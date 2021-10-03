9-5A Volleyball
Standings
Reedy 9-1 20-6
Heritage 8-2 20-9
Memorial 7-3 18-10
Wakeland 6-4 14-12
Independence 5-5 20-9
Lone Star 5-5 17-6
Liberty 5-5 12-14
Frisco 3-7 9-16
Centennial 2-8 12-20
Lebanon Trail 0-10 4-20
Tuesday’s Results
Liberty def. Reedy 25-12, 15-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-11
Wakeland def. Lone Star 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Heritage def. Independence 25-21, 23-25, 10-25, 25-14, 15-12
Memorial def. Centennial 25-21, 25-16, 25-22
Frisco def. Lebanon Trail 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22
Friday’s Matches
Lone Star at Reedy, 5:45 p.m.
Lebanon Trail at Independence, 5:45 p.m.
Centennial at Frisco, 5:45 p.m.
Heritage at Wakeland, 5:45 p.m.
Liberty at Memorial, 5:45 p.m.
District 5-5A Division I Football
Standings
Denton Ryan 4-0 5-1
Lone Star 3-0 4-1
Wakeland 3-1 4-1
The Colony 2-1 2-3
Reedy 2-2 2-4
Independence 1-2 2-3
Denton 1-3 1-5
Centennial 0-3 0-5
Heritage 0-4 2-4
Friday’s Results
Independence 44, Denton 21
Thursday’s Results
Denton Ryan 37, Centennial 7
Wakeland 56, Heritage 28
Lone Star 42, Reedy 6
The Colony, bye
Thursday’s Games
Wakeland at Independence
7 p.m. at The Ford Center
The Colony at Denton Ryan
7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Friday’s Games
Centennial at Heritage
7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Denton at Lone Star
7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Reedy, bye
District 7-5A Division II Football
Standings
Frisco 3-0 5-0
Lovejoy 2-0 2-0
Denison 2-0 4-0
Memorial 2-1 4-1
Liberty 2-1 4-1
Princeton 1-2 3-2
Lebanon Trail 0-2 1-3
Lake Dallas 0-3 2-3
Prosper Rock Hill 0-3 1-4
Friday’s Results
Frisco 43, Liberty 7
Denison 43, Memorial 24
Lovejoy 55, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Princeton 14, Lake Dallas 12
Lebanon Trail, bye
Friday’s Games
Lebanon Trail at Liberty
7 p.m. at The Ford Center
Memorial at Lovejoy
7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
Frisco at Princeton
7 p.m. at Jackie Hendrix Stadium
Lake Dallas at Denison
7 p.m. at Munson Stadium
Prosper Rock Hill, bye
