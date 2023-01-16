This week will mark the start of the stretch run in girls basketball, as district races head into the second half of the season.
There are several familiar faces in the running in local districts.
Lone Star currently leads the pack in 9-5A, carrying an undefeated 7-0 record into the week.
The Rangers are no strangers to success recently, as they have made six consecutive playoff appearances, winning four district titles and advancing at least three rounds deep in the playoffs in each of those seasons.
Over in 10-5A are two of the most successful programs in Texas in recent years.
Liberty has been arguably the top 5A team in the state during the last seven seasons. Not only have the Redhawks made the playoffs every year during that span, but they were just getting warmed up, as they qualified for the state tournament on four occasions, bringing home the 5A championship in 2020.
Memorial, meanwhile, has steadily risen since joining varsity action in 2017-2018, making four straight postseason trips and advancing all the way to the state title game last season.
So it is no surprise that it is those two teams leading the pack heading into the second half of 10-5A play.
And in 11-4A, though the district season is still very young for the six-team group, Anna and Van Alstyne got off to 2-0 starts in the opening week.
But what about some teams that are flying under the radar that have a chance to make some noise during the final month.
Here are three contenders who could answer that question.
Frisco
The Raccoons carried the torch for Frisco ISD for many years as the lone program and had some success, including advancing to the state tournament back in 2007.
But as more and more high schools have opened, Frisco has taken a back seat to some of its younger rivals, having not made the playoffs since 2015.
The Raccoons entered this season determined to change their recent fortunes.
Chosen to finish fourth in the TABC preseason 9-5A poll, Frisco has positioned itself well and is in third place going into the second half of the district slate.
Sophomore Mylee Guinn earned district newcomer of the year honors last season and has picked up where she left off, emerging as one of the top scorers in the area.
Guinn is part of a talented sophomore class that also includes Kamryn Wilcox and Josie Clark.
In addition to the production from the youth, the Raccoons also have senior leadership. Merrick Lewis and Mack Townsel were honorable mention all-district selections last season and senior Perri Wilkerson has also been a regular contributor.
Frisco has laid the foundation during the last few weeks, and if it continues trending in the right direction, it will find itself back in the postseason.
Lebanon Trail
The Trail Blazers have never made the playoffs in their short history, and that was not expected to change according to the TABC preseason poll.
But Lebanon Trail has risen above those expectations thus far, and if the season ended today, it would be celebrating its first playoff appearance.
Junior Paris Baker was a first-team all-district selection last season and is well on her way to another honor, and senior TiAna Davis was chosen to the honorable mention list.
Baker, Davis and sophomore Zoe Melton all scored in double figures on Tuesday in a key 69-49 victory over Heritage.
The Trail Blazers have senior leadership with the likes of Kayla Bennett, Jael Goh, Noku Mundoringisa and Suhani Saxena and talented underclassmen such as freshman Jevan Collier.
Lebanon Trail understands that most of the attention is focused on state contenders Memorial and Liberty, but if it continues its strong play, it can grab its own share of the spotlight.
Panther Creek
As a first-year program, there was not much data to pull from on the Panthers heading into the season.
But while the team itself might lack experience, that is not the case for junior Brynn Lusby and sophomore Senese Rainey.
That pair was part of Memorial’s run to the state championship game a year ago before transferring to the newly-opened Panther Creek in the offseason.
They were not merely players on the team, they were also contributors, as Lusby earned second-team all-district honors and Rainey was an honorable mention selection.
That duo has led the way early on, including a 35-point effort by Lusby last month.
With Lusby and Rainey, as well as junior Thoko Ngoma, sophomores Dany Lopez and Torie Massanet and freshman Kiersten Dickson, the Panthers posted 14-11 record through 25 games and put themselves in position to make the playoffs in their inaugural campaign.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.