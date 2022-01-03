Frisco Legacy Christian logo

The season did not go the way that Frisco Legacy Christian had hoped, as it posted just one victory during its 2021 campaign.

But beyond wins and losses, there are always positives to take away from a season and the Eagles were recognized for their efforts with 18 selections to the TAPPS II-1 all-district team.

Frisco Legacy Christian nabbed four first-team selections, two on each side of the ball.

Senior wide receiver Luke Embry and junior offensive lineman Keegan Wechsler were selected to the first-team offense.

Embry led the team with 42 receptions for 552 yards and seven touchdowns, with a long catch of 75 yards. As is the case for most players on the team, he also played on defense, where he recorded 31 tackles with three pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Wechsler, who was also a second-team all-state selection, was the anchor on the offensive line that helped the Eagles offense average 273.8 yards per game and was also recognized as a second-team defensive lineman, where he had 36 tackles and a fumble recovery.

In a promising sign for the future, Frisco Legacy Christian had two sophomores represent them on the first-team defense with linebacker Wesley Norris and defensive back Anderson Abbink.

Norris, who was also an honorable mention all-state selection on defense and an honorable mention all-district pick on offense, led the Eagles with 94 tackles to go along with one forced fumble.

Abbink, a second-team all-state honoree, recorded 52 tackles with a team-high five interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

Frisco Legacy Christian landed a trio of players on the second-team offense with senior running back Cole Faulkner, junior wide receiver Jack Hanes and sophomore offensive lineman Christian de Moor.

Faulkner shouldered the load in the ground game, rushing 126 times for 641 yards and three touchdowns.

Hanes hauled on 19 receptions for 504 yards and six touchdowns, with a long of 81 yards. He was also an honorable mention selection at defensive back, where he had 43 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

De Moor was not only one of the keys in the trenches, he was also an honorable mention pick on the defensive line, where he made 39 tackles.

In addition to Wechsler, sophomore defensive back Ryan Wood was named to the second team defense after making 51 tackles with one interception, 10 pass breakups and a pair of blocked punts.

Joining Norris on the honorable mention offense were senior quarterback Jonah Lester, junior running back Kisor Walters, sophomore offensive lineman Brayden Huber and senior kicker Minas Manias.

Lester completed 125-of-297 passes for 1,617 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed 105 times for 314 yards and a pair of scores. Lester also contributed on defense, where he registered 29 tackles.

Walters was recognized on offense and also made 33 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Huber was a key member of the offensive line and Manias converted all seven of his field goal attempts, with a long of 47, hit 14 of 17 extra points and had 17 touchbacks.

Along with de Moor and Hanes, freshman linebacker Ian Pulte was chosen to the honorable mention defense after recording 26 tackles.

The good news for the Eagles is that of their 13 players selected to the team, nine could return next season.

TAPPS Division II District 1 All-District Team

First Team Offense

Trevor Andrews   Sr.     QB    Fort Worth Christian

Antwuan Orease Polk    Jr.      RB    Fort Worth Southwest Christian

John G. Raybuck So.    RB    Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Clayton Sobecki   So.    RB    Grapevine Faith Christian

Luke Anderson     Jr.      RB    Fort Worth Christian

Jacob Robert Trimble    Jr.      WR   Fort Worth Christian

Davis Anderson   Sr.     WR   Grapevine Faith Christian

Luke Alexander Embry  Sr.     WR   Frisco Legacy Christian

Jackson Barley     Jr.      WR   Grapevine Faith Christian

Jordan Green        Jr.      TE     Fort Worth Christian

Tyson Christian Flowers         Sr.     Ath.   Fort Worth Southwest Christian

William Merritt Dorman-Pardue       Jr.      OL     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Keegan James Wechsler Jr.      OL     Frisco Legacy Christian

Hunter Charles Sage      Sr.     OL     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Grayson Griser    Sr.     OL     Grapevine Faith Christian

Grant Thomas Stuart     Sr.     OL     Fort Worth Christian

Davis Anderson   Sr.     K       Grapevine Faith Christian

First Team Defense

James Andrew Vuduris Sr.     DL     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Alex Haralson      Jr.      DL     Fort Worth Christian

Lincoln Hunt        Sr.     OL     Grapevine Faith Christian

Bryce Bradley      So.    DL     Fort Worth Christian

Milton Dandridge Granger      Sr.     DL     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Luke Anderson     Jr.      LB     Fort Worth Christian

Hunter Charles Sage      Sr.     LB     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

