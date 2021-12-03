Reedy has one of the younger programs among its competition in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, but it has already carved out a reputation of its own on the volleyball court.
The Lions hit the ground running in their inaugural varsity campaign in 2016, not only making the playoffs, but advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
They would repeat that success in the next two seasons, returning to the playoffs and to the third round.
After falling short of the playoffs in 2019, Reedy got back on track last season, capturing a share of its first district championship along the way, but the road once again came to an end in the regional quarterfinals.
This season, the Lions were determined to make history.
Competing in one of the toughest districts in the state, Reedy asserted itself as the top dog from the opening day, sweeping the first round of 9-5A opponents to surge into first place with a 9-0 record.
Though the Lions did suffer a hiccup in the first match of the second half with a five-set loss to Liberty, that would be their only blemish, as they closed with eight straight wins to finish with a 17-1 record to win their first outright district championship.
But Reedy was not finished.
The Lions felt they had the arsenal to make noise in the playoffs and the results showed that.
Reedy had an abundance of reliable players to turn to, including 9-5A most valuable player junior Halle Schroder, a seasoned trio of seniors in first-team all-district picks setter Jordan Chapman, outside hitter Camryn Hill and middle hitter/right side Sadie Snow, a powerful hitter in senior Kelsey Perry, as well as other contributors in junior setter Gracie Cagle, junior right side Reese Miller and junior defensive specialist Ella Gambler.
That group was led by coach Katie Rudd and her staff, who was named 9-5A staff of the year.
The Lions opened the playoffs with a sweep of The Colony and followed that up with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 victory over Lancaster.
That brought them to a familiar spot in the third round and a tough match-up against state-ranked McKinney North, the 10-5A co-champion.
Though the road had come to an end in this round on four other occasions, this time, Reedy would not be denied, rolling to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 victory to qualify for the regional tournament for the first time.
The Lions kept things going in the regional semifinals against another perennial power in state-ranked Highland Park, which saw them rally for a 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11 victory.
That landed them a spot in the Region II title match against arguably the biggest powerhouse in the state in Lovejoy.
Reedy did not back down and gave the Leopards everything they wanted.
Though they fell short in a 25-13, 25-19, 24-26, 29-27 loss, the Lions will look back at this season with pride knowing they are the group that raised the bar for all future teams to follow.
