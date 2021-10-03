FRISCO LIBERTY FOOTBALL
File Photo

9-5A Volleyball

Standings

Reedy                   9-1    20-6

Heritage                8-2    20-9

Memorial              7-3    18-10

Wakeland             6-4    14-12

Independence       5-5    20-9

Lone Star             5-5    17-6

Liberty                 5-5    12-14

Frisco                   3-7    9-16

Centennial            2-8    12-20

Lebanon Trail       0-10  4-20

Tuesday’s Results

Liberty def. Reedy 25-12, 15-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-11

Wakeland def. Lone Star 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Heritage def. Independence 25-21, 23-25, 10-25, 25-14, 15-12

Memorial def. Centennial 25-21, 25-16, 25-22

Frisco def. Lebanon Trail 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

Friday’s Matches

Lone Star at Reedy, 5:45 p.m.

Lebanon Trail at Independence, 5:45 p.m.

Centennial at Frisco, 5:45 p.m.

Heritage at Wakeland, 5:45 p.m.

Liberty at Memorial, 5:45 p.m.

District 5-5A Division I Football

Standings

Denton Ryan        4-0    5-1

Lone Star             3-0    4-1

Wakeland             3-1    4-1

The Colony           2-1    2-3

Reedy                  2-2    2-4

Independence       1-2    2-3

Denton                 1-3    1-5

Centennial            0-3    0-5

Heritage               0-4    2-4   

Friday’s Results

Independence 44, Denton 21

Thursday’s Results

Denton Ryan 37, Centennial 7

Wakeland 56, Heritage 28

Lone Star 42, Reedy 6

The Colony, bye

Thursday’s Games

Wakeland at Independence

7 p.m. at The Ford Center

The Colony at Denton Ryan

7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex

Friday’s Games

Centennial at Heritage

7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium

Denton at Lone Star

7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium

Reedy, bye

District 7-5A Division II Football

Standings

Frisco                  3-0    5-0   

Lovejoy               2-0    2-0

Denison               2-0    4-0   

Memorial              2-1    4-1

Liberty                 2-1    4-1

Princeton             1-2    3-2

Lebanon Trail       0-2    1-3

Lake Dallas          0-3    2-3

Prosper Rock Hill  0-3    1-4

Friday’s Results

Frisco 43, Liberty 7

Denison 43, Memorial 24

Lovejoy 55, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Princeton 14, Lake Dallas 12

Lebanon Trail, bye

Friday’s Games

Lebanon Trail at Liberty

7 p.m. at The Ford Center

Memorial at Lovejoy

7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium

Frisco at Princeton

7 p.m. at Jackie Hendrix Stadium

Lake Dallas at Denison

7 p.m. at Munson Stadium

Prosper Rock Hill, bye

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments