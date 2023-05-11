The new 10-5A offered a different dynamic for the seven Frisco ISD girls soccer teams, and it offered opportunities to make a little history.
That is exactly what happened, as all four playoffs teams were ones that missed out on the postseason a year ago and those achievements were recognized on the all-district team.
Leading that group is Lebanon Trail.
Not only did the Trail Blazers qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and second time ever, they captured the first district championship in program history.
Lebanon Trail had 14 players named to the team, highlighted by a trio of superlative awards.
Sophomore Micayla Decker was voted as the 10-5A most valuable player. Decker made a big impact on both sides of the field from here midfielder position, ranking among the team leaders with eight goals and six assists and also playing a key role on a defense that allowed only nine district goals.
Junior Taylor Annen was selected as the goalkeeper of the year. Annen had a .0365 goals against average in 10-5A play, and a .0694 overall, while recording eight district shutouts and 11 clean sheets on the season.
Justin Meidenbauer was honored as the 10-5A coach of the year, as he not only guided Lebanon Trail to its first district title, but also the first playoff win, a 1-0 decision over Lone Star in the bi-district round.
In addition to Decker and Annen, a majority of the Trail Blazers’ other honorees are also expected to return next season.
Lebanon Trail landed five more players on the first team.
Senior forward Mallory Bennett tallied seven goals and seven assists, while sophomore forward Madi Asel recorded seven goals and five helpers.
That pair was joined by junior midfielder Bella Pasion, junior defender Jordyn Brue and sophomore forward/defender Delaney Kurtz.
Lebanon Trail’s second-team quintet included senior midfielder Natalie Giorgetti, junior forward Carsia Arellano, sophomore defender Alexa Cordero, sophomore midfielder/defender Callie Reichmuth and freshman defender Morgan Simonton, while sophomore midfielder Zoe Melton and freshman forward Naila Karim were honorable mention picks.
Independence had a season to remember of its own. The Knights also returned to the playoffs for the first time in four years, finishing just one point behind Lebanon Trail. There, they nearly pulled off perhaps the biggest win in program history, but reigning state champion Wakeland was able to net the game-tying goal with just 4.5 seconds left in regulation and it went to win in penalties.
Independence’s efforts were very well recognized with 16 players named to the team, including a pair of superlatives.
Junior Ava Bradford was tabbed the midfield player of the year. Bradford recorded four goals and nine assists, but it was more her energy, her ability to win 1-on-1 challenges against other players, and her presence in the middle that made her such a factor.
Senior forward/defender Camdyn Wood was recognized as the 10-5A co-utility player of the year. A Southern Nazarene-signee who tallied 16 goals and 11 assists, she was not only one of the team’s key offensive threats, she was also often times tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top players.
That pair was joined by five more players on the first team.
Senior defender Ayvah Angala, who signed with Lamar, recorded four goals and three assists, but it was her ability to take on new responsibilities that made the biggest difference. Normally a center midfielder, injuries forced the staff to move her to center back, and Angala responded by helping the team set a new single-season shutout record with 13.
Sophomore forward Molly Teed was one of the Knights’ biggest threats up front. Despite drawing consistent double teams, Teed still found a way to score a dozen goals and dish out five assists.
Joining Teed up front was freshman forward Charli Harris, who quickly emerged as one of the top offensive players in the area. A good finisher who also happened to be a dangerous 1-on-1 attacker, Harris recorded a team-leading 22 goals to go along with 12 assists.
Also on the first team was a pair of midfielders with senior Sophia Ortiz, who had four goals and nine assists, and senior Emily Loya.
On the second team, Independence was represented by senior forward Ainslie Hutchinson, who had six goals and eight assists, senior goalkeeper Sydney Bruner, who was another big reason the Knights surrendered only 18 total goals in 25 matches, junior defender Whitney Herzog, sophomore defender Laya Durai and freshman defender Alexis Quantie.
Rounding out the Independence selections, senior midfielder Mikayla Fraunheim, senior defender Leah Clark, junior midfielder Belle Hinnant and sophomore forward Emily Williamson were honorable mention picks.
Memorial placed third in district to earn its second playoff berth in the last three seasons and the Warriors earned a pair of major honors among their 11 selections.
Senior Emily Lau was voted as the defensive player of the year and freshman Brooklyn Hubbard made an immediate impact to claim co-utility player of the year honors.
The Warriors landed an additional quartet on the first team with senior forward Paige Riddle, senior defender Lucy Holz, senior defender Summer Lollar and sophomore defender Lauren Smith.
The second team included a trio of midfielders with senior Presley Acheta, junior Alex Ciocan and freshman Avery Kirby, as well as senior goalkeeper Evie Krieg, while freshman midfielder Pickles Crawford made the honorable mention list.
Liberty rounded out the playoff teams, qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2018, and the Redhawks claimed a pair of superlative awards.
Senior Lily Adams was recognized as the offensive player of the year, as she recorded 14 goals and 11 assists.
Senior Gianna Antovni was selected as the co-utility player of the year, as she had seven goals and seven helpers.
Liberty had four more seniors named to the first team.
Senior forward Reese Brown tallied nine goals and six assists, senior midfielder Teagan Jaussi had a trio of goals and six assists and senior goalkeeper Erica Defferding and defender Amelia Barber helped the Redhawks record 10 shutouts on the season.
Liberty’s second-team members were senior forward Erin Guarisco, who had a pair of goals and two helpers, junior forward Cate Butcher, who tallied six goals and five assists, junior defender Adrienne Lapiano and sophomore midfielder Isabella Marroquin, who chipped in with a goal and three assists.
The Redhawks’ honorable mentions were junior forward Sam Skolnick (1 goal, 4 assists) and junior defender Maci White (3 goals, 1 assist).
