Frisco Wakeland came into Thursday’s game against Denton Ryan looking to not only build off a perfect 4-0 start but also make a statement against the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division I, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Instead, the Wolverines struggled to slow down a potent Raider offense that is going to score a lot of points this season – most likely in bunches.
Despite having just five days to prepare for the game, Ryan, which pitched a 41-0 shutout of Denton last Saturday, looked every bit like the top team in the state. The Raiders used big play after big play to rack up 604 yards of total offense in a 41-3 win at Toyota Stadium.
“Just look at them, they’ve got five-star guys all over the place, and they should be very good,” said Marty Secord, Wakeland head coach. “They’re well-coached, too. It’s going to be a challenge for anybody. But, I’m proud of our guys. They played hard the whole game.”
Senior quarterback Seth Henigan, a Memphis commit, completed 18-of-29 passes for 281 yards with four touchdowns. Senior four-star wide receiver Billy Bowman Jr. finished with four total touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) and 159 yards.
Ryan (4-0 overall, 2-0 District 5-5A Div. I) lost senior running back Ke’ori Hicks to an injured hamstring in the second quarter. Hicks was seen sitting on the team bench with an ice pack on his right knee. Prior to the injury, he had gashed Wakeland’s defense for 95 yards on eight carries.
Hicks’ injury and self-inflicted penalties were the only things that slowed down Ryan’s offense. The Raiders had two touchdowns called back because of holding penalties and also threw an interception. They were flagged seven times for 65 yards in the first half and 80 yards overall.
Henigan used his legs to create more time in the pocket and always had his eyes downfield looking for the big play. He found Jordyn Bailey wide open in the middle of the field for a 41-yard touchdown reception with 9:15 left in the first quarter. That gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead.
Wakeland (4-1, 2-1) had its chances.
The Wolverines answered with a methodical 12-play drive, using a variety of sweeps and screen passes to keep the Raider defense off-balance. But, that drive stalled at the Raider 14, and Nolan Krinsky split the uprights with a 31-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 7-3 with 5:19 left in the first quarter.
Ryan led 14-3 after a 15-yard Bowman Jr. run up the gut, but Wakeland appeared that it was going to put more points on the board a few minutes later.
The Raiders recovered the ensuing onside kick after Bowman Jr.’s score but Wolverines junior Davion Woolen intercepted a deep pass by Henigan on the very next play and returned the ball to near midfield.
Again, the Wolverines had a drive stall deep in Raider territory.
Facing fourth-and-goal from the Ryan 11, Wakeland lined up for a field goal. However, the Wolverines were called for two consecutive pre-snap penalties, the first on an illegal substitution penalty and the second on a false start. Krinsky had a 43-yard field goal attempt fall just short.
“We got the ball in some situations where we had a chance to make some plays, but we got a penalty,” Secord said. “I know it sounds like coach-speak, but when you get an opportunity to score against a team like that, you better take advantage, because your chances of getting another one are very challenging.”
Ryan’s defense tightened after that drive and, for the game, held Wakeland to 137 total yards of offense. Wolverines quarterback Peyton Lewis finished 8-of-18 for 47 yards. Jared White was held to 50 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
It was all Ryan from that point on.
Bowman Jr. added two touchdown catches on passes of 8 and 2 yards to complete the first-half hat trick, the latter of which came after the Raiders needed exactly one minute and four plays to drive 75 yards for a 28-3 lead with 30 seconds left until halftime.
Wakeland will look to bounce back next Friday against Frisco Heritage at The Ford Center at The Star.
“We’ve got a chance to do some really good things with the ball games that we have left,” Secord said. “We’ve just got to stay healthy and we have to get back to playing Wolverine football.”
Box Score
DR 14 14 13 0 – 41
FW 3 0 0 0 – 3
Scoring summary
First Quarter
DR – Jordyn Bailey 43 pass from Seth Henigan (kick), 9:15
FW – Nolan Krinsky 31-yard FG, 5:19
DR – Billy Bowman Jr. 15 run (kick), 3:30
Second Quarter
DR – Bowman Jr. 8 pass from Henigan (kick), 2:01
DR – Bowman Jr. 9 pass from Henigan (kick), 0:30
Third Quarter
DR – John Hutchinson 15 pass from Henigan (kick failed), 6:10
DR – Bowman Jr. 16 run (kick), 0:25
