SACHSE SOFTBALL TARYNN LUTTRULL
Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

9-6A

Sachse        3-0    10-4-1

Rowlett       2-1    4-4

Wylie 2-1    6-2

Garland      2-1    5-2

Lakeview    1-2    3-5

Naaman Forest     1-2    3-4

North Garland      0-2    0-2

South Garland      0-2    0-4-1

10-6A

Rockwall-Heath   3-0    10-4

Horn 2-1    6-8

Rockwall    2-1    10-4

Mesquite     1-2    5-3-1

Tyler Legacy        1-2    9-4

North Mesquite    0-2    0-11

Skyline       0-2    2-2

13-5A

Royse City  1-0    10-1

Poteet         1-0    7-3

Crandall      1-0    7-6

Forney        1-0    3-3-1

North Forney       0-1    7-6

West Mesquite     0-1    1-2

Highland Park      0-1    5-8

Greenville   0-1    0-5

9-5A

Independence       6-1    7-4

Memorial    6-1    6-1

Heritage      6-1    6-1

Wakeland   5-2    6-2

Lone Star    4-3    4-3

Reedy         4-3    4-3

Centennial  2-5    4-5-1

Lebanon Trail       1-6    1-6

Frisco                   1-6    1-6

Liberty        0-7    1-11

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

