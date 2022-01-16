The battle for the 7-5A Division II championship was one of the most exciting in the area, with three teams battling down to the final week of the regular season.
As it turns out, that was not enough time, as Liberty, Frisco and Lovejoy each finished with 7-1 records, leaving the trio as co-champions.
The Redhawks and Raccoons were each well-recognized on the all-district team, with Memorial and Lebanon Trail also earning their share of honors.
It was a historic season for Liberty, whose share of the district championship was just the second in program history and the first since 2010.
The Redhawks landed 10 spots on the all-district team, including the top honor as junior quarterback Keldric Luster was voted as the most valuable player.
Luster put together one of the top seasons of any quarterback in Texas. He completed 245-of-356 passes, a completion rate of 68.9 percent, for 3,435 yards and 30 touchdowns with only four interceptions.
Luster was equally dangerous on the ground where he carried the ball 182 times for 1,579 yards, an average of 8.7 yards per attempt, with 23 touchdowns and eight 100-yard games.
That was one of two superlative awards, as Matt Swinnea and the assistants were named coaching staff of the year, leading Liberty to a 10-2 record and a trip to the area finals.
Joining Luster on the first-team offense was senior wide receiver Lawson Towne, who led the team with 86 catches for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Redhawks also landed a pair of players on the first-team defense with senior defensive end Chika Ugoh and senior outside linebacker SamWenaas.
Ugoh recorded 52 tackles, with eight for loss, with six sacks, seven quarterback hurries and seven pass breakups. Wenaas made 57 stops, with two for loss, one sack, five quarterback pressures, an interception, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Wenaas earned a second all-district nod as the second-team H-back, as he had nine catches for 167 yards and a pair of scores.
Also on the second-team offense are senior wide receiver Jack Bryan, who had 55 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 95 carries or 505 yards and six scores on the ground.
Helping to pave the way for the Liberty offense was senior center Slater Eggen.
The Redhawks had three more players name to the second-team defense.
Senior inside linebacker Daniel Ajayi was one of the district’s leading tacklers, tallying 101 tackles, with five for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Junior safety Will Jackson had 76 tackles, one interception, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery and senior cornerback Chris Johnson had 58 tackles, with two for loss, three interceptions, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Frisco made its fourth consecutive playoff appearance and captured its second district title during that span.
The Raccoons were recognized with 16 selections, including one major award with junior Brandon Miyazono, who was selected as the all-purpose most valuable player.
Miyazono filled a variety of roles for Frisco on both sides of the ball. He had 87 carries for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing, caught nine passes for 123 yards and two scores, and even spent some time at quarterback, completing 12-of-25 passes for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
If that were not enough, he also was a key member of the linebacker corps, where he tallied 73 tackles, with seven for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.
Frisco landed five players on the first-team offense.
Senior running back Bradford Martin ranked among the district leaders with 107 carries for 908 yards and six touchdowns, with five catches for 56 yards and a score.
Sophomore tight end Joshua Johnson had four grabs for 56 yards and was also effecting in the blocking game.
Senior fullback A.J. Yasilli had 42 carries for 410 yards and three touchdowns and added a pair of scoring grabs.
Senior offensive guard Cole Hutson is ranked as the No. 10 player in the country at his position. The Texas-signee had a 92 percent blocking grade with 138 pancakes and he allowed only one sack in 12 games as he was a unanimous first-team honoree for the third straight season.
Senior kicker Gavin Marshall also made the first team.
Yasilli added a second first-team nod on the other side of the ball where he was recognized for his efforts as an inside linebacker. Yasilli finished the season with 73 tackles, with four for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and an interception.
Senior outside linebacker Tate Horton earned a spot with 45 tackles, with 10 for loss, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Senior safety Drew Johnson was another unanimous pick, as the Northwestern commitment had 82 tackles, including 51 solos, with five for loss, 10 pass breakups, an interception and a blocked kick.
Senior safety Aaron Jamison-Johnson joined his secondary mate on the first team with 60 tackles and 10 pass breakups.
The second team featured three more Frisco players on both sides of the ball.
The Raccoons landed a trio of linemen on the offensive side with senior guard Chase King and senior tackles Stephen Walkiewicz and Lawson Ware.
The second-team defense also featured a trio of linemen. Senior end Graham Hawks had 30 tackles, with seven for loss, six sacks, eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
Junior end Malaki Turner recorded 40 tackles, with six for loss, three sacks, three pressures and a forced fumble and senior tackle Kinadee’ Sims had 26 tackles, with two for loss, two sacks and five quarterback hurries.
Memorial had eight representatives named to the team, four on each side of the ball.
Senior wide receiver Zion Steptoe was a first-team honoree on offense, where he had 31 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns.
The first-team defense featured a trio of Warriors.
Senior Braden Uhlmann had 22 tackles, with one for loss, two sacks and four quarterback hurries.
Senior cornerback Amin White ranked among the area leaders with eight interceptions, one of which he took back for a score, with 38 tackles, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
His secondary mate, senior cornerback R.J. DeMadet, registered 41 tackles, an interception, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Junior wide receiver Ferron Cotton had 35 catches for 715 yards and nine touchdowns to earn a spot on the second team, where he was joined by senior offensive tackle Kameron Sands and junior kicker Ian Villarreal.
Rounding out the Memorial selections was senior inside linebacker Max Honsaker, who made the second team after recording 89 tackles, with nine for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.
Lebanon Trail senior offensive tackle Austin Kawecki was named to the first team. The three-year starter and Oklahoma State-signee recorded 81 knockdowns and 50 pancakes while allowing only one sack in 117 chances.
