Frisco ISD has the reputation of being one of the soccer hotbeds in the state of Texas and their success in the playoffs in recent years backs that up.
But these runs are cyclical and after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FISD programs returned to the playoffs this year looking to prove they are still among the state’s elite.
Though champions will not be crowned for another couple of weeks, the first two rounds of the playoffs offered enough evidence that FISD is still among the best, as six teams—three girls and three boys—won area championships on Tuesday.
Those squads all move on to compete in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals later in the week.
Heading into last week, the Memorial and Reedy girls teams had never won a playoff match. In a span of five days, they each have two victories under their belts as both advanced with victories on Tuesday.
The Warriors (16-2-3) were in control from start to finish as they rolled to a 4-1 victory over W.T. White in their area round tilt at Flower Mound Marcus.
The Lions (13-5-4) are also moving on after earning a 3-1 victory over Woodrow Wilson at Plano’s John Clark Stadium.
Maeve Jones opened the scoring off an assist from Zoe Calyer and Grayson Fox followed with a goal set up by Rachel Buckle.
It was still 2-1 in the second half, but Reedy added some insurance when Jones assisted on a goal by Buckle to make it 3-1 and that proved to be the final margin.
That pair is joined in the regional quarterfinal by Wakeland, who is no stranger to the stage, as the 2018 state champions are back in the third round for the fourth consecutive playoffs after a 4-0 win over Sunset at Toyota Stadium.
Ally Perry scored off a feed from McKenna Jenkins and then tallied an unassisted goal to take a 2-0 lead.
The Wolverines built on it from there, as Natalie Cox set up a score by Kayden Amador and Sydney Deckert found the back of the net courtesy of a pass from Ashton Shepperson to provide the 4-0 margin.
That sets up a battle of FISD rivals in the regional quarterfinals, with Wakeland taking on Reedy. The teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting during the 9-5A season, with the Wolverines claiming a narrow 1-0 win in the rematch.
Memorial, meanwhile, will try to continue its run when it takes on 10-5A champion Wylie East.
Those three girls teams are joined in the third round by a trio of boys squads as Wakeland, Frisco and Centennial were all victorious on Tuesday.
This is familiar territory for the Wolverines, who are looking to extend their run of four straight trips to the state finals, including championships in 2017 and 2018.
Wakeland (19-1-1) had little trouble with Adamson in the area round in a 7-0 victory at Toyota Stadium.
William Heidman tallied a pair of goals and Brennan Bezdek recorded a goal and an assist, but the Wolverines also got contributions outside the usual suspects. Antony Quazada, Jimmy Suerth, Peyton Atchley and Charlie Meares scored goals, with assists coming from Juan Ardila, Jason Young, Marlon Williams, Ethan Pilarski, Nate Bowman and Collin McDermott.
Wakeland is slated to take on Carrollton R.L. Turner in the regional quarterfinal round.
The Raccoons and Titans are now scheduled for a collision course in the third round after each picked up area titles.
Frisco claimed a 3-1 win over Kimball at Plano’s John Clark Stadium.
Ricky Casso scored a pair of goals, Diego Pepi registered a goal and an assist and Shirzaad Ghadially and Derek Pedersen added helpers.
Centennial proved too much for W.T. White, doubling them for a 6-3 win at Coppell.
Max Flaviani led the way by tallying a hat trick, Prakul Singh scored twice and Zach Pallibar added a goal. Andres Arrangoiz set up two of those scores, with Frederic Lenglart and Jad Le also recording assists.
