kevin Curry III, who would often take his son, Kevin Curry IV, to that same park to train as he began to ramp up his young running career.
“Warren Park is the park of champions around here,” the elder Curry said. “A lot of the top Frisco runners practice in Warren Park, because it’s the perfect natural terrain to train. You can come up with over 30 paths there.”
Being able to witness firsthand what it takes to become head and shoulders above the rest of the competition at such a ripe age aided the younger Curry tremendously, and, by the time he had entered middle school, he was already a regular at the national level on the AAU circuit and had begun qualifying for the Junior Olympics in 2010.
Leading up to 2019, he went on to become a seven-time national champion in various cross country and track events and an eight-time runner-up at the national level.
Curry, who is now a sophomore at Frisco High School, was certainly not an unknown among the running community before beginning his freshman season, and he made a lasting impact right off the bat.
Last fall, he earned the District 9-5A championship in cross country as a freshman, which raised the eyebrows of Frisco head track coach Dwayne Nicholson, who also coached freshman basketball last year.
Once the cross country campaign came to a close, Curry enrolled in basketball and played on the very team Nicholson coached in the wintertime, and the two became acquainted with each other before the track season even kicked off.
“It was like I was put there for a reason,” Nicholson said. “I was supposed to meet Kevin there, and I was supposed to be a small part of his life for a little bit of time.”
Because of his time on the hardwood, it took Curry a while to get things going on the track. Despite the slow start, Curry dominated en route to another pair of district titles on the 3200-meter and 1600, but he did not compete how he would have liked once the regional meet came around.
Now, as the sensational sophomore gears up for the 9-5A cross country meet on Oct. 17, he has his sights set solely on cross country and track going forward and hopes to take his talents to the state level in just his second year.
“The biggest jump is from your freshman to your sophomore year,” his father said. “He hasn’t even scratched the surface, and I think he is going to do amazing this year.”
Nicholson, who has been coaching in Frisco ISD for over two decades, agrees and thinks that Curry has what it takes to become one of the greatest runners to ever come through FISD.
“There is no reason why he can’t be just as special as Carter when it’s all said and done,” he said. “I have been fortunate to have worked with some pretty good kids, but he’s the kid that you can only dream of as a coach. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime kid and is really that special.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.