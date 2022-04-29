The softball playoffs got underway on Thursday and it was a successful start for a pair of Frisco ISD teams, as Heritage and Memorial each picked up victories.
The 9-5A champion Coyotes, ranked No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, improved to 25-1 with a 4-1 win over Lovejoy in the opener of their bi-district best-of-3 series at Lovejoy High School.
The fourth-seeded Leopards (13-17-2) did not go down quietly, getting a good effort on the mound from Jade Owens, who struck out seven in seven innings of work.
The Coyotes were able to scratch across a run in the top of the first inning, as Jensin Hall singled, and in what would become a familiar theme, they cashed in with two outs, as Elyse Leclair’s RBI double gave them a 1-0 lead.
Lovejoy tied it up in the third, though, as Hannah Harvey belted a solo home run to make it a 1-1 game.
That is all Hall would allow, as she fanned seven on the night in the complete-game effort.
Heritage took the lead for good in the top of the fifth, as Sarah Hagan was hit by a pitch, and then again with two outs, Ahna Vanmeter went deep with a two-run home run to take a 3-1 lead.
The Coyotes would add some insurance in the sixth, as Leclair singled and scored on Kaira Netzel’s two-out RBI double to push it to 4-1 and Hall would close it out from there.
Heritage will look to finish off the sweep when the series resumes at 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco Heritage.
Memorial (23-7) doubled up Denison in the opener of its best-of-3 series with a 6-3 win at Memorial.
The Warriors actually trailed 3-1 at one point, but scored at least one run in each of the first five innings to catch and surpass the Yellow Jackets.
Madelyn Muller went the distance for Memorial, giving up only one earned run and striking out 11.
Payton Newlin was 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and one driven in, Avery Cannon scored twice and Olivia Tefft, Natalie Gowan and Alexis Taylor also had RBIs.
The Warriors will go for the series sweep when they travel to Denison for Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Lone Star, the fourth seed out of 9-5A, was not as fortunate against 10-5A champion Prosper Rock Hill, who claimed a 8-0 victory at Lone Star High School.
The Blue Hawks got six scoreless innings from Grace Berlage and another Taylor Hagen.
Rock Hill’s offense was steady throughout.
Ella Berlage smacked a two-run home run in the first inning and Leah Rinehart had a RBI single in the second to make it 3-0.
It stayed that way until the fifth, when Ella Berlage doubled home a run. In the sixth, Veronica Cully had a two-run double and they added more insurance in the seventh, getting RBI singles from Katerina Luna and Tristalyn Lee.
Lone Star will try to keep its season alive when it plays at Prosper Rock Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.
