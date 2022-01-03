The season did not go the way that Frisco Legacy Christian had hoped, as it posted just one victory during its 2021 campaign.
But beyond wins and losses, there are always positives to take away from a season and the Eagles were recognized for their efforts with 18 selections to the TAPPS II-1 all-district team.
Frisco Legacy Christian nabbed four first-team selections, two on each side of the ball.
Senior wide receiver Luke Embry and junior offensive lineman Keegan Wechsler were selected to the first-team offense.
Embry led the team with 42 receptions for 552 yards and seven touchdowns, with a long catch of 75 yards. As is the case for most players on the team, he also played on defense, where he recorded 31 tackles with three pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Wechsler, who was also a second-team all-state selection, was the anchor on the offensive line that helped the Eagles offense average 273.8 yards per game and was also recognized as a second-team defensive lineman, where he had 36 tackles and a fumble recovery.
In a promising sign for the future, Frisco Legacy Christian had two sophomores represent them on the first-team defense with linebacker Wesley Norris and defensive back Anderson Abbink.
Norris, who was also an honorable mention all-state selection on defense and an honorable mention all-district pick on offense, led the Eagles with 94 tackles to go along with one forced fumble.
Abbink, a second-team all-state honoree, recorded 52 tackles with a team-high five interceptions and 13 pass breakups.
Frisco Legacy Christian landed a trio of players on the second-team offense with senior running back Cole Faulkner, junior wide receiver Jack Hanes and sophomore offensive lineman Christian de Moor.
Faulkner shouldered the load in the ground game, rushing 126 times for 641 yards and three touchdowns.
Hanes hauled on 19 receptions for 504 yards and six touchdowns, with a long of 81 yards. He was also an honorable mention selection at defensive back, where he had 43 tackles and 11 pass breakups.
De Moor was not only one of the keys in the trenches, he was also an honorable mention pick on the defensive line, where he made 39 tackles.
In addition to Wechsler, sophomore defensive back Ryan Wood was named to the second team defense after making 51 tackles with one interception, 10 pass breakups and a pair of blocked punts.
Joining Norris on the honorable mention offense were senior quarterback Jonah Lester, junior running back Kisor Walters, sophomore offensive lineman Brayden Huber and senior kicker Minas Manias.
Lester completed 125-of-297 passes for 1,617 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed 105 times for 314 yards and a pair of scores. Lester also contributed on defense, where he registered 29 tackles.
Walters was recognized on offense and also made 33 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Huber was a key member of the offensive line and Manias converted all seven of his field goal attempts, with a long of 47, hit 14 of 17 extra points and had 17 touchbacks.
Along with de Moor and Hanes, freshman linebacker Ian Pulte was chosen to the honorable mention defense after recording 26 tackles.
The good news for the Eagles is that of their 13 players selected to the team, nine could return next season.
TAPPS Division II District 1 All-District Team
First Team Offense
Trevor Andrews Sr. QB Fort Worth Christian
Antwuan Orease Polk Jr. RB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
John G. Raybuck So. RB Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Clayton Sobecki So. RB Grapevine Faith Christian
Luke Anderson Jr. RB Fort Worth Christian
Jacob Robert Trimble Jr. WR Fort Worth Christian
Davis Anderson Sr. WR Grapevine Faith Christian
Luke Alexander Embry Sr. WR Frisco Legacy Christian
Jackson Barley Jr. WR Grapevine Faith Christian
Jordan Green Jr. TE Fort Worth Christian
Tyson Christian Flowers Sr. Ath. Fort Worth Southwest Christian
William Merritt Dorman-Pardue Jr. OL Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Keegan James Wechsler Jr. OL Frisco Legacy Christian
Hunter Charles Sage Sr. OL Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Grayson Griser Sr. OL Grapevine Faith Christian
Grant Thomas Stuart Sr. OL Fort Worth Christian
Davis Anderson Sr. K Grapevine Faith Christian
First Team Defense
James Andrew Vuduris Sr. DL Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Alex Haralson Jr. DL Fort Worth Christian
Lincoln Hunt Sr. OL Grapevine Faith Christian
Bryce Bradley So. DL Fort Worth Christian
