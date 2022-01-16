The battle for the 7-5A Division II championship was one of the most exciting in the area, with three teams battling down to the final week of the regular season.

As it turns out, that was not enough time, as Liberty, Frisco and Lovejoy each finished with 7-1 records, leaving the trio as co-champions.

The Redhawks and Raccoons were each well-recognized on the all-district team, with Memorial and Lebanon Trail also earning their share of honors.

It was a historic season for Liberty, whose share of the district championship was just the second in program history and the first since 2010.

The Redhawks landed 10 spots on the all-district team, including the top honor as junior quarterback Keldric Luster was voted as the most valuable player.

Luster put together one of the top seasons of any quarterback in Texas. He completed 245-of-356 passes, a completion rate of 68.9 percent, for 3,435 yards and 30 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Luster was equally dangerous on the ground where he carried the ball 182 times for 1,579 yards, an average of 8.7 yards per attempt, with 23 touchdowns and eight 100-yard games.

That was one of two superlative awards, as Matt Swinnea and the assistants were named coaching staff of the year, leading Liberty to a 10-2 record and a trip to the area finals.

Joining Luster on the first-team offense was senior wide receiver Lawson Towne, who led the team with 86 catches for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Redhawks also landed a pair of players on the first-team defense with senior defensive end Chika Ugoh and senior outside linebacker SamWenaas.

Ugoh recorded 52 tackles, with eight for loss, with six sacks, seven quarterback hurries and seven pass breakups. Wenaas made 57 stops, with two for loss, one sack, five quarterback pressures, an interception, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Wenaas earned a second all-district nod as the second-team H-back, as he had nine catches for 167 yards and a pair of scores.

Also on the second-team offense are senior wide receiver Jack Bryan, who had 55 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 95 carries or 505 yards and six scores on the ground.

Helping to pave the way for the Liberty offense was senior center Slater Eggen.

The Redhawks had three more players name to the second-team defense.

Senior inside linebacker Daniel Ajayi was one of the district’s leading tacklers, tallying 101 tackles, with five for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Junior safety Will Jackson had 76 tackles, one interception, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery and senior cornerback Chris Johnson had 58 tackles, with two for loss, three interceptions, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Frisco made its fourth consecutive playoff appearance and captured its second district title during that span.

The Raccoons were recognized with 16 selections, including one major award with junior Brandon Miyazono, who was selected as the all-purpose most valuable player.

Miyazono filled a variety of roles for Frisco on both sides of the ball. He had 87 carries for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing, caught nine passes for 123 yards and two scores, and even spent some time at quarterback, completing 12-of-25 passes for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

If that were not enough, he also was a key member of the linebacker corps, where he tallied 73 tackles, with seven for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Frisco landed five players on the first-team offense.

Senior running back Bradford Martin ranked among the district leaders with 107 carries for 908 yards and six touchdowns, with five catches for 56 yards and a score.

Sophomore tight end Joshua Johnson had four grabs for 56 yards and was also effecting in the blocking game.

Senior fullback A.J. Yasilli had 42 carries for 410 yards and three touchdowns and added a pair of scoring grabs.

Senior offensive guard Cole Hutson is ranked as the No. 10 player in the country at his position. The Texas-signee had a 92 percent blocking grade with 138 pancakes and he allowed only one sack in 12 games as he was a unanimous first-team honoree for the third straight season.

Senior kicker Gavin Marshall also made the first team.

Yasilli added a second first-team nod on the other side of the ball where he was recognized for his efforts as an inside linebacker. Yasilli finished the season with 73 tackles, with four for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and an interception.

Senior outside linebacker Tate Horton earned a spot with 45 tackles, with 10 for loss, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Senior safety Drew Johnson was another unanimous pick, as the Northwestern commitment had 82 tackles, including 51 solos, with five for loss, 10 pass breakups, an interception and a blocked kick.

Senior safety Aaron Jamison-Johnson joined his secondary mate on the first team with 60 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

The second team featured three more Frisco players on both sides of the ball.

