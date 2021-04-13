The Frisco Wakeland soccer programs are no strangers to success.
Both the boys and girls teams have recent state championships under their belts and have been perennial contenders.
But the cancellation of last year’s playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the rise of other area programs—even within their own district—left the Wolverines flying under the radar a bit this season.
That is no longer the case.
Wakeland once again proved why it might be the best all-around high school soccer program in the state as both the boys and girls punched their ticket to the state championship round with victories on Tuesday.
The Wolverine boys had an early matinee against El Paso Del Valle and took care of business with a 4-2 victory in the Class 5A state semifinals at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium.
Wakeland struck first when Ryan Greener scored off a feed from Brennan Bezdek to take a 1-0 lead. A short time later, Bezdek sent a corner kick into the box that Riley Garza headed into the net to make it 2-0.
Del Valle never stopped trying to counter and was able to make it 2-1, but the Wolverines always had an answer.
Bezdek scored off an assist from Greener to push the lead back to 3-1. After Del Valle again pulled to within one score, Wakeland put it away, as Garrett Purcell scored with the assist from Braden Shuey to extend the lead back to 4-2 and that is the way it would stand until the end.
The Wolverines had captured the Region 2 championship on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Longview in Sulphur Springs.
It was a tight affair against the Lobos, who were making their first regional championship appearance and the match was pushed back due to weather complications.
But Wakeland was able to rise to the occasion once again, as Greener scored the match’s lone goal off an assist from William Heidman and the defense made sure it would stand up until the end.
The Wolverines (23-1-1) will be making their fifth consecutive appearance in the state championship match, and will be looking for their fourth state title, and first since 2018 when they take on Humble Kingwood Park (25-2-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
One day earlier, the Wakeland girls will be trying to win their first state crown in three years after they advanced to the title game with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Grapevine on Tuesday in the state semifinal match in Denton.
The Wolverines spotted Grapevine a 2-0 lead before taking control when it mattered most.
McKenna Jenkins got Wakeland on the board with a goal and then she tallied her second goal to tie it up off an assist from Kayden Amador.
It would not remained deadlocked at 2-2 for long, as Jenkins set up Ally Perry for the go-ahead score in the 53rd minute to take a 3-2 advantage and that is the way it would stay until the end.
The Wolverines had earned their spot in the match with a hard-fought 2-1 win over previously undefeated Highland Park in the Region 2 championship game on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Jenkins was once again at the forefront of the offense, as her goal gave Wakeland a 1-0 lead.
The Scots were able to draw even and send the match into overtime, but the Wolverines once again delivered in extra time, and again it was Jenkins, who netted the game-winner to send them on to the next round.
Wakeland (19-2-3) will look to complete its journey and win its third state championship when it takes on Dripping Springs (25-1-1) at 2 p.m. Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
