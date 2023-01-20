This week will mark the start of the stretch run in boys basketball, as district races head into the second half of the season.
Many of the races have taken shape, but there is still plenty of time for teams to rewrite those scripts, as well.
Sachse has made three straight playoff appearances, and is taking its game to a new level. The Mustangs have already set a school record with its 19 victories and it entered the weekend tied for first place in 9-6A.
It is a similar story over in 10-6A,where Horn is in the thick of the district title race as it pursues its fourth straight playoff berth.
There are several interesting races in 5A Region II, as well.
Frisco,Wakeland and Lone Star were picked to make the playoffs in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll and all three would be in the field if the season ended today.
Liberty and Heritage lead the way in 10-5A, where Frisco ISD is guaranteed four playoff teams in its inclusive district, and across the bracket in 12-5A, Mesquite ISD has a good chance to land all three of its representatives in the playoffs, as West Mesquite, North Mesquite and Poteet are all in the upper half of the standings.
But what about some teams that are flying under the radar that have a chance to make some noise during the final month.
Here are three contenders who could answer that question.
Reedy
The Lions were not expected to make the playoffs according to the TABC preseason poll, and in fact, they have never qualified for the postseason in their short history.
But Reedy is trending in the right direction and might be on course for a historic year.
The Lions entered the weekend with a 3-3 record, which puts them just off the pace of the leading pack.
Reedy served notice that it is going to be factor last week when it knocked off preseason favorite Frisco, 60-55.
The Lions have three players averaging just over 10 points per game with senior Elian Santana (10.5 ppg) and junior Nolyn Lee (10.6 ppg) and Jackson Langford (10.4 ppg).
Santana is also strong on the glass with 5.9 rebounds per game and Lee has been solid running the offense with 6.9 assists per game.
Reedy has gotten good contributions at times from the likes of junior Cooper Stevenson and senior Jed Bulusu.
The Lions might also have an ace in the hole with senior James Ambery. A member of the 9-5A all-defensive team a year ago, Ambery has missed several games, but has recently returned and had a 16-point effort in a victory over Creekview.
Memorial
Honorable mention here goes to Emerson, the first-year program that recently captured back-to-back district victories for the first of its kind in history.
But the Warriors are the more likely candidate to seize the spotlight down the stretch.
Memorial made history a year ago, not only capturing the program’s first district championship, but advancing all the way to the 5A Region II title game.
The Warriors were picked to win 10-5A in the TABC preseason poll and were ranked in the state’s top 10, but they had some hiccups against tough competition early on, and then they dropped their district opener.
Then they dropped another game, and another, and suddenly they sat at 1-3 staring up at the district leaders.
But Memorial dug deep last Tuesday and showed the potential it knows it has when it handed district-leading Liberty its first 10-5A loss, vaulting the Warriors right back into the thick of the race.
The talent is certainly there to get back to the top.
Senior Drew Steffe, a 6-5 forward who recently signed with Texas Tech, is the reigning district most valuable player.
Senior Leon Horner, a 6-4 forward and all-district selection from a year ago, can take over a game, and senior Cooper Mendel made the all-defensive team last season.
Senior Jaxson Thomas provides additional experience, junior Javaun Henderson has had some solid games and they have also gotten a boost from freshman Caden Deffebaugh.
If the season ended today, Memorial would be on the outside looking in at the playoffs. But three weeks from now, do not be surprised if the Warriors are ready to make another postseason run.
Rowlett
The Eagles had a nice run of playoff appearances from 2012-2018, but have not been back since.
Rowlett is poised to change that recent history, as it is sat in fourth place heading into the weekend.
One of the reasons the Eagles are in that position is their versatility, as different players have stepped up at different times.
Seniors Matthew Ellis and Andre Polk have been the most consistent scorers, but Rowlett has also gotten production from players such as senior Deshaun Mustafa and juniors Devin Murray, Joseph Brocks, Nehemiah Banks and Chris Crowe.
The Eagles are getting better as the season has progressed, as well.
Rowlett returned from the Christmas holidays by winning three of its next four district games.
The Eagles knocked off third-place Naaman Forest, and in their lone setback, they pushed 9-6A co-leader Sachse to overtime.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.