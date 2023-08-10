FRISCO WAKELAND BASEBALL CARSON PRIEBE

Wakeland pitcher Carson Priebe was one of nine local athletes selected to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state team.

 Photo Courtesy of Shayne Studdard

In one of the final loose ends to tie up on the 2022-2023 athletics season, the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association all-state baseball teams were recently announced.

The team, voted on by members from all over the state, recognizes the best of the best and several local players made the cut.


