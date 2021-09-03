Lake Dallas senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby was 3 yards deep in the Falcons’ end zone when he received the snap.
The Falcons had missed a few opportunities to build on a three-point lead in the fourth quarter on Friday’s home opener and were forced to start a drive at their own 3-yard line after a kickoff was mishandled.
But as soon as Sorsby surveyed his options, he had one goal in mind: Get a first down. He got that and more, scampering 94 yards all the way to the Centennial 4-yard line. Senior tailback Drew McKinney barreled in from the 1-yard line with 2:21 remaining in the ballgame to ice a 41-31 victory for Lake Dallas at Falcon Stadium.
“Pick up the first down and nothing more,” Sorsby said. “Once I saw the open field, I took off and didn’t look back. Anything that I can do to get a first down for us was my goal. I just wanted to get us off the goal line. I gave it everything that I had.”
Sorsby’s long run was the icing on the cake for the Falcon quarterback. The Lake Dallas senior accounted for five total touchdowns and 368 yards of total offense. He carried 10 times for 137 yards with his 94-yard run being the difference in the game. Sorsby completed 8-of-17 passes for 231 yards and four scores.
McKinney carried 14 times for 74 yards.
Sorsby’s performance overshadowed a big night on the ground for Centennial sophomore Harry Stewart III, who rushed 23 times for 230 yards and also had six pass receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Stewart had eclipsed the 200-yard mark with 5:27 left in the first half, though he was utilized more as a pass catcher in the second half.
Centennial senior quarterback Tyler Rich found his rhythm as the game went along. He finished with 258 yards passing on 26-of-43 with most of his attempts coming during the second half as the Titans trailed 27-17 at halftime.
Friday’s game marked the first time that first-year Lake Dallas head coach Jason Young was on the sideline. He was held out of the Falcons’ 34-28 Week 1 triumph over Denton due to COVID protocols. Young said that Friday was the first time in 13 days that he was with his Falcons in person.
“I lost about 25 pounds,” he said. “Last week was really frustrating. I couldn’t be there. But it wasn’t smart to sneak in. It is what is. But as soon as I felt better, I was going to be here. No matter how much energy I had, I was going to be here. It was too important to these kids.”
Lake Dallas (2-0) never trailed in the game but some missed opportunities by the Falcon offense in the second half created for some nervous moments.
Lake Dallas built a 34-24 lead after Sorsby threaded a 10-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the field to senior Javaan Evans with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
The next drive for the Falcons started at the Centennial 39 but Lake Dallas was forced to punt after not picking up any yardage.
It remained a 10-point game until just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Rich hit a wide-open Stewart on a 9-yard touchdown pass to the right. Young signaled for a timeout for several seconds until the ball was snapped, but the side judge never awarded him a stoppage in play.
Stewart’s reception cut Lake Dallas’ lead to 34-31.
But just like the Falcons, the Titans (0-2) had trouble finishing drives. Credit the Falcon defense for making big plays in the clutch, especially during the second half.
With a little more than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Centennial attempted a fake punt while having the ball at its own 43. But Lake Dallas junior Xinjin Gomez was one of many Falcon defenders within the proximity of the play and proceeded to bat down the ball.
“Tonight was a little more wild than I would have liked,” Young said. “We’ve got some things to fix up, things on both sides of the ball. But we had plenty of opportunities where we should have stepped on their neck. We kept them right in the game.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, a Lake Dallas defender jarred the ball out of the hands of Centennial receiver Cannon Green while running in Falcon territory, and junior Eli Koch was there to scoop up the loose ball.
Lake Dallas improves to 2-0, which is one more win than it had all of last year when the team finished with a 1-8 record. The Falcons open District 7-5A Division II play Sept. 10 at Frisco.
“Our motto is 1-0 every week,” Sorsby said. “Two wins is better than what we had last year. We’re trying to build on each game and get better. We’re ready to build on that against Frisco.”