The Raccoons landed a trio of linemen on the offensive side with senior guard Chase King and senior tackles Stephen Walkiewicz and Lawson Ware.

The second-team defense also featured a trio of linemen. Senior end Graham Hawks had 30 tackles, with seven for loss, six sacks, eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Junior end Malaki Turner recorded 40 tackles, with six for loss, three sacks, three pressures and a forced fumble and senior tackle Kinadee’ Sims had 26 tackles, with two for loss, two sacks and five quarterback hurries.

Memorial had eight representatives named to the team, four on each side of the ball.

Senior wide receiver Zion Steptoe was a first-team honoree on offense, where he had 31 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns.

The first-team defense featured a trio of Warriors.

Senior Braden Uhlmann had 22 tackles, with one for loss, two sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Senior cornerback Amin White ranked among the area leaders with eight interceptions, one of which he took back for a score, with 38 tackles, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

His secondary mate, senior cornerback R.J. DeMadet, registered 41 tackles, an interception, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Junior wide receiver Ferron Cotton had 35 catches for 715 yards and nine touchdowns to earn a spot on the second team, where he was joined by senior offensive tackle Kameron Sands and junior kicker Ian Villarreal.

Rounding out the Memorial selections was senior inside linebacker Max Honsaker, who made the second team after recording 89 tackles, with nine for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Lebanon Trail senior offensive tackle Austin Kawecki was named to the first team. The three-year starter and Oklahoma State-signee recorded 81 knockdowns and 50 pancakes while allowing only one sack in 117 chances.

Senior punter Conner Belew was a first-team defense pick, as he averaged 37.1 yards on 27 punts, landing eight inside the 20-yard line with a long of 64.

The Trail Blazers also landed two players on the second-team defense with junior lineman Carson Cox, who had 37 tackles, with 3.5 for loss, 12 quarterback hurries and two pass breakups, and senior outside linebacker Mark Lang, who registered 63 tackles, with eight for loss, four sacks and five pressures.

7-5A Division II Football All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Keldric Luster      Jr.      QB    Liberty

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Jadarian Price       Sr.     RB    Denison

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Dillon Magee        Sr.     LB              Lovejoy

All-Purpose Most Valuable Player

Brandon Miyazono        Jr.      QB/OLB     Frisco

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Parker Livingstone         So.    WR   Lovejoy

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Payton Pierce       So.    QB/MLB              Lovejoy