Senior punter Conner Belew was a first-team defense pick, as he averaged 37.1 yards on 27 punts, landing eight inside the 20-yard line with a long of 64.
The Trail Blazers also landed two players on the second-team defense with junior lineman Carson Cox, who had 37 tackles, with 3.5 for loss, 12 quarterback hurries and two pass breakups, and senior outside linebacker Mark Lang, who registered 63 tackles, with eight for loss, four sacks and five pressures.
7-5A Division II Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Keldric Luster Jr. QB Liberty
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Jadarian Price Sr. RB Denison
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Dillon Magee Sr. LB Lovejoy
All-Purpose Most Valuable Player
Brandon Miyazono Jr. QB/OLB Frisco
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Parker Livingstone So. WR Lovejoy
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Payton Pierce So. QB/MLB Lovejoy
Special Teams Most Valuable Player
Preston Gregg Sr. K/P Lake Dallas
Coaching Staff of the Year
Liberty
First Team Offense
Brenner Cox Sr. QB Prosper Rock Hill
Bradford Martin Sr. RB Frisco
Donovan Shannon Sr. RB Prosper Rock Hill
Jaren Hendricks Sr. TE Denison
Joshua Johnson So. TE Frisco
A.J. Yasilli Sr. FB Frisco
Matt Wagner Jr. H-Back Prosper Rock Hill
Lawson Towne Sr. WR Liberty
Jaxson Lavender Jr. WR Lovejoy
Kyle Parker Jr. WR Lovejoy
Zion Steptoe Sr. WR Memorial
Grehson Coates-Garcia Sr. C Prosper Rock Hill
Cole Hutson Sr. OG Frisco
Marco Ybanez Sr. OG Lovejoy
Jacob Speer Jr. OG Princeton
Dameon Smallwood Sr. OT Denison
Austin Kawecki Sr. OT Lebanon Trail
Noah Gardner Jr. OT Lovejoy
Gavin Marshall Sr. K Frisco
First Team Defense
Jakalen Fields Sr. DE Denison
Chika Ugoh Sr. DE Liberty
West Wilson Jr. DE Lovejoy
Brian Kotecki Sr. DL Lovejoy
Braden Uhlmann Sr. DL Memorial
Casy Adjei Jr. DL Prosper Rock Hill
William Wallis Sr. ILB Denison
A.J. Yasilli Sr. ILB Frisco
Phillip Joest Sr. ILB Lovejoy
Tate Horton Sr. OLB Frisco
Godwin Ugochukwu Sr. OLB Lake Dallas
Sam Wenaas Sr. OLB Liberty
Bennett Slaughter Jr. OLB Lovejoy
Drew Johnson Sr. S Frisco
Aaron Jamison-Johnson Sr. S Frisco
Trent Rucker Sr. S Lovejoy
Joseph McGinnis Sr. S Prosper Rock Hill
Jayden Lawton Sr. CB Lovejoy
Amin White Sr. CB Memorial
R.J. DeMadet Sr. CB Memorial
Conner Belew Sr. P Lebanon Trail
Second Team Offense
Brendan Soresby Sr. QB Lake Dallas
Alexander Franklin So. QB Lovejoy
Noah Naidoo Sr. RB Lovejoy
Junior Ombati Sr. RB Princeton
Jack Aleman So. RB Denison
Matthew Mainord So. FB Lovejoy
Will Branum Sr. TE Lovejoy
Lane Droupy Sr. H-Back Lovejoy
Sam Wenaas Sr. H-Back Liberty
Gavin Champ Sr. WR Princeton
Luke Knight Sr. WR Prosper Rock Hill
Ferron Cotton Jr. WR Memorial
Niki Gray Jr. WR Lake Dallas
Jack Bryan Sr. WR Liberty
Ryan Threat Sr. WR Prosper Rock Hill
Slater Eggen Sr. C Liberty
Sam Reynolds So. C Lovejoy
Will Gillespie Sr. OG Denison
Matt Sermania Sr. OG Prosper Rock Hill
Chase King Sr. OG Frisco
Stephen Walkiewicz Sr. OT Frisco
Hudson Balette Jr. OT Lovejoy
Brayden Reynolds Sr. OT Prosper Rock Hill
Gage Taylor Sr. OT Lebanon Trail
Lawson Ware Sr. OT Frisco
Kameran Sands Sr. OT Memorial
Ian Villarreal Jr. K Memorial
Second Team Defense
Zach Bahner Jr. DE Lovejoy
Graham Hawks Sr. DE Frisco
Malaki Turner Jr. DE Frisco
Kinadee’ Sims Sr. DL Frisco
Carson Cox Jr. DL Lebanon Trail
Xzavier Washington Sr. DL Denison
Daniel Ajayi Sr. ILB Liberty
Max Honsaker Sr. ILB Memorial
Jarrett Hutson Sr. ILB Prosper Rock Hill
Jakobi Dehorney So. ILB Denison
Keeten Levin Sr. ILB Lovejoy
Mark Lang Sr. OLB Lebanon Trail
Chase Bogle So. OLB Lovejoy
Gage Humbarger Sr. OLB Prosper Rock Hill
Billy Sanchez Jr. OLB Princeton
Adam Eschler Sr. S Lovejoy
Kenyan Kelly So. S Denison
Will Jackson Jr. S Liberty
Jalik Lewis Sr. CB Denison
De’Teaurean Johnson Sr. CB Denison
Chris Johnson Sr. CB Liberty
Roderick Mapps Jr. CB Lovejoy
Harley Fuller Sr. P Lake Dallas
Garrett Silvestri Jr. P Prosper Rock Hill
