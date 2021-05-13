The top girls golfers headed South earlier this week to compete at the state tournament, which was played at various sites around Central Texas.
Among the qualifiers were Lebanon Trail and Liberty, who took part in the Class 5A tournament, which was held at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
Both teams represented FISD well, as the Trail Blazers finished fourth overall, with the Redhawks checking in at sixth place.
San Antonio Alamo Heights (304-305—609) was able to hold off Montgomery (304-309—613) to claim the team championship by four strokes.
Lebanon Trail (300-320—620) was actually the leader after day one, keyed by a 68 from Summer Lee, who shared the first-round lead.
Lee (68-83—151) was not able to capture the same magic, but she was still the low scorer for the Trail Blazers and finished tied for 16th overall.
Rounding out the top five for Lebanon Trail were Madison Phung (74-80—154), Ryan Ko (78-78—156), Addison Ko (80-79—159) and Esther Santos (89-94—183).
Liberty (316-316—632) was consistent on both days and featured the low FISD golfer in Raeleigh Davidson, who shot rounds of 74 and 76 and her two-day total of 150 was tied for 14th place.
Maya Jain (78-79), a member of the Redhawks’ state runner-up basketball team, showed she can do more than play hoops as she broke 80 twice to finish with a total of 157.
Liberty also got strong performances from Ashley Zhang (80-79—159), Lizzy Stone (84-82—166) and Erica Kim (89-90—179).
The battle for the girls individual title turned into a two-player affair, with Granbury’s Mason Lewis (68-72—140) edging Tiffany Cao (70-71—141) by one stroke for the championship.
Though there are no FISD representatives, the season will conclude the Class 5A boys tournament on Monday and Tuesday back at White Wing.
