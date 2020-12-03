An argument could be made that 9-5A was the best girls basketball district in Texas last season.
It might seem easy to claim when a district produces the state champion, as Frisco ISD did with Liberty a year ago, but it goes beyond just one team.
FISD showed its depth by taking up half of the four spots at the Region 2 tournament, and it might very well have landed a third had Centennial not had to run into the Redhawks in the regional quarterfinals, a game that Liberty had to survive to win, 32-31.
Eight of the 10 teams were .500 or better in non-district action before they started beating each other up in 9-5A. And even the eventual state champions were not infallible, dropping two district games and being pushed to the limit in several others.
Tuesday offered the first look at the 9-5A race as the 10 teams embarked on their 18-game district odyssey.
According to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason picks, Liberty is picked to repeat, followed by Centennial, Lone Star and Memorial.
Of course, an injury dramatically shifted the district landscape when Liberty’s reigning 9-5A most valuable player and state tournament MVP Jazzy Owens-Barnett suffered a torn Achilles in the offseason and is still not available.
The Redhawks still believe they have what it take to repeat—both at district and state—and that is just one of the intriguing story lines.
Here is a quick look at the field:
Liberty (2-4, 1-0)
Though the Redhawks are still hopeful that Owens-Barnett could return to the court at some point this season, they have had to take the approach to carry on without her.
One reason Liberty won the state title was its ability to pull out close games and it showed that knack in the district opener, rallying in the fourth quarter to claim a 38-37 victory over Memorial behind 12 points from Lily Ziemkiewicz and seven from Journee Chambers.
They returned all-district honorees in Maya Jain, Ashley Anderson, Zoe Junior and Ziemkiewicz, and Chambers was a 10-6A honorable mention selection at a freshman at Sachse last season before transferring to join the Redhawks.
Centennial (2-1, 1-0)
The Titans carry high hopes into the season with four returning starters off a team that very nearly derailed Liberty in the playoffs a year ago and were picked to finish second in the TABC preseason poll.
In its 9-5A debut, Centennial opened the game on a 15-5 run and went on to a 45-29 victory over Lebanon Trail.
The Titans are led by a pair of first-team all-district performers in Leila Patel and Madison Ott, and that pair led the way in the opener, tallying 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Centennial will also lean on an all-district selection in Payton Hand, Kobi LaCour and Lauren Gressett are other key contributors and sophomore Julene Elkhatib scored eight points in the win over Lebanon Trail.
Lone Star (3-3, 1-0)
The Rangers have made three straight trips to the regional tournament and are armed to make another run.
Lone Star, who was picked to finish third in the TABC preseason poll, took the first step in its opener, shaking off a slow start to outscore Reedy 30-15 during the middle quarters to claim a 51-38 win.
The Rangers feature a pair of standouts in first-team all-district selection Kyla Deck and last year’s newcomer of the year Jordyn DeVaughn.
Lone Star will also rely on John Paul II transfer Kate Valle, as well as several promising newcomers.
Memorial (6-3, 0-1)
The Warriors were picked to finish fourth in the TABC preseason poll. Memorial has an experienced group that has the added motivation of what happened last season, when it entered the playoffs as the second seed, but were knocked off in the opening round.
The Warriors feature a pair of superlative award winners from a year ago in offensive most valuable player Jasmyn Lott, who scored a team-high 14 points in their opener against Liberty, and defensive most valuable player Kailee Deffebaugh.
Memorial returned two honorable mention all-district selections in Angel Alexander and Jordan Conerly and they have an intriguing freshman in Falyn Lott, the younger sister of Jasmyn Lott.
Wakeland (4-1, 1-0)
The Wolverines finished last in 9-5A last season, but they are off to a good start.
That carried over into their district opener, as they posted a 44-33 win over Frisco.
Katherine Steubing has led the team in scoring through the early stages, and that was once again the case on Tuesday as she had 14 points.
Ellie Bryant is second on the team in scoring and also leads Wakeland in rebounding at 7.6 per game.
Victoria Hogan, an honorable mention all-district selection, has been a solid scorer and the Wolverines are also getting big minutes from a trio of freshmen in Kayla Adams, KK Koeller and Kendall Garbrecht.
Independence (1-3, 1-0)
The Knights are also off to a 1-0 start after Kaylee Smith scored 17 points and Alauna Richardson added nine in a 49-46 win over Heritage.
As just a sophomore, Smith’s potential as a scorer could be a huge difference-maker.
Richardson was an honorable mention all-district pick, as was Nylah Mundy.
Reedy (5-3, 0-1)
The Lions had gotten off to one of the better starts in non-district play before suffering a hiccup in its 9-5A opener.
Reedy posted a winning district record last season and was a bounce or two away from making the playoffs after suffering several close losses.
There are holes to fill, but the Lions do have a pair of all-district honorees in junior Harley Harbour and sophomore Ainslee Padgett.
Heritage (1-5, 0-1)
The Coyotes were on the verge of starting district pay on the right foot when they opened a 23-20 halftime lead on Independence, but the Knights rallied for a three-point win.
Senior Precious Agugua is off to a nice start, nearly averaging a double-double with 9.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
Lexi Harrison, Sydney Young, Lia Alba and Madelyn Garza have provided some scoring punch and Alba also leads the team with 2.6 assists per contest.
Lebanon Trail (1-6, 0-1)
The Trail Blazers won seven district games last season, but a slow start was too much in their loss to Centennial, despite nine points from Marissa Essenburg, and seven each from Laela Spann and Paris Baker, who is a freshman.
Frisco (0-2, 0-1)
The Raccoons finished in the bottom half of the standings last season and could not get untracked in its opening loss to Wakeland.
Though it was a disappointing start, Frisco has a player to watch in freshman Abby Walsh, who led the team with 17 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.