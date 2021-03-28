For the first time in two years, soccer teams stepped on to the pitch for official playoff matches this week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last season’s playoffs was postponed, and later cancelled, denying teams the opportunity to pursue their dream of a state championship.
Every team was eager to return to the playoffs and renew that quest and a fortunate few local squads took the first step with bi-district victories.
A trio of Frisco ISD teams was able to navigate their way to the Class 5A girls area finals.
The Memorial and Reedy girls had landmark moments, and they were joined in the area round by Wakeland.
The Warriors (15-2-3) continued their history-making campaign with a 1-0 shootout victory over McKinney North in a bi-district game at Prosper Rock Hill.
Memorial had already checked its first playoff berth and first district championship off its list, and it added another milestone by edging the Bulldogs, 3-2, in the shootout.
The Warriors will square off with W.T. White at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Flower Mound Marcus.
The Wolverines (16-2-3), who shared the 9-5A title with Memorial, is also marching on after claiming a 2-0 victory over The Colony on Thursday at Hebron.
Bella James got Wakeland on the board with the goal late in the first half and the Wolverines added to their advantage in the second, with Sophia Pehr finding Faith Bell for a score and it would remain 2-0 until the end.
Wakeland will take face Summit at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Toyota Stadium.
Frisco (11-6-5), the fourth seed, had upset on its mind, and it nearly pulled it off, but 10-5A champion Wylie East was able to escape with a 1-0 victory on Thursday at McKinney Boyd.
The following night, Reedy (12-5-4) wrote its own chapter of history, capturing the first playoff win in school history with a 1-0 shootout victory over Lovejoy on Friday at McKinney.
The Lions and Leopards were scoreless through regulation and both overtime periods, sending it to penalties.
Reedy proved clutch in the penalty kicks, as Zoe Calyer, Rachel Buckle, Abi Major, Maeve Jones and Katie Clabo each converted their attempts to give the Lions the 5-4 edge.
BOYS
The three FISD girls teams were joined by a trio of boys teams as Wakeland, Frisco and Centennial were all victorious.
The 9-5A champion Wolverines (18-1-1) were able to shake off Prosper Rock Hill in the second half to claim a 3-1 victory in a bi-district match on Friday at Children’s Health Stadium.
Wakeland led 1-0 at halftime, but the fourth-seeded Blue Hawks were able to tie it early in the second.
The Wolverines had too much, though, as Ryan Greener scored twice, Brennan Bezdek had a goal and an assist and Marlon Williams set up a score.
Wakeland will face Adamson at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Toyota Stadium.
The Raccoons (12-4-4), the second seed, rolled to a 3-0 victory over Wylie East on Thursday at McKinney Boyd.
Jade Hiller opened the scoring with a goal off an assist from Domenico Sciotto and a short time later, Shirzaad Ghadially set up Matthew Diaz for a score. Frisco tacked on an insurance goal when Sciotto scored off a feed from Hiller and the defense handled the rest.
Frisco marches on to the area finals where it will see Kimball at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Plano’s Clark Stadium.
Centennial (12-6-3) took down 10-5A runner-up Lovejoy in solid fashion with a 3-0 victory on Friday at McKinney Boyd.
The Titans grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first half courtesy of a goal from Frederic Lenglart.
It stayed that way into the second half when Centennial built on its advantage.
Max Flaviani scored off an assist from Andres Arrangoiz and then freshman Jad Le tallied a goal to provide the 3-0 margin.
Centennial will take on W.T. White in the area round on Monday or Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
Liberty (10-5-6) almost made it a FISD first-round sweep, but 10-5A champion The Colony was able to edge out a 2-1 shootout victory on Thursday at Hebron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.