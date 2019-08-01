Spiking into action: Liberty gears up for season opener

Don’t look now, but the start of the high school volleyball season is upon us with area teams opening up non-district play on Tuesday.
For many, practices and scrimmages begin to heat up this weekend in preparation for the season that lies ahead.
Liberty is indeed one of those programs looking to finalize its roster this weekend before the first official week of the new season, as the Lady Redhawks will attempt to defend their district crown from 2018.
Led by standout players such as senior outside hitter Jenna Wenaas and alums Sophie Thompson and Ashley Pennington, Liberty cruised through the district landscape before bowing out in the third round last year against state runner-up Lovejoy.
Replacing key players like Thompson and Pennington will be no easy task, but head coach U’iLani Womble believes she and her staff have a plethora of players ready to step in and fill those voids.
“I’m really excited about our personnel with the kids that we have coming back,” she said. “We have our seniors that have at least a couple of years of varsity experience, a really strong junior class and a couple of sophomores that will make an impact on varsity as well.”
It all starts with that strong senior core, led by Wenaas. The Minnesota commit is coming off of yet another dominant junior season and had quite the summer as well.
Wenaas is fresh off of a national championship with her club team, TAV Black 18,and just got done playing against even stiffer competition to close out July. The former District MVP was a member of the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team and competed in the Women’s U20 World Championship in Mexico.
With such valuable experience gained over just the past couple of months, Wenaas is expected to be a top contender for MVP of District 9-5A while leading Liberty for one last ride.
“She sees the game better than any kid I have ever had in the program before,” Womble said. “You’ll watch her play and can tell right away she has that vision that sets her apart. She has great height and strength, and on top of that, her competitiveness drives her. She wants to win and be the best, and it’s crazy to think how far she has come during her time here.”
Three more key seniors will have big roles this season in setter Laura Ransom, right side Kyla Crawford and outside hitter Emily Nickell.
Since Womble routinely uses two setters in her rotation, a big piece on the floor this season could be junior setter DD Bova-Ford, who will essentially fill in part of the role Pennington left behind. With the strong combination of Bova-Ford and Ransom, setting will be a major strength of this year’s squad.
As far as replacing the height and net presence of Thompson, Womble believes a strong core of starters and rotational players ready to take the next step will help the transition greatly.
In terms of teams ready to challenge the Redhawks in the district race, don’t sleep on Lebanon Trail. The Lady Trail Blazers bring back their entire roster from last season’s team that reached the postseason, including USC commit Tyrah Ariail.
“Their strengths are going to be their middles, and we’ll have to figure out how to shut them down,” Womble said. “[Ariail] is a phenomenal player, and they have other kids that round out their team. They will definitely be a contender.”
Along with Lebanon Trail, Wakeland will once again be in the mix, and Womble believes Reedy will remain solid while other programs such as Centennial, Independence and Memorial will be on the rise.
