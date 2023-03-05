Frisco ISD has established a proud tradition in swimming and diving, with teams combining to win multiple team and individual state championships.
During that time, several different athletes have stepped into the spotlight and one of the latest is Wakeland sophomore Jackson Armour.
As a freshman, Armour was a solid contributor on a veteran Wolverines team that captured the 5A championship.
This season, he took on a much larger role.
Armour captured a pair of gold medals as he helped Wakeland finish second overall at the Class 5A state meet at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
In one of the tightest races of the meet, Armour and Boerne Champion senior Griff Orloff touched the wall at the same time in the 100 breaststroke, sharing the gold medal in a time of 56.37 seconds.
Earlier in the day, Armour had joined junior Jonathan Michaels, junior Brandon Wu and senior Matteo Sanchez Lopez on the winning 200 medley relay. The quartet’s time of 1:32.87 was good enough to hold off Georgetown, which posted a mark of 1:33.21.
Armour added a third medal in the 200 individual medley, where he claimed bronze in a time of 1:52.57 in an event won by Friendswood senior Tony Laurito, who set a new 5A record with a mark of 1:47.34.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Armour talks about what got him involved in the sport, being a part of the Wakeland program and what is in store in the future.
SLM: How long have you been competing in swimming and what got you interested in the sport?
JA: I've been swimming competitively since I was about seven years old. I don't quite remember how or why I got started, because it seems like swimming has always been a part of my life. However, I do know that I am still swimming today because of the people. I have been fortunate to be always surrounded by the absolute best coaches and teammates.
SLM: Was swimming something that came naturally to you, or did it take some time to get acclimated with the sport?
JA: I would say it took about four or five years to go from a casual activity to something in which I was competitive. Looking back, I think my first big accomplishment in swimming was when I was twelve, when things started to ‘click.’ At that point I knew that I would stick with swimming.
SLM: Have you competed in or do you still compete in any other sports? If so, what made you focus on swimming?
JA: Growing up I did almost every sport, from basketball to lacrosse to gymnastics. All of the other sports were fun, and I had good experiences. But, as I got older and had to make choices with my time, swimming won out. My teammates are the very best, and what can I say, I just feel at home in the pool!
SLM: When did you first realize this was something you could be successful in?
JA: It would have to be the summer going into my freshman year of high school. I got my first Futures time cut at a Club meet, and just seeing my mom crying tears of joy and listening to my teammates freak out gave me a huge amount of motivation. This really spurred me on and led me to putting all my effort into becoming successful in swimming.
SLM: What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?
JA: Inside of school and in those short 15 minute breaks throughout the day I really enjoy writing and journaling. I also enjoy reading books. I’d read anything by Robert Greene. In my longer breaks I play a lot of games with my friends and my teammates. Even if we’re doing homework, we are on the phone just to make homework more enjoyable.
SLM: What were your expectations going into the season?
JA: At the start of this high school season, my teammates and I really wanted to carry on the tradition of excellence that Wakeland Swim and Dive is known for. I wanted to do my part to help the team get to State and then to place well as a team. Personally, my goals for the short-course season in both Club and High school have been all about pure self improvement. High school is now over, and my short course Club season ends on March 5th. I’m excited to see the results of daily hard work and then jump right into the Long Course season.
SLM: Wakeland has a rich swimming tradition. What does it mean to be part of the program?
JA: It’s more than just a swim team, it is a solid friend group. Even when we aren’t all swimming together, we still get together whenever we can. We already have multiple plans to get together even now that the season is over. We eat lunch together at school and share everything with each other. Most of us are in touch with the swimmers who have graduated and are now in college. As we always say, “We’re Wakeland Til We Die!”
SLM: You have two years left at Wakeland. What are your high school goals during that time and what are your goals in the future?
JA: I’ve been really fortunate to have incredible mentors my freshman and sophomore year on the Wakeland Swim Team. As I go into the next two years, I want to help to grow the team culture we have and find ways to make it better. I want to be a mentor to my younger teammates and ensure that I leave the team better than I found it. My younger sister will be a freshman my senior year, and I want the culture, the team, and the Wakeland tradition to be as strong as possible for her.
In the future, after graduating in 2025, I would love to continue my swim career in the collegiate setting while studying engineering. Where? We shall see!
