The best at their sport convened this past weekend at the State Wrestling Championships, which took place on Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
The event featured wrestlers from all over Texas, with one of the largest contingents arriving to represent Frisco ISD.
In all, 29 boys and girls from FISD competed at the meet, with eight making the medal stand, including a pair of gold medalists in Centennial senior Tyten Volk and Heritage senior Alex Zavala.
Volk put the finishing touches on a dominating season by rolling to the championship in the Boys 152-pound division.
Volk won his first three matches by pinfall—all in under two minutes—to reach the final. There, he posted a 5-0 shutout of Andres Suarez of Amarillo Tascosa to finish the season with a 38-1 record.
Zavala put together an equally impressive campaign en route to the Boys 195-pound title.
Zavala also won his first three matches via pinfall to advance to the finals. There, he got a challenge from Pflugerville’s Jacob Hansen, but he was able to pull out a 3-2 victory to complete a 48-1 season.
FISD also featured five silver medalists and one bronze medalist.
Wakeland’s Zach Miller (52-3) was the runner-up in the Boys 106-pound division. Miller opened with a pair of pinfall victories and then posted a 7-0 win in the semifinal before falling to Ethan Sims of Amarillo Tascosa in the finale.
Centennial’s Jasin Sejdini (34-5) earned silver in the Boys 160-pound group. Sejdini out-pointed his first three opponents, including a 2-0 decision in the semifinals, before dropping a narrow 3-1 battle against Joshua Thomas of Conroe Caney Creek.
Heritage’s Cortilius Vann (50-7) placed second in the Boys 170-pound division. After starting with a pinfall victory, Vann pulled out a pair of close victories (8-7, 14-11) to reach the finals, where Leander Glenn’s Bryce Mclaren was able to pull out a 3-0 win.
Liberty’s De’Leon Freeman (44-6) claimed the silver medal in the Boys 220-pound group. Freeman put together back-to-back pinfall victories and then pulled out a 10-6 decision in the semifinals. The final was a close one, with Lovejoy’s Payton Pierce able to claim a 8-5 win.
On the girls side, Frisco’s Belen Rios (40-1) brought home a silver medal in the 128-pound division. Rios posted a 16-0 shutout in the first round, a pinfall victory in the second and a 15-8 win in the semifinals. That set up a battle of undefeated wrestlers, with Richmond Foster’s Madison Canales able to complete her unbeaten run to the gold medal.
Also making the medal stand was Reedy’s Hadley Snyder (33-4), who earned bronze in the Girls 138-pound group. She opened with a one-minute pinfall win and followed that up with a 11-2 victory.
Snyder was knocked off in the semifinals by eventual state champion Serenity Delagarza of McAllen Memorial, but rebounded by winning her final two matches, capped by a 6-1 win against Georgetown’s Sierra Snodgrass in the third-place contest.
The other FISD boys competitors at the state meet were Lone Star’s Janick Schwab (33-8) and Reedy’s Max Villasana (40-7) at 126 pounds, Frisco’s Christian Mizzell (32-6) and Reedy’s Omar Dibou (33-11) at 132 pounds, Lebanon Trail’s Jake Qin (55-8) and Independence’s Axel Tipton at 160 pounds, Lone Star’s Kayden Knight (36-8) at 170 pounds and Wakeland’s Kyle Templeton (40-9) at 220 pounds.
The FISD girls wresters at the state meet also included Wakeland’s Natala Hattar (26-16) and Lebanon Trail’s Janaya Baeza (32-4) at 95 pounds, Liberty’s Sarah Ramos (14-16) at 102 pounds, Liberty’s Mercede Alvarez (27-6) at 110 pounds, Independence’s Diana Carreon (43-15) at 119 pounds, Independence’s Tessa Wood (32-10) at 128 pounds, Frisco’s Destiny Sims (39-9) and Independence’s Sabrina Lefavour (48-15) at 138 pounds, Lebanon Trail’s Eva Hampton (24-4) at 148 pounds, Independence’s Cairee Jones (37-14) at 165 pounds, Centennial’s Hope Elliott (20-8) and Frisco’s Nevaeh Berry (25-22) at 185 pounds and Independence’s Caelyn Gaddy at 215 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.