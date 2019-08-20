Sachse slams Frisco Liberty in non-district showdown

SACHSE –Less than a week after being crowned champions of the silver bracket last weekend at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic, Sachse returned to the court Tuesday in non-district action.
The Lady Mustangs welcomed last year’s District 9-5A champion, Frisco Liberty, to town and kept the ball rolling in a convincing victory over the Lady Redhawks in four sets (25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11).
With the win, Sachse improved to 17-2 on the season, as head coach Rikki Jones and her squad also entered the week state-ranked at No. 8 in all of Class 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
“It’s kind of hard to tell who is going to show up, but this team is doing a good job so far,” Jones said. “They buy-in to what some of our end goals are and what we want to do. They like each other and they trust us, so I just think that helps get us through tough moments sometimes.”
Although they cruised to the 3-1 triumph with strong third and fourth sets that were hardly ever in doubt, the Lady Mustangs were certainly tested early on against a Liberty ballclub that came in with an impressive 10-4 record.
In fact, 5A Liberty went toe-to-toe with Sachse in the second game and never trailed after reeling off seven straight points behind big-time plays from senior setter Lauren Ransom and senior middle blocker Kyla Crawford.
Despite a pair of 3-0 Sachse runs late, Liberty held on and closed things out with a 4-0 streak to secure the victory and knot things up at one game apiece.
Nevertheless, it was Sachse which flexed its 6A muscle early on by starting the night off with an 8-0 lead after nearly half a dozen Liberty errors and a pair of monster kills from Sachse senior right sideMikaela Brown, which forced a Lady Redhawks timeout just a few minutes in.
“I hate to burn that first timeout so early because I knew we were about to comeback and fight,” said U’Lani Womble, Liberty head coach. “I had to after we spotted them eight points at the beginning of the game.”
Coming out of the timeout, Womble’s crew flipped the script by embarking on a 4-0 run that was soon followed by an 8-0 run of their own, spearheaded by Crawford’s elite serving skills. Crawford dished out three aces during that run and threw the Sachse defense out of whack as Liberty stormed right back to take its first lead of the night at 13-12.
From then on, the two sides traded blows and essentially swapped points until an 8-2 Sachse run helped seal the deal with a first-set win.
“I knew that lead wouldn’t last,” Jones said. “They had some serve-receive issues and then they served eight points back on us, so then we were even at that point. I told them during the first timeout that this game is not going to be that easy and that we were going to have to earn our points.”
Despite Liberty stealing the momentum right back going into the third, Sachse’s Brown, junior outside hitter Shaliyah Rhoden, junior middle hitter Kayla Grant and senior middle hitter Alicia Hearn proved to be too much for Liberty to handle.
Those four standouts combined for 26 kills in the final two sets in which the Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Redhawks, 50-27.
“We need the challenge and see how we match up against good teams in these situations,” Womble said. “There are moments of complete greatness, and then it’s sometimes where we struggle. I’d rather struggle against a high-level team in non-district and Sachse provided that for sure.”
After having faced countless dominate athletes from teams like Flower Mound, Lovejoy and Canyon Randall, Sachse had its hands full with another highly talented player in Liberty senior outside hitter Jenna Wenaas.
Over the summer, Wenaas was a part of the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team and is already off to a strong start in the young 2019 campaign. In Tuesday’s loss, the Minnesota commit tallied a team-high 18 kills while causing fits for Sachse’s front line.
“[Wenaas] is up there with the best players we’ll see this year,” Jones said. “We have been seeing some teams with really good players on the outsides, but she is definitely one of the best around.”
Liberty will now look to regroup Friday night against another 6A power in Coppell, while Sachse hosts Lake Highlands on Tuesday.
