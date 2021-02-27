The 2020-2021 football season is drifting further into the rearview mirror, but there are still honors to be handed out and several local players were recently named to the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team.
Frisco ISD was well-represented with several players recognized, including one first-team selection in Frisco senior defensive back Chase Lowery.
The 7-5A Division II All-Purpose Most Valuable Player, Lowery was a huge playmaker on defense from is corner back position, recording six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, with 36 tackles, here pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Lowery also made a big impact on the other side of the ball, where he had 23 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns and added 16 carries for 120 yards and a pair of scores.
FISD had two players chosen to the second team in Frisco junior offensive lineman Cole Hutson and Lone Star senior kicker Josh Click.
Hutson, who already has offers from a plethora of top Division I programs, was a unanimous all-district pick after putting together one of the state’s most dominant seasons for an offensive lineman, where he recorded 117 pancake blocks.
Click, the 5-5A Division I special teams player of the year, was one of the most reliable kickers in the state, converting 55 extra points and connecting on 11-of-13 field goals, with a long of 50 yards.
There was a trio of third-team selections in Lone Star junior offensive lineman Kyle Lofye, Frisco senior center Greer Rush and Independence senior tight end Elijah Arroyo.
Lofye was one of the best in the state, grading out at 91 percent with 61 knockdowns and 42 pancakes, while Rush had 62 pancake blocks.
Arroyo a unanimous all-district selection, had 31 catches for 690 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Two more FISD players who were honorable mention selections with Lone Star senior linebackers Alessio Russolillo and Blake Gotcher.
Russolillo was a unanimous all-district first-team pick, as he registered 122.5 tackles, including 81 solos, with eight tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 12 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.
Russolillo’s partner in the middle, Gotcher tallied 105 tackles, 12 for loss, 9.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and four interceptions.
