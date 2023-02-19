FRISCO PANTHER CREEK SWIMMING TEAM

The first-year Panther Creek swimming and diving team, pictured in previous action, has racked up plenty of hardware during its inaugural postseason.

 Photo Courtesy of Frisco ISD Athletics

Frisco ISD is no stranger to podium finishes at the Class 5A state swimming and diving championships, and Saturday was no different.

Competing at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center at the University of Texas at Austin, the Frisco Wakeland boys, Frisco Reedy girls and Frisco Panther Creek girls all finished second overall in the team standings. 