Milton Dandridge Granger Sr. DL Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Luke Anderson Jr. LB Fort Worth Christian
Hunter Charles Sage Sr. LB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
John Stites Jr. LB Grapevine Faith Christian
Wesley Warren Norris So. LB Frisco Legacy Christian
Luke Mitchell Sr. LB Grapevine Faith Christian
Tyson Christian Flowers Sr. DB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Anderson Maxwell Abbink So. DB Frisco Legacy Christian
Jackson Meadows Jr. DB Grapevine Faith Christian
Jackson Thomas Brownlow Sr. DB Fort Worth Christian
Blaine Kirchhoff Blakley Jr. DB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Keegan Dale Luna Jr. P Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Second Team Offense
Chase Cross Jr. QB Grapevine Faith Christian
Joseph Tanner Ziemian Jr. RB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Cole Alan Faulkner Sr. RB Frisco Legacy Christian
Karter Marlow Sr. RB Fort Worth Christian
Aaron Barker Jr. RB Grapevine Faith Christian
Gus Sanchez Sr. WR Fort Worth Christian
Brock William Holton Jr. WR Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Jack Bauer Hanes Jr. WR Frisco Legacy Christian
Keegan Dale Luna Jr. WR Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Luke Jackson Bullinger Sr. TE Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Bryce Bradley So. Ath. Fort Worth Christian
John Dennis Taplett Jr. OL Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Nathaniel Norman Jr. OL Grapevine Faith Christian
Alex Haralson Jr. OL Fort Worth Christian
Zachary Daniel McCalley Sr. OL Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Christian Ruud de Moor So. OL Frisco Legacy Christian
Keegan Dale Luna Jr. K Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Second Team Defense
Collin Little Sr. DL Grapevine Faith Christian
Keegan James Wechsler Jr. DL Frisco Legacy Christian
Zachary Daniel McCalley Sr. DL Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
JaMarrion Robere Stegall So. DL Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Luke Douglas Sterzik Jr. DL Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Cooper Ostrowsky Sr. LB Fort Worth Christian
Mark Gregory Simons Sr. LB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Ryan Luke Henderson Sr. LB Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Hunter White Sr. LB Grapevine Faith Christian
Julian Sanchez Sr. LB Fort Worth Christian
Davis Anderson Sr. DB Grapevine Faith Christian
Samuel James Gerth Jr. DB Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Maddox Cayden McCarroll So. DB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Aiden Thomas Skiles So. DB Fort Worth Christian
Ryan Trent Wood So. DB Frisco Legacy Christian
Hayden Bryan Jr. P Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Honorable Mention Offense
Jonah Timothy Lester Sr. QB Frisco Legacy Christian
Mark Gregory Simons Sr. RB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Graham Walsh Holster Jr. RB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Kisor Paul Walters Jr. RB Frisco Legacy Christian
Grady Gann Sr. WR Fort Worth Christian
Ray O’Neal Sr. WR Grapevine Faith Christian
Garrett D. Inderlied So. WR Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Samuel James Gerth Jr. TE Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Wesley Warren Norris So. Ath. Frisco Legacy Christian
Caleb Jack Collom Sr. OL Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Jackson-Kane Corley Sr. OL Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Michael Alford So. OL Grapevine Faith Christian
Elijah Kurt Sullivan Jr. OL Fort Worth Christian
Brayden Weston Huber So. OL Frisco Legacy Christian
Minas Pantios Manias Sr. K Frisco Legacy Christian
Honorable Mention Defense
Christian Ruud de Moor So. DL Frisco Legacy Christian
Dawson Schumann Sr. DL Grapevine Faith Christian
Carson Daniel Schmitz Jr. DL Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Jackson Ross Taylor Sr. DL Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Brock William Holton Jr. LB Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Caden Graef Sr. LB Grapevine Faith Christian
Christian Corley Fr. LB Grapevine Faith Christian
Ian John Pulte Fr. LB Frisco Legacy Christian
Davis McClung Sr. LB Fort Worth Southwest Christian
Hadley Crafton Jr. DB Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Elijah Jordan Jr. DB Grapevine Faith Christian
Karter Marlow Sr. DB Fort Worth Christian
Jack Bauer Hanes Jr. DB Frisco Legacy Christian
Caden Swain Rogers Sr. DB Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy
Davis Anderson Sr. P Grapevine Faith Christian
