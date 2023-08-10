In one of the final loose ends to tie up on the 2022-2023 athletics season, the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association all-state baseball teams were recently announced.
The team, voted on by members from all over the state, recognizes the best of the best and several local players made the cut.
Reedy senior Ryan Alexander was named to the 5A first team at third base after hitting .356 with two doubles, three triples one home run, 15 stolen bases 11 runs scored and 11 runs batted in during district play.
Lions teammate Ethan Downum was selected to the second team as an outfielder after hitting .373 with 11 stolen bases and 14 runs scored.
There was a pair of local players chosen to the third team. Wakeland senior pitcher Carson Priebe, the 9-5A pitcher of the year, posted a 5-1 record in district play, with a 1.40 earned run average, 55 strikeouts in 35 innings and he held opponents to a .107 batting average.
Lone Star senior Bennett Fryman was tabbed a third-team honoree at outfield, but the 9-5A most valuable player could have just as easily been recognized on the mound.
Fryman was one of the top hitters in the area, posting a .388 batting average with nine doubles, six triples, seven home runs, 28 runs scored and 33 runs batted in. He was just as dominant with his arm, where he went 5-0 during district play with a 0.88 earned run average. Overall, he posted a 1.51 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 55.2 innings of work.
There were five more players named to the TSWA honorable mention list.
Reedy pitcher Jack Jorgenson went 3-1 during district play with a 1.09 earned run average and 33 strikeouts in 25.2 innings of work.
Lebanon Trail catcher Dylan Steele, who was also voted as the 10-5A most valuable player, hit .426 with 12 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 29 RBIs and had a .970 fielding percentage.
Independence shortstop Wyatt Sanford posted a .382 batting average with a home run, five triples, five doubles and a team-high 36 stolen bases.
He was joined at shortstop by Chase Womack, who hit .375 with three home runs, eight doubles, 28 runs scored and 17 RBIs. Womack was also a key arm for the Rangers, earning four saves posting a 1.59 earned run average and striking out 30 in 26.1 frames.
Rounding out the honorees at third base was Wakeland third baseman Owen Cassano, who hit .326 with five doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs in district play.