John Stites  Jr.      LB     Grapevine Faith Christian

Wesley Warren Norris   So.    LB     Frisco Legacy Christian

Luke Mitchell       Sr.     LB     Grapevine Faith Christian

Tyson Christian Flowers         Sr.     DB    Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Anderson Maxwell Abbink     So.    DB    Frisco Legacy Christian

Jackson Meadows          Jr.      DB    Grapevine Faith Christian

Jackson Thomas Brownlow    Sr.     DB    Fort Worth Christian

Blaine Kirchhoff Blakley         Jr.      DB    Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Keegan Dale Luna          Jr.      P       Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Second Team Offense

Chase Cross         Jr.      QB    Grapevine Faith Christian

Joseph Tanner Ziemian  Jr.      RB    Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Cole Alan Faulkner        Sr.     RB    Frisco Legacy Christian

Karter Marlow     Sr.     RB    Fort Worth Christian

Aaron Barker       Jr.      RB    Grapevine Faith Christian

Gus Sanchez         Sr.     WR   Fort Worth Christian

Brock William Holton   Jr.      WR   Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Jack Bauer  Hanes         Jr.      WR   Frisco Legacy Christian

Keegan Dale Luna          Jr.      WR   Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Luke Jackson Bullinger  Sr.     TE     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Bryce Bradley      So.    Ath.   Fort Worth Christian

John Dennis Taplett      Jr.      OL     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Nathaniel Norman         Jr.      OL     Grapevine Faith Christian

Alex Haralson      Jr.      OL     Fort Worth Christian

Zachary Daniel McCalley        Sr.     OL     Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Christian Ruud de Moor         So.    OL     Frisco Legacy Christian

Keegan Dale Luna          Jr.      K       Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Second Team Defense

Collin Little Sr.     DL     Grapevine Faith Christian

Keegan James Wechsler Jr.      DL     Frisco Legacy Christian

Zachary Daniel McCalley        Sr.     DL     Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

JaMarrion Robere Stegall        So.    DL     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Luke Douglas Sterzik     Jr.      DL     Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Cooper Ostrowsky        Sr.     LB     Fort Worth Christian

Mark Gregory Simons   Sr.     LB     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Ryan Luke Henderson   Sr.     LB     Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Hunter White       Sr.     LB     Grapevine Faith Christian

Julian Sanchez      Sr.     LB     Fort Worth Christian

Davis Anderson   Sr.     DB    Grapevine Faith Christian

Samuel James Gerth      Jr.      DB    Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Maddox Cayden McCarroll     So.    DB    Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Aiden Thomas Skiles     So.    DB    Fort Worth Christian

Ryan Trent Wood          So.    DB    Frisco Legacy Christian

Hayden Bryan      Jr.      P       Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Honorable Mention Offense

Jonah Timothy Lester    Sr.     QB    Frisco Legacy Christian

Mark Gregory Simons   Sr.     RB    Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Graham Walsh Holster  Jr.      RB    Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Kisor Paul Walters        Jr.      RB    Frisco Legacy Christian

Grady Gann         Sr.     WR   Fort Worth Christian

Ray O’Neal Sr.     WR   Grapevine Faith Christian

Garrett D. Inderlied       So.    WR   Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Samuel James Gerth      Jr.      TE     Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Wesley Warren Norris   So.    Ath.   Frisco Legacy Christian

Caleb Jack Collom         Sr.     OL     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Jackson-Kane Corley     Sr.     OL     Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Michael Alford     So.    OL     Grapevine Faith Christian

Elijah Kurt Sullivan       Jr.      OL     Fort Worth Christian

Brayden Weston Huber So.    OL     Frisco Legacy Christian

Minas Pantios Manias   Sr.     K       Frisco Legacy Christian

Honorable Mention Defense

Christian Ruud de Moor         So.    DL     Frisco Legacy Christian

Dawson Schumann        Sr.     DL     Grapevine Faith Christian

Carson Daniel Schmitz  Jr.      DL     Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Jackson Ross Taylor     Sr.     DL     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Brock William Holton   Jr.      LB     Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Caden Graef         Sr.     LB     Grapevine Faith Christian

Christian Corley   Fr.     LB     Grapevine Faith Christian

Ian John Pulte      Fr.     LB     Frisco Legacy Christian

Davis McClung    Sr.     LB     Fort Worth Southwest Christian

Hadley Crafton    Jr.      DB    Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Elijah Jordan        Jr.      DB    Grapevine Faith Christian

Karter Marlow     Sr.     DB    Fort Worth Christian

Jack Bauer Hanes Jr.      DB    Frisco Legacy Christian

Caden Swain Rogers      Sr.     DB    Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy

Davis Anderson   Sr.     P       Grapevine Faith Christian

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

