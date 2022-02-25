GARLAND—Memorial stepped foot on the biggest stage of the program’s history on Friday for the Class 5A Region 2 Tournament at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Early on, it appeared as if nerves might be playing a role, as both the Warriors and North Forney got off to slow starts.
One of the biggest early storylines was that Memorial Jasmyn Lott was finding a hard time getting into a rhythm and the team’s leading scorer managed only one point in the first half.
The second half was a different story, and Jasmyn Lott’s performance is one of the big reasons why the Warriors are continuing on their historical run.
Jasmyn Lott erupted for 21 of her 22 points during the final two quarters to turn a tight game into a 56-45 victory over North Forney in the first of Friday’s regional semifinal games.
The Warriors (35-5) will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday back at the Culwell Center to take on a familiar face in district rival Liberty, who advanced later in the night with a 56-27 victory over Red Oak.
Memorial led 18-14 after a low-scoring first half, but both teams picked it up during the final two frames.
It was the Falcons who actually made the first surge, as Mariah Clayton scored inside, Kyra Samuels hit a pair of layups and Clayton added a runner to cap a quick 8-2 run to take a 22-20 lead.
In a sign of things to come, Jasmyn Lott responded for the Warriors by draining a 3-pointer—her first field goal of the night—to make it 23-22.
Lott added two more baskets and Makayla Vation converted a three-point play, but North Forney hung within striking distance behind Clayton, who scored 14 of her team-high 22 points in the second half, and her bucket as time expired brought the Falcons back to within 30-28 going to the fourth quarter.
The game was there for the taking by either side during the final eight minutes and that is exactly what the Warriors did.
Jasmyn Lott converted a pair of layups and Conerly sank a 3-pointer and just like that, it was 37-28 two minutes into the quarter.
Jasmyn Lott stayed hot, scoring twice inside to push the lead to double digits, and after a North Forney basket, Angelicia Alexander knocked down a trey to push the lead to 44-30.
The Falcons tried to hang around, as Raven Busby hit a 3-pointer, Clayton scored inside and Samuels tallied four quick points to close to within 47-40 with less than two minutes left.
But it was Memorial that had the final push.
Brynn Lusby scored inside and the Warriors then took care of business at the free throw line, hitting 6-of-8 in the final 90 seconds to close out the 56-45 victory.
Points were hard to come by early on.
Falyn Lott hit a pair of free throws and Wynter Jones made a layup, but North Forney countered with baskets from Samuels and Clayton to take a 7-5 lead after one quarter.
Memorial looked as if it had found its groove early in the second, as Falyn Lott converted a three-point play, Conerly knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and Jones again got to the basket for a layup as part of a 11-2 run to take a 16-9 lead.
But the Warriors made just one more field goal during the final six minutes of the first half, and North Forney used a pair of layups from Clayton to close the gap to 18-14 at halftime.
That would carry over into the second half, when the Falcons regained the lead, but once Jasmyn Lott and Memorial got going, Memorial was on its way to the regional championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.