The cross country season is all about peaking at the right time.
For the highly-successful Frisco ISD teams, that means the state meet, which is scheduled for Nov. 5-6 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
So while every competition is important, this is the time of year where the results start to mean more.
Last week, several FISD teams competed against a talented field at the Ken Gaston Invitational Cross Country Meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
Wakeland senior Natnael Enright, who finished in the top 10 at the state meet a year ago, captured the individual title in the Elite Boys 5,000 Meter race.
Independence senior Brighton Mooney matched that feat in the Elite Girls 5,000 Meter race, winning the championship in a time of 17:55.30.
Enright crossed the finish line in a time of 15:41.90, which was enough to hold off Frisco senior Kevin Curry IV, who finished second in 15:55.50.
Enright helped the Wolverines to a second-place finish in the team standings, as their total of 49 was just off the pace of Arlington Sam Houston, which had 45. Liberty was right behind Wakeland in third place with a score of 62.
The Wolverines also got a top-10 finish from senior David Corujo, who was seventh. Hayden Coghlan checked in at 12th place, with junior Lukas Vetkoetter in 19th and junior Thomas Hayes in 32nd.
The Redhawks had a top-10 finish from senior Devansh Saxena, who placed ninth. Andrew Jauregui and Chance Moore placed in the top 20, with Fernando Leyva and Garrett Reeves also scoring for Liberty.
FISD was also well-represented in the 5A-6A Boys competition, which included an individual titlist in Memorial senior Sawyer Butler, who won in a time of 16:45.90, which was 35 seconds faster than the field.
Waco Midway captured the team title with a score of 95, followed closely by Independence (119) and Wakeland (138). Lone Star (184) checked in in seventh place, with Memorial (279) in ninth, Heritage (300) in 11th, Liberty (523) in 20th and Frisco (688) in 24th.
Knights junior Connor Lee was the only other FISD runner in the top 10, as he placed seventh in 17:33.50. Independence senior Dylan Esteron crossed 12th, followed by senior Avery Jacobs in 31st, senior Marcus Dougherty in 33rd and junior Brian Hagadorn in 41st.
The Wolverines’ third-place finish is impressive considering that its top team competed in the Elite race.
Therefore, Wakeland got some strong performances from some younger runners, including freshman Kaison Krembs, who paced the team by finishing 13th.
Sophomore Reese Holt was in the top 25 in 23rd place, with freshman Grayson Sursa in 28th, freshman Trenton Hunter in 34th and sophomore Mikey Winne in 45th.
Lone Star senior Aaron Zamora was just out of the top 20 in 21st place, with sophomore Seth Rugg just behind in 24th. Senior Obrey Minor, senior Alex Banaszak and sophomore Gavin Bolton rounded out the top five.
In addition to Butler, Memorial senior Hugh Lokar posted a top-20 finish by crossing 17th. Also scoring for the Warriors were senior Roberto Carter, sophomore Andrew Garner and freshman Nathan Combs.
Heritage senior Connor Gomez paced the Coyotes in 26th, followed by teammates junior Utkarsh Dubey, freshman Josh McCartney, junior Alex Gross and senior Farhan Syed.
Liberty’s top five included senior Chris Coppinger in 38th, along with sophomore Luit Deka, sophomore Cade Krug, sophomore Brady Kaiser and junior Kendry Inciarte Romay, while Frisco’s top five were senior Jackson Casey, freshman Kamran Merritt, junior Cole Redington, sophomore Weiss Mangal and senior Lawson Levin.
Mooney won the Elite girls title by more than 25 seconds over runner-up Emilee Jones of Waxahachie.
Mooney was actually running separate from her team, with Arlington Sam Houston winning the title over Hallsville via a tiebreaker. Wakeland (71) was third and Liberty (165) was seventh.
The Wolverines were paced by senior Chloe Smith, who placed sixth in a time of 19:12.60, while sophomore Madelyn Schroeder was 19th. Wakeland then had a trio of runners bunched with senior Cori Cochran in 22nd, junior Emma Thomas in 24th and freshman Rebekah Gould in 25th.
Senior Jada Williams led the Redhawks in 21st place, followed by freshman Sofia Golladay, freshman Sophia Yu, freshman Kathryn Murphy and senior Shiori Harima.
Also running independently was Memorial senior Erin O’Brien, whose time of 18:34.70 was good enough for fourth overall.
In the 5A-6A Girls competition, Arlington won the team title with a score of 75, with Lone Star in second with 117 and Independence in third with 124. Wakeland (192) placed seventh and Frisco (234) finished in ninth.
The Rangers were led by freshman Addison Leffke, who crossed fifth in a time of 20:37.10. Fellow freshman Samira Minor landed in the top 20 in 17th, junior Krysten Kizer was 20th, with sophomore Macy Gross in 43rd and freshman Camryn Allen in 46th.
The Knights had a pair of top-20 finishes, as sophomore Belle Hinnant took 15th and sophomore Jillian Hinshaw placed 19th. Independence landed all five runners in the top 50, with junior Emma Korenek, junior Liliana Hunt and junior Abigail Garcia also scoring.
Wakeland was led by sophomore Lille Grace Moncrief in 21st place, followed by senior Luisa Perez-Bauer, freshman Grace Coghlan, freshman Claire Enright and sophomore Bree Grzywinski.
Freshman Olivia Corocran paced the Raccoons with a seventh-place finish. Rounding out the top five for Frisco were freshman Lea Mesghina, junior Kaseleigh McCarley, freshman Jordan Atwood and junior Sofia Rosales-Castillo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.