Centennial featured nine selections, including a trio of first-teamers in senior defender Kaitie Neill, junior forward Megan Muse and freshman midfielder Eleni Arakas.
The Titans’ second-teamers were senior forward Madison Rhodas, sophomore midfielder Eleni Lagusis and freshman midfielder Payton Mayfield, while the honorable mentions were senior defender Olivia Lagmay, sophomore defender Ellie Whittle and freshman midfielder Isabella Stolba.
Heritage had a pair of first-team honorees and they were both freshmen, as forward/midfielder Mika McKenna scored five goals and added an assist, while midfielder/defender Isabel Weaver had four goals and a helper.
Another freshmen, forward/midfielder Anna Li, tallied five goals to earn a spot on the second team, where she was joined by sophomore midfielder Aubree Wilson and freshman defender Isabella Barajas.
Senior goalkeeper Madison Clausen, junior midfielder Alianna Manalo, sophomore goalkeeper Gabriella Rosales and freshman defender Ellie Lawhon were the Coyotes’ honorable mentions.
Emerson took some lumps as most first-year varsity programs do, but they will be poised to learn from those experiences as they expect to return all nine of their honorees.
That includes one superlative award winner in sophomore Lauren Short, who was voted as the 10-5A newcomer of the year. Short emerged as one of the top keeps in the area, as she made 139 saves, including 112 in district play, stopped a pair of penalty kicks and recorded four shutouts.
Sophomore forward Brynn Groves registered four goals and a pair of assists to earn a spot on the first team, where she was joined by sophomore midfielder Maya Cannatelli, who had a pair of goals and an assist.
Two more sophomore midfielders made the second team with Camryn McKinnie and Erin Webb, while the Mavericks’ honorable mentions were junior defender Sophie Fernandes, freshman defender Piper Wilkerson and freshman midfielder Landry Reil.
10-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Micayla Decker So. Lebanon Trail
Offensive Player of the Year
Lily Adams Sr. Liberty
Defensive Player of the Year
Emily Lau Sr. Memorial
Midfield Player of the Year
Ava Bradford Jr. Independence
Goalkeeper of the Year
Taylor Annen Jr. Lebanon Trail
Co-Utility Players of the Year
Camdyn Wood Sr. Independence
Gianna Antovni Sr. Liberty
Brooklyn Hubbard Fr. Memorial
Newcomer of the Year
Lauren Short So. Emerson
Coach of the Year
Justin Meidenbauer Lebanon Trail
First Team
Madi Asel So. F Lebanon Trail
Mallory Bennett Sr. F Lebanon Trail
Jordyn Brue Jr. D Lebanon Trail
Delaney Kurtz So. F/D Lebanon Trail
Bella Pasion Jr. MF Lebanon Trail
Ayvah Angala Sr. D Independence
Charli Harris Fr. F Independence
Emily Loya Sr. MF Independence
Sophia Ortiz Jr. MF Independence
Molly Teed So. F Independence
Paige Riddle Sr. F Memorial
Lauren Smith So. D Memorial
Summer Lollar Sr. D Memorial
Lucy Holz Sr. D Memorial
Amelia Barber Sr. D Liberty
Reese Brown Sr. F Liberty
Erica Defferding Sr. GK Liberty
Teagan Jaussi Sr. MF Liberty
Eleni Arakas Fr. MF Centennial
Kaitie Neill Sr. D Centennial
Megan Muse Jr. F Centennial
Mika McKenna Fr. F/MF Heritage
Isabel Weaver Fr. MF/D Heritage
Maya Cannatelli So. MF Emerson
Brynn Groves So. F Emerson
Second Team
Carsia Arellano Jr. F Lebanon Trail
Alexa Cordero So. D Lebanon Trail
Natalie Giorgetti Sr. MF Lebanon Trail
Callie Reichmuth So. MF/D Lebanon Trail
Morgan Simonton Fr. D Lebanon Trail
Sydney Bruner Sr. GK Independence
Laya Durai So. D Independence
Whitney Herzog Jr. D Independence
Ainslie Hutchinson Sr. F Independence
Alexis Quantie Fr. D Independence
Evie Krieg Sr. GK Memorial
Avery Kirby Fr. MF Memorial
Presley Acheta Sr. MF Memorial
Alex Ciocan Jr. MF Memorial
Cate Butcher Jr. F Liberty
Erin Guarisco Sr. F Liberty
Adrienne Lapiano Jr. D Liberty
Isabella Marroquin So. MF Liberty
Eleni Lagusis So. MF Centennial
Payton Mayfield Fr. MF Centennial
Madison Rhodas Sr. F Centennial
Isabella Barajas Fr. D Heritage
Anna Li Fr. F/MF Heritage
Aubree Wilson So. MF Heritage
Camryn McKinnie So. MF Emerson
Erin Webb So. MF Emerson
Honorable Mention
Naila Karim Fr. F Lebanon Trail
Zoe Melton So. MF Lebanon Trail
Sophie Fernandes Jr. D Emerson
Landry Reil Fr. MF Emerson
Piper Wilkerson Fr. D Emerson
Olivia Lagmay Sr. D Centennial
Ellie Whittle So. D Centennial
Isabella Stolba Fr. MF Centennial
Sam Skolnick Jr. F Liberty
Maci White Jr. D Liberty
Pickles Crawford Fr. MF Memorial
Ellie Lawhon Fr. D Heritage
Alianna Manalo Jr. MF Heritage
Madison Clausen Sr. GK Heritage
Gabriella Rosales So. GK Heritage
Leah Clark Sr. D Independence
Mikayla Frauenheim Sr. MF Independence
Belle Hinnant Jr. MF Independence
Emily Williamson So. F Independence
