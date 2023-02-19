Frisco ISD is no stranger to podium finishes at the Class 5A state swimming and diving championships, and Saturday was no different.
Competing at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center at the University of Texas at Austin, the Frisco Wakeland boys, Frisco Reedy girls and Frisco Panther Creek girls all finished second overall in the team standings.
It marked the fifth consecutive state meet where the Wolverines have posted a top-two team finish, winning the 5A championship in 2021 and 2022. The Lady Panthers captured silver in their inaugural season as a varsity program.
Meanwhile, McKinney North junior Camille Murray defended her state title in the 100-yard backstroke in record-setting fashion by swimming a 5A-best 53.13. Murray broke her own classification record in the event, which she set last season as a sophomore with a 53.82.
Additional top-10 team finishes around the area were turned in by the Frisco Heritage boys (seventh) and Allen girls (ninth).
Below is a listing of all the student-athletes in Star Local Media markets who placed in the top eight at the state championships.
CLASS 6A
GIRLS
200 IM: 8. Ariel Wang, McKinney Boyd, 2:02.79
1-Meter Diving: 6. Isabella Perreira, Plano East, 408.70
500 Freestyle: 4. Katelyn Jost, Coppell, 4:56.74
200 Freestyle Relay: 6. Allen (Katelynn Zhou, Sophia Ware, Olivia Chen, Isabelle Thibodeau), 1:36.58; 7. Flower Mound (Manasvi Pindi, Tatyana Panchishna, Laney Weiland, Ola Wozniak), 1:37.00
100 Backstroke: 2. Halina Panczyszyn, Flower Mound, 55.53
400 Freestyle Relay: 5. Allen (Katelynn Zhou, Sophia Ware, Olivia Chen, Karoline Reeves), 3:28.57
BOYS
50 Freestyle: 5. Jacob Wimberly, Prosper, 20.35
100 Butterfly: 2. Jacob Wimberly, Prosper, 47.04
100 Freestyle: 8. Luke Garrett, Flower Mound, 46.13
100 Breaststroke: 5. Luka Bezanilla, Prosper Rock Hill, 55.76
1-Meter Diving: 1. Luke Sitz, Prosper Rock Hill, 599.75; 8. Talan Blackmon, Plano, 482.45
400 Freestyle Relay: 6. Prosper (Jacob Wimberly, Brayden Jones, Michael Morrow, Grayden Barker), 3:04.98
CLASS 5A
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: 4. Frisco Reedy (Isahbel Krasht, Sophia Hirner, Lily Powell, Riya Gowda), 1:49.28; 7. Frisco Wakeland (Graycen Hubbard, Eleni Simatacolos, Logan Morris, Natalie Liu), 1:51.13
200 Freestyle: 4. Maria Oushalkas, Frisco Liberty, 1:51.83; 5. Logan Morris, Frisco Wakeland, 1:52.87; 8. Daniela Ferreira, Frisco Centennial, 1:55.46
1-Meter Diving: 1. Maria Faoro, Lovejoy, 471.25; 4. Camryn Gantzer, Frisco Reedy, 383.80; 5. Keira Hodson, Frisco Reedy, 372.35
100 Butterfly: 2. Camille Murray, McKinney North, 54.24; 4. Isahbel Krasht, Frisco Reedy, 56.19; 6. Maria Oushalkas, Frisco Liberty, 57.20
100 Freestyle: 5. Lily Powell, Frisco Reedy, 52.59
500 Freestyle: 3. Logan Morris, Frisco Wakeland, 5:00.02; 5. Daniela Ferrara, Frisco Centennial, 5:03.93; 7. Isa Henderson, Frisco Reedy, 5:07.51
200 Freestyle Relay: 3. Frisco Reedy (Lily Powell, Isahbel Krasht, Lauren Garagiola, Riya Gowda), 1:39.32
100 Backstroke: 1. Camille Murray, McKinney North, 53.13; 2. Izabella Oushalkas, Frisco Liberty, 56.54
100 Breaststroke: 7. Dorothy Shofran, Frisco Centennial, 1:07.26
400 Freestyle Relay: 7. Frisco Reedy (Isahbel Krasht, Isa Henderson, Lily Powell, Jade Alvarez), 3:37.83
BOYS
200 Medley Relay: 1. Frisco Wakeland (Jonathan Michaels, Jackson Armour, Brandon Wu, Matteo Sanchez Lopez), 1:32.87; 5. Frisco Heritage (Liam Giles, Trevan Valena, Enzo Fiorese, Andrew McEachern), 1:36.83
200 Freestyle: 2. Grant Hu, Lovejoy, 1:38.88; 4. Jonathan Michaels, Frisco Wakeland, 1:40.50; 5. Kurt Owens, Frisco Reedy, 1:41.77; 6. Andrew McEachern, Frisco Heritage, 1:42.34
200 IM: 3. Jackson Armour, Frisco Wakeland, 1:52.58; 5. Trevan Valena, Frisco Heritage, 1:53.73; 7. Aidan Tenkhoff, Frisco Wakeland, 1:55.95
100 Freestyle: 8. Andrew McEachern, Frisco Heritage, 47.13
500 Freestyle: 2. Grant Hu, Lovejoy, 4:26.65; 4. Trevan Valena, Frisco Heritage, 4:37.91
200 Freestyle Relay: 7. Frisco Wakeland (Matteo Sanchez Lopez, Aidan Tenkhoff, Brandon Wu, Jackson Armour), 1:27.76
100 Backstroke: 3. Jonathan Michaels, Frisco Wakeland, 49.84; 8. Kurt Owens, Frisco Reedy, 53.66
100 Breaststroke: 1. Jackson Armour, Frisco Wakeland, 56.37
400 Freestyle Relay: 7. Frisco Wakeland (Jonathan Michaels, Aiden Tenkhoff, Brandon Wu, Matteo Sanchez Lopez), 3:11.41; 8. Frisco Heritage (Enzo Fiorese, Eshaan Kiran, Trevan Valena, Andrew McEachern), 3:13.06
CLASS 4A
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: 2. Frisco Panther Creek (Eden Addison, Cora Eckard, Cuba Eckard, Loren Green), 1:58.17
200 Freestyle: 1. Avery Whorton, Frisco Panther Creek, 1:54.82
200 IM: 1. Eden Addison, Frisco Panther Creek, 2:08.67
50 Freestyle: 5. Cora Eckard, Frisco Panther Creek, 25.48
500 Freestyle: 1. Avery Whorton, Frisco Panther Creek, 5:07.51; 2. Eden Addison, Frisco Panther Creek, 5:09.65
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Frisco Panther Creek (Avery Whorton, Cora Eckard, Dana Chau, Eden Addison), 1:42.39
100 Backstroke: 4. Hannah Mather, Celina, 1:02.20; 5. Cora Eckard, Frisco Panther Creek, 1:02.22
400 Freestyle Relay: 4. Frisco Panther Creek (Avery Whorton, Dana Chau, Loren Green, Cuba Eckard), 3:54.23
BOYS
200 IM: 2. Aidan Eckard, Frisco Panther Creek, 1:57.43; 8. Akshat Pandey, Celina, 2:14.90
100 Backstroke: 1. Aidan Eckard, Frisco Panther Creek, 53.18
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.