LEBANON TRAIL GIRLS SOCCER MALLORY BENNETT

Lebanon Trail’s Mallory Bennett was one of 14 Trail Blazers selected to the 10-5A all-district team.

 Rick Rogers Staff Photo

The new 10-5A offered a different dynamic for the seven Frisco ISD girls soccer teams, and it offered opportunities to make a little history.

That is exactly what happened, as all four playoffs teams were ones that missed out on the postseason a year ago and those achievements were recognized on the all-district team.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments