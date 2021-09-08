Frisco has been a playoff team in eight of the last 10 years and it is off to a good start in its mission to return to the postseason.
The Raccoons improved to 2-0 on the season on Friday, opening a 15-0 first-quarter lead and then holding off crosstown rival Reedy for a 43-30 victory.
The catalyst in Friday’s win was Miyazono, who did a little bit of everything.
Miyazono turned in a “play of the year candidate” in the first quarter when he kept the ball on the quarterback keeper and broke free for a 98-yard touchdown run.
It was a sign of things to come, as he finished the night with 14 carries for 262 yards and four scores.
Frisco is not known as a team that throws the ball a lot, but Miyazono was effective through the air when called upon, completing 4-of-6 passes for 108 yards.
If that wasn’t enough, Miyazono is also a key member of the Raccoon defense from his safety position, where he recorded nine tackles with one pass breakup.
Miyazono was named Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 30% of the reader vote. Also up for consideration were Damien Martinez (Lewisville football), Alex Orji (Sachse football), Brendan Sorsby (Lake Dallas football) and Dermot White (Plano West football).
Did you know?
SLM: Brandon, great game last week. When you are playing on both sides of the ball, that does not leave a lot of time to rest. How do you maintain your focus during the course of the game?
BM: Playing both ways helps me calm down and focus on just the game instead of all the extra stuff that happens before or after plays.
SLM: Who is the biggest influence on your growth as a football player?
BM: Definitely the coaches and my dad. They all just push me and motivate and challenge me to do better.
SLM: What is your favorite memory on the football field?
BM: Last year against South Oak Cliff when Mason Stallons hit the game-winner (22-yarder in final seconds in a 19-17 playoff win).
SLM: If you weren't playing football, what is another sport you feel you would be able to excel in?
BM: I feel like I would excel in basketball because I have played it the most besides football.
SLM: What kind of hobbies do you have off the field?
BM: Just hanging out with the team either going to the school’s other sports games or just having team dinners and hangouts.
SLM: What kind of individual goals and team goals have you set for the 2021 season?
BM: As team goal, I believe we have a chance to go far in playoffs and play in December. As an individual I want to win district MVP as the utility player and work towards playing Division 1 football.
To vote on Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week, check back Sunday evening at starlocalmedia.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.