The new 10-5A featured an all-Frisco ISD group of seven teams battling it out for four coveted playoff spots.
With all seven having posted winning records during non-district portion of the schedule, it was expected to be a tight battle and it was.
When the dust settled, Liberty dropped just one 10-5A match on its way to first district championship in three years.
Lebanon Trail and Independence tied for second place, with Memorial nabbing the fourth spot to qualify for the second time in program history.
The competition on the court was just as fierce as the one for spots on the all-district team, where each FISD program earned its share of honors.
The district champion Redhawks led the way with eight players recognized, with a pair of superlative awards.
The top honor in 10-5A went to senior McKenna Gildon, who was voted as the district most valuable player.
Gildon ranked among the state leaders, as she recorded 1,206 assists, an average of 10.0 per set, directing the offense. She was also one of the team’s top defenders, with 3.2 digs per game and 36 blocks, posted 36 aces and was effective at the net on offense with 1.4 kills per set.
The other superlative honor went to Eighmy Dobbins and her assistants, as they were recognized as the 10-5A coaching staff of the year.
Gildon was joined by four other Liberty players on the first team.
Junior M.J. McCurdy was one of top outside hitters in the area, as she registered 5.1 kills per game. She also ranked among the team leaders with 4.2 digs per set to go along with 36 blocks and 28 aces.
Freshman Jaiden Harris made an immediate impact in her inaugural varsity campaign, tallying 2.3 kills and 36 blocks. Junior Brooklyn Shelton led Liberty with 666 digs, an average of 5.5 per game, with 40 aces, and senior Alyssa Magness led the Redhawks with 57 blocks.
Liberty had a pair of seniors make the second team with Emma Cacurak, who registered 2.9 kills and 2.2 digs per set, with 30 blocks and 28 aces, and Campbell Peters, who had 44 blocks, while junior Grace Payne (1.2 kpg, 2.0 dpg, 14 blocks) was named honorable mention.
The Trail Blazers and Knights each captured a pair of superlative honors.
After a one-year hiatus, Lebanon Trail returned to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years and eight honorees, with senior Symone Sims being named defensive most valuable player and sophomore Layleah Williams-Gibson tabbed as the blocker of the year.
Sims is one of the top liberos in the area, recording 668 digs, an average of 7.5 per game, with 25 aces and she also dealt out 1.0 assists per set. The 5-8 Gibson led Lebanon Trail with 65 blocks.
Junior Hannah Ross was named to the first team after emerging as one of the top setters in the area, tallying 6.9 assists per game. She also had 36 aces, 57 blocks and 3.8 digs per set.
Ross was joined on the first team by senior Angela Henson, as she recorded 5.1 digs and 1.8 kills per game, to go along with 26 aces.
Sophomore Teagan Dixon averaged 2.8 kills and 3.2 digs per game, with a team-high 63 aces, to earn a spot on the second team, alongside junior Kaylie Stowe, who had 2.8 kills and 2.1 digs per set.
Senior Finley Eidem (2.3 dpg) and junior Jill Eki (1.3 kpg, 54 blocks) were honorable mention selections.
Independence junior Reagan Bedell was tabbed the 10-5A hitter of the year, as she led the team with 5.3 kills per game. She was also solid in other areas, with 3.2 digs per game, a team-high 54 aces and 21 blocks and in three years, she has 1,500 kills and 700 digs.
Senior Sydney Sabin was recognized as the setter of the year, recording 10.1 assists per game, pushing her career total to 1,750. She also had 2.4 digs per set and 34 aces.
Senior Anita Hancock was a first-team honoree, as she recorded 4.1 kills and 2.6 digs per game, with a team-high 54 blocks and 50 aces.
The Knights also had a trio of underclassmen named to the list.
Freshman Lyla Fisher was named to the second team, while freshman Charlotte Caruth and sophomore Saira Grant were honorable mention picks.
The Warriors returned to the playoffs for the second time in three years and are poised for more success in the future, as nine of their 11honorees are expected to return.
That includes a pair of sophomores who were named to the first team in Britton Finley and Ava Steffe.
Finley posted a team-high 538 kills, an average of 4.8 per game, with 2.6 digs per set, 38 blocks and 38 aces. Steffe was right behind her with 3.9 kills per game and 31 blocks.
Sophomore Kiana Babaei was one of the team’s primary setters, with 5.1 assists per set, with 40 aces as she was named to the second team.
Freshman Julianna Hernandez posted a team-high 53 aces and 4.5 digs per game to earn a spot on the second team, as did senior Neena Pettigrew, who led the team with 47 blocks.
Memorial also had five players on the honorable mention list with senior Savannah Dent (2.5 dpg, 40 aces), juniors Macey Kesel (4.0 apg), 1.6 dpg, 32 aces) and Kamryn Deffebaugh (33 blocks) and freshmen Faith Roulston-Aliu (35 blocks) and Raegan Frazier (32 blocks).
Centennial captured one superlative award as freshman Maddi Victoriano was voted as the newcomer of the year. Victoriano did a little of everything for the Titans, as tallied 3.5 assists, 2.8 digs and 2.4 kills per set to go along with 41 aces and 33 blocks.
Victoriano was joined on the first team by junior Bri Hamilton, who had 3.5 kills and 2.7 digs per game, with 44 blocks and 42 aces.
Junior Luna Cobos made the second team as the primary setter, recording 4.7 assists and 2.1 digs per set, as did junior Kyelynn Swink led the team with 53 blocks with 45 aces, 2.4 digs and 1.2 kills per agme.
Centennial had four more players named to the second team with sophomore Ashlyn Jones (1.5 dpg, 27 aces), junior Delaney Kemp (58 aces, 2.0 dpg), freshman Lexi Anderson (2.6 kpg, 23 blocks) and junior Alexis Kampschneider (50 blocks).
Emerson had four players selected, including one first-teamer in sophomore Sydney Strenger, who led the Mavericks with 3.1 kills per set, with 2.6 digs per game, 19 aces and 12 blocks.
Junior Delanna Harper had a team-high 4.6 digs per game to earn a spot on the second team.
Sophomore Olivia Kim (6.0 apg, 1.6 dpg) and sophomore Alexis Alley (2.4 kpg, 2.0 dpg) were honorable mention picks.
Heritage rounded out the superlatives as it was given the sportsmanship award.
That included one first-team selection in senior Jordan Wehr, who not only ran the offense with 6.8 assists per set, but added 3.0 digs and 1.0 kills per game with 18 blocks and a team-high 62 aces.
Senior Cherie Neal led the Coyotes with 44 blocks with 1.5 kills per set, while the honorable mentions included senior Jalyssa Mercado (1.8 dpg,17 aces), junior Kaylah Braxton (2.1 kpg, 1.5 dpg, 25 blocks, 19 aces) and sophomores Brooke Lee (1.3 kpg, 2.4 dpg) and Emily McShan (3.5 dpg, 41 aces).
10-5A Volleyball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
McKenna Gildon Sr. Liberty
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Symone Sims Sr. Lebanon Trail
Blocker of the Year
Layleah Williams-Gibson So. Lebanon Trail
Hitter of the Year
Reagan Bedell Jr. Independence
Setter of the Year
Sydney Sabin Sr. Independence
Newcomer of the Year
Maddi Victoriano Fr. Centennial
Sportsmanship Award
Heritage
Coaching Staff of the Year
Liberty
First Team
M.J. McCurdy Jr. Liberty
Jaiden Harris Fr. Liberty
Brooklyn Shelton Jr. Liberty
Alyssa Magness Sr. Liberty
Hannah Ross Jr. Lebanon Trail
Angela Henson Sr. Lebanon Trail
Anita Hancock Sr. Independence
Britton Finley So. Memorial
Ava Steffe So. Memorial
Bri Hamilton Jr. Centennial
Sydney Strenger So. Emerson
Jordan Wehr Sr. Heritage
Second Team
Emma Cacurak Sr. Liberty
Campbell Peters Sr. Liberty
Teagan Dixon So. Lebanon Trail
Kaylie Stowe Jr. Lebanon Trail
Lyla Fisher Fr. Independence
Kiana Babaei So. Memorial
Julianna Hernandez Fr. Memorial
Neena Pettigrew Sr. Memorial
Kyelynn Swink Jr. Centennial
Luna Cobbs Jr. Centennial
Delanna Harper Jr. Emerson
Cherie Neal Sr. Heritage
Honorable Mention
Grace PayneJr. Liberty
Finley Eidem Sr. Lebanon Trail
Jill Eki Jr. Lebanon Trail
Charlotte Caruth Fr. Independence
Saira Grant So. Independence
Savannah Dent Sr. Memorial
Macey Kesel Jr. Memorial
Kamryn Deffebaugh Jr. Memorial
Faith Roulston-Aliu Fr. Memorial
Raegan Frazier Fr. Memorial
Ashlyn Jones So. Centennial
Delaney Kemp Jr. Centennial
Lexi Anderson Fr. Centennial
Alexis Kampschneider Jr. Centennial
Olivia Kim So. Emerson
Alexis Alley So. Emerson
Brooke Lee So. Heritage
Jalyssa Mercado Sr. Heritage
Kaylah Braxton Jr. Heritage
Emily McShan So. Heritage