Special Teams Most Valuable Player

Preston Gregg      Sr.     K/P    Lake Dallas

Coaching Staff of the Year

Liberty

First Team Offense

Brenner Cox         Sr.     QB    Prosper Rock Hill

Bradford Martin   Sr.     RB    Frisco

Donovan Shannon         Sr.     RB    Prosper Rock Hill

Jaren Hendricks   Sr.     TE     Denison

Joshua Johnson    So.    TE     Frisco

A.J. Yasilli  Sr.     FB     Frisco

Matt Wagner        Jr.      H-Back       Prosper Rock Hill

Lawson Towne     Sr.     WR   Liberty

Jaxson Lavender  Jr.      WR   Lovejoy

Kyle Parker Jr.      WR   Lovejoy

Zion Steptoe         Sr.     WR   Memorial

Grehson Coates-Garcia  Sr.     C       Prosper Rock Hill

Cole Hutson         Sr.     OG    Frisco

Marco Ybanez      Sr.     OG    Lovejoy

Jacob Speer          Jr.      OG    Princeton

Dameon Smallwood      Sr.     OT    Denison

Austin Kawecki    Sr.     OT    Lebanon Trail

Noah Gardner      Jr.      OT    Lovejoy

Gavin Marshall    Sr.     K       Frisco

First Team Defense

Jakalen Fields       Sr.     DE    Denison

Chika Ugoh          Sr.     DE    Liberty

West Wilson         Jr.      DE    Lovejoy

Brian Kotecki       Sr.     DL     Lovejoy

Braden Uhlmann  Sr.     DL     Memorial

Casy Adjei  Jr.      DL     Prosper Rock Hill

William Wallis     Sr.     ILB    Denison

A.J. Yasilli  Sr.     ILB    Frisco

Phillip Joest         Sr.     ILB    Lovejoy

Tate Horton         Sr.     OLB  Frisco

Godwin Ugochukwu      Sr.     OLB  Lake Dallas

Sam Wenaas        Sr.     OLB  Liberty

Bennett Slaughter Jr.      OLB  Lovejoy

Drew Johnson      Sr.     S       Frisco

Aaron Jamison-Johnson          Sr.     S       Frisco

Trent Rucker        Sr.     S       Lovejoy

Joseph McGinnis Sr.     S       Prosper Rock Hill

Jayden Lawton     Sr.     CB    Lovejoy

Amin White          Sr.     CB    Memorial

R.J. DeMadet       Sr.     CB    Memorial

Conner Belew       Sr.     P       Lebanon Trail

Second Team Offense

Brendan Soresby  Sr.     QB    Lake Dallas

Alexander Franklin        So.    QB    Lovejoy

Noah Naidoo        Sr.     RB    Lovejoy

Junior Ombati      Sr.     RB    Princeton

Jack Aleman         So.    RB    Denison

Matthew Mainord          So.    FB     Lovejoy

Will Branum        Sr.     TE     Lovejoy

Lane Droupy        Sr.     H-Back       Lovejoy

Sam Wenaas        Sr.     H-Back       Liberty

Gavin Champ       Sr.     WR   Princeton   

Luke Knight         Sr.     WR   Prosper Rock Hill

Ferron Cotton      Jr.      WR   Memorial

Niki Gray   Jr.      WR   Lake Dallas

Jack Bryan Sr.     WR   Liberty

Ryan Threat         Sr.     WR   Prosper Rock Hill

Slater Eggen         Sr.     C       Liberty

Sam Reynolds      So.    C       Lovejoy

Will Gillespie       Sr.     OG    Denison

Matt Sermania     Sr.     OG    Prosper Rock Hill

Chase King Sr.     OG    Frisco

Stephen Walkiewicz       Sr.     OT    Frisco

Hudson Balette    Jr.      OT    Lovejoy

Brayden Reynolds         Sr.     OT    Prosper Rock Hill

Gage Taylor         Sr.     OT    Lebanon Trail

Lawson Ware       Sr.     OT    Frisco

Kameran Sands    Sr.     OT    Memorial

Ian Villarreal        Jr.      K       Memorial

Second Team Defense

Zach Bahner         Jr.      DE    Lovejoy

Graham Hawks    Sr.     DE    Frisco

Malaki Turner      Jr.      DE    Frisco

Kinadee’ Sims      Sr.     DL     Frisco

Carson Cox          Jr.      DL     Lebanon Trail

Xzavier Washington      Sr.     DL     Denison

Daniel Ajayi         Sr.     ILB    Liberty

Max Honsaker     Sr.     ILB    Memorial

Jarrett Hutson      Sr.     ILB    Prosper Rock Hill

Jakobi Dehorney  So.    ILB    Denison

Keeten Levin        Sr.     ILB    Lovejoy

Mark Lang  Sr.     OLB  Lebanon Trail

Chase Bogle         So.    OLB  Lovejoy

Gage Humbarger  Sr.     OLB  Prosper Rock Hill

Billy Sanchez       Jr.      OLB  Princeton

Adam Eschler       Sr.     S       Lovejoy

Kenyan Kelly       So.    S       Denison

Will Jackson         Jr.      S       Liberty

Jalik Lewis  Sr.     CB    Denison

De’Teaurean Johnson    Sr.     CB    Denison

Chris Johnson      Sr.     CB    Liberty

Roderick Mapps  Jr.      CB    Lovejoy

Harley Fuller        Sr.     P       Lake Dallas

Garrett Silvestri   Jr.      P       Prosper Rock Hill

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